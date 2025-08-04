Prams in the Park Aberdeen: ‘Buggy bootcamp has been the best thing I’ve done on maternity leave’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Prams in the Park Aberdeen: ‘Buggy bootcamp has been the best thing I’ve done on maternity leave’

I head along to the Aberdeen buggy bootcamp class and meet mums who say it has been a game-changer for their mental and physical health.

Prams in the Park is an outdoor buggy bootcamp class.
Prams in the Park is an outdoor buggy bootcamp class which mums say has been a game changer for their mental and physical health. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Rosemary Lowne

Being a new mum is wonderful but it can also be an incredibly overwhelming experience as Lynn Fogiel discovered.

But just as Lynn was struggling, she stumbled upon Rebel PT Prams in the Park, an Aberdeen-based outdoor buggy bootcamp class for new parents which changed her life.

“I struggled when I first had my daughter,” says Lynn, who is mum to Jessica, 11, and nine-year-old Harry.

“Prams in the Park was honestly my saving grace.

“I always say that it’s what stopped me from being postnatally depressed.

“My husband even said to me, ‘you changed when you joined Prams, you came back to your normal self and he was right.”

A group of mums in sportswear, with babies and a buggy at the far right, standing on a grassy area with trees in the background.
Lynn, pictured in the middle with the neon t-shirt, is one of the mums who says Prams in the Park has changed her life. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘Prams in the Park was my saving grace’

Lynn is just one of the many mums who told me that this inclusive bootcamp class, which runs at Hazlehead Park and Duthie Park, has been an absolute game-changer for both their mental and physical wellbeing.

Watching in awe as mums squat while pushing their babies in the pram or perform weighted sit ups lifting their toddlers in the air, I was lucky enough to spend the morning at one of their bootcamps at Hazlehead Park.

As mums with buggies gradually gather at the rugby pitches next to the park for the workout, I had a chat with Alice McAra, who runs the Rebel PT fitness brand with her brother Tom, to find out what it’s all about.

A lady in a T-shirt and shorts sits with a Rebel pop-up flag behind her and some women in the background walking with buggies.
Alice McAra, pictured, runs the classes at Duthie Park and Hazlehead Park alongside trainer Eilidh Gilbert. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“It’s an outdoor fitness class where you can take your baby,” says Alice, who is mum to three-year-old Evie.

“My goal is for the mums to feel like they’ve had a workout.

“It doesn’t matter if their little ones get upset or they have to feed the baby, they just do what they can in a workout.

“That’s the thing with prams, everyone is in the same boat.

“Everyone has maybe had a lack of sleep but you just know you’re in a safe space.”

A group of women in sportswear stand around their babies and toddlers on the grass, enjoying a day of glorious sunshine.
Alice, pictured left, supporting some of the mums and babies at the outdoor bootcamp class. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘Prams in the Park is the best thing I’ve done on maternity leave’

Taking a break from lunging with a sandbag, Lucy Kane, a doctor from Aberdeen who attends the class with her nine-month-old son Patrick, says the bootcamp has been fantastic.

“I’ve been coming to prams since Patrick was six weeks old,” says Lucy, 32.

“This is the best thing I’ve done on maternity leave.

“Alice and Eilidh, who take the classes, are great as they tell you how to adapt exercises postpartum.

“It’s also great as there’s babies at different ages and stages so you can ask for advice.”

A woman lies on her back with a baby sitting on her stomach, and other mums and babies are all around her.
Lucy Kane, a doctor, says Prams in the Park has been a breath of fresh air as a new mum. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘It saved my mental health’

Primary school teacher Sarah Leslie, who is mum to five-year-old Hannah and one-year-old Erin, says that the buggy bootcamp is also a social outlet.

“When I had Hannah, I really struggled with anxiety as I hadn’t done motherhood before and also I’m not from Aberdeen originally so I didn’t know that many people up here,” she says.

“So prams in the park truly saved my mental health during that time.”

As well as the social benefits, Sarah, 32, also loves the fact that the bootcamp runs outdoors all year round.

“I know that every Wednesday, come rain, shine or snow that I’ll go to the park and see all my friends,” says Sarah.

“The rainy sessions are some of the best ones.

“We’ve got full puddle suits for the girls and they just crawl about and have fun.”

A woman in shorts and a t-shirt runs along a latter on the ground, holding a baby on her hip
Sarah says that come rain or shine, she always feels great after a bootcamp session. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘Mummy is strong’

For Lori Taylor, 34, a nurse from Aberdeen, Prams in the Park makes her feel empowered as a mum to her sons, Sonny, two, and Teddy, five.

“I’ve always wanted to be the strongest version of myself for the boys,” says Lori.

“So with Prams in the Park, I’m a positive example for them.

“It’s about being able to say that daddy is super strong but so is mummy.”

As much as Lori loves the workout, she equally loves the coffee catch ups with the other mums afterwards.

“Even if you rock up 40 minutes late and you just come for the coffee, it’s great as it’s such a great group of folk,” says Lori.

A woman in sunglasses smiles into the camera while holding her toddler in front of her.
Lori Taylor, pictured with her son Sonny. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘The best sessions are in the snow or rain’

Kirsty Wylie, 36, from Aberdeen, started the class with her baby boy Max in the depths of winter.

“You can start the class when your baby is six weeks old so Max was six weeks to the day when I started,” she laughs.

“This is the best thing I’ve done on maternity leave.

“I remember messaging when it was snowing saying ‘I take it it’s off’ and they were like ‘no the best sessions are the snow sessions’.

“I thought, these are my kind of women.”

Two women lie on their backs with their babies standing on their tummies ready for an exercise.
Kirsty, pictured with her son Max, says she hasn’t looked back since joining Prams in the Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘We’re better mums because of it’

So much more than just an exercise class for mums, Kirsty, who works for the children’s charity Barnardo’s, says Prams in the Park is like a community.

“I don’t think Alice, who runs the classes, knows how amazing she is,” says Kirsty.

“She’s created a class which is more than fitness, it’s the most positive community of women who are going to be lifelong friends.

“And we’re better mums because of it.”

A blonde woman in a black vest top and cap smiles as she holds her baby who is looking at his hand and laughing.
Kirsty loves attending the bootcamp with her son Max. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘I’m doing something for myself again’

Optometrist Laura Main, 33, who is mum to her baby daughter Lily, says the class has allowed her to do something for herself again.

“I started coming along when Lily was three months old just as a way to start doing something for myself again,” says Laura.

“I had been going to various different classes like baby sensory and music classes which were amazing for her but I felt I was always going to class as Lily’s mum and never really doing something for myself.

“So I did a free taster class and I loved it.”

A lady in a pink t-shirt and sunglasses holds her baby girl who is smiling at the camera.
Laura, pictured with her daughter Lily, says joining Prams in the Park has been the best decision. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘It’s more than a fitness class, it’s a community’

Taking a quick break from the workout, Suraya Ali-Cassie, 40, who has a four-year-old child, says the bootcamp has been amazing for her in so many ways.

“I moved from Trinidad and Tobago to Aberdeen so as someone from the outside, I was looking for that sense of community and it was amazing to find it here,” she says.

Finding a supportive community at the class also resonates with Karis Brookshaw-Thain, 38, who is mum to six-month-old Daphne.

“Socially it has been great,” says Karis.

“Since I’ve been coming, my back pain has eased, and it has reminded me that I can do things.”

Our reporter talks to a woman in a white tie-dyed vest top who is smiling with joy.
Suraya Ali-Cassie says the class is like a supportive community. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘Nobody is judgemental’

Getting outside with her baby to exercise and meeting other mums has also had a positive impact on Caitlin Nolan.

“When my daughter Louisa was three to five months-old we were having loads of feeding issues and it was really hard to get out the house,” says Caitlin, 29, a primary school teacher from Aberdeen.

“When I saw there was a free trial, I came along and I have been hooked ever since.

“It’s fab to get outside and exercise.”

And for Carol McRobbie, 38, the best thing about the class is that no-one is judging you.

“I just love it as I feel like nobody is judgemental, everyone is so welcoming,” says Carol who brings along her five-year-old daughter Catherine.

“It’s the place where I’ve made the most friends on maternity leave.”

A group of women in sport wear stretch up at the end of a class, while a toddler stands watching.
Prams in the Park classes are held at both Duthie Park and Hazlehead Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

For more information about Rebel PT Prams in the Park classes check out their Facebook, Instagram @ rebel_prams or website

rebelpt.co.uk/prams-in-the-park

Rebel PT also run adult bootcamp classes too.

And if you enjoyed this story, you may also like:

Kingswells Pregnancy pilates classes are blooming in Aberdeen

Conversation