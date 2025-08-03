Her husband died from a brain tumour, so Ashley Wilson left Aberdeen to grieve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Her husband died from a brain tumour, so Ashley Wilson left Aberdeen to grieve

Kevin Wilson's death two years ago left a black hole in Ashley's life, so she packed her bags and went in search of who she is.

Kevin and Ashley Wilson. This photo was taken two weeks before Kevin's diagnosis. Image: Supplied by Ashley Wilson
Kevin and Ashley Wilson. This photo was taken two weeks before Kevin's diagnosis. Image: Supplied by Ashley Wilson
By Andy Morton

Ashley Wilson is trying to rediscover who she is.

But don’t for a minute think this plain-speaking Aberdonian has gone all spiritual.

“I don’t want affirmations, I don’t want meditations,” she says, laughing. “I don’t want, you know, energy healing. I don’t want that — cut the bullshit. I don’t want no fluff. Those things are not what I need.”

But what does she need?

Two years on from the death of her husband Kevin from a brain tumour that left an aching, agonising black hole in her life, Ashley, 51, finds herself still grappling with that question.

Currently, she is somewhere in The Americas (she doesn’t want me to reveal exactly where, but more on that later), and is speaking on a video call from a hotel room.

She’s travelling the region with one of her sons, and they have lots planned. Beaches, sunshine — Ashley recently spent a day on a photography course.

A woman in a bright t-shirt looks at the camera and smiles, with her thumb up.
Ashley on her travels. The 51-year-old is on a journey of discovery. Image: Ashley Wilson

But the trip is something else, too — a way for Ashley to try to come to terms with the loss of Kevin, dad to her three children, and the man she loved since meeting the “6ft brute” back in 1995, when they were both working at an oil and gas firm in Aberdeen.

Her time away, Ashley says, is a factory reset, “a little voyage of discovery” that she hopes will give her the space to remember who she is again.

But it won’t be easy.

“When your whole life is centred on one person and they die, your identity changes,” she says. “You don’t know who you are anymore.”

‘We were yin and yang’

The first time Ashley met Kevin, she shook his hand and thought to herself, “He’s cute.”

What began as a work friendship soon turned into something more.

“We were complete opposites — yin and yang,” she says. “I hated football, and he was obsessed with it. Aberdeen and Manchester United. He’d even sit and watch Sky Sports Gold — replays of old matches. Drove me insane.”

A family ready for a wedding. The dad and four sons are all in a grey kilt outfit, with a white flower in their button hole, and the mum is in a cream skirt with peach butterflies, a peach hat and white sleeveless top.
Ashley and Kevin with their sons. Image: Ashley Wilson

Over three decades, they built a home and raised three children together — Ashley also helped raise Kevin’s son from a previous relationship.

Meanwhile, they weathered the challenges of a career that often took Kevin overseas for long stretches.

Then, on July 11, 2022, a number flashed up on Ashley’s phone. It was from Iraq, where Kevin was based. He had been found unresponsive in his villa.

Ashley flew out the next day and accompanied him on a medevac flight to Dubai. To her shock, Kevin was awake when she arrived.

“He was drugged up, but calm. Relaxed. So happy to see me. He kept touching my face and saying, ‘You’re here. You’re here’.”

To this day, one of Ashley’s most vivid memories of Kevin is the look on his face when he realised she was beside him.

A diagnosis, and Kevin’s determination

They spent three weeks in a Dubai hospital, where doctors initially suspected encephalitis — swelling of the brain.

Back home in Aberdeen by August, Ashley struggled to get anyone to take his head scans seriously. It wasn’t until she pushed hard for an MRI that the truth came out.

Kevin was diagnosed with grade 4 glioblastoma — the most aggressive form of brain cancer.

In the months that followed, Kevin refused to let his condition defeat him.

“He took it better than I did,” Ashley remembers. “I was devastated, I was in bits. But Kevin was just so calm. He said, ‘Well, what’s next? What do we do now?’”

He underwent radiotherapy and chemotherapy, while also spending as much time as he could with his family.

He took part in Brave, the Friends of Anchor charity fashion show in which men with cancer diagnoses take to the catwalk to raise much-needed funds for cancer support.

A man in chinos, a denim shirt and striped t-shirt, claps in time to the music at a fashion show. He is smiling and behind him, an audience is clapping along too.
Kevin on stage at Brave in May 2023. Image: Supplied by James Murison

Kevin’s original goal was to raise £50,000 though his own JustGiving page. But the fundraiser quickly took on a life of its own. Donations poured in from around the world — from friends, colleagues and strangers who had been touched by Kevin’s story.

By the time the page closed, it had reached more than £116,000 — a record-breaking total for the charity.

‘It was the worst thing I’ve ever experienced’

Kevin made it to the Brave catwalk, but he was noticeably weaker. It was May, almost a year since his diagnosis, and in the weeks that followed, his decline accelerated.

By early July, doctors told the family there was nothing more they could do. At the age of 51, Kevin was admitted to Aberdeen’s palliative care facility, Roxburghe House, where he died on July 22, 2023, surrounded by Ashley and their children.

A man and woman and their son sit in front of a stone fireplace where there is a log burner. Their fox red labrador is at the front of the photograph and they are all looking at the camera.
Ashley and Kevin Wilson with their son Lewis and dog Bono in March 2023. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It was the worst thing I’ve ever experienced,” Ashley says, “but also kind of beautiful. We were all with him. He wasn’t in pain. He was ready. But he knew we were there, I know he did.”

How Ashley coped with Kevin’s death

The pain that followed was unlike anything Ashley could have imagined.

“Grief is a really dark place to be,” she says.

Part of the problem was the void Kevin’s death had left in Ashley’s life, his sudden and raw absence.

She says the silence was so loud she couldn’t think straight. So, earlier this year, Ashley packed her bags and left Aberdeen.

“No matter what I did — walk the dog, go to the shops, whatever — he just wasn’t there,” she explains. “And it doesn’t matter how much you want it — you want it so bad that he’s back — you just have to find a way.

“And that’s why I’m at this side of the world, trying to find a way.”

Letting herself live again

Ashley knows that travel alone won’t heal her. But her time away has brought unexpected gifts.

She’s learning Spanish, she’s meeting strangers who know nothing of her past and she’s having conversations about family, politics, football and life.

Most importantly, she’s discovered the freedom that comes with no one knowing where she is — which is why she’s keeping her exact location under wraps.

A woman stands by a barrier overlooking water. She is wearing jeans, a light jacket and sunglasses and carrying a handbag. Behind her is a body of water, mountains. a glass-fronted building and blue skies.
Ashley is on the move and on the mend. Image: Supplied by Ashley Wilson

“I don’t have to check in, I don’t have to ask and I don’t have to get permission. It’s very liberating,” she says.

The grief hasn’t gone. Kevin is always with her — in memory, in conversation and in quiet moments of stillness.

Even when she tries to fill her day with new experiences, the past can still come rushing in. The photography class she took was on the second anniversary of Kevin’s death. She admits it might not have been the best idea.

“I was just in survival mode, really,” she says.

But there have been one or two milestones; landmarks that tell Ashley she is moving forward.

“I’ve barely laughed,” she says. “I’ve barely laughed to the point that I’ve almost forgotten how. But now I’m laughing again — properly laughing.”

What’s more, she’s able to laugh without guilt – something many people living with grief struggle to do.

For that, she’s got Kevin to thank.

“I remember Kevin saying, on his deathbed, ‘Go and live your life. Remember, it’s short.’ And that’s what’s stuck with me.”

Conversation