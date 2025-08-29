Insch mum Jan Law: ‘Losing 9 babies devastated me, now I want to help others like me’

Losing a baby not once, but nine times, is both the harrowing reality and the guiding light behind why Insch nurse Jan Law is training for the London Marathon.

Now, with two living “rainbow babies” of her own, she’s sharing her heartbreaking but hope-filled story to pay tribute to the babies no longer with her, and to see others get much-needed help and support.

‘I never imagined I’d have this journey of loss to share,’ says Jan

Insch-born Jan married offshore worker James, from Aberdeen in 2016.

They met four years earlier through a dating app but later discovered a friend in common.

“I was already in my 30s and my body clock was ticking,” Jan says. “I was 32 when I fell pregnant but it took a year to get there.”

As a nurse, Jan was well-versed in how complex fertility and pregnancy issues can be.

“I’m always someone who likes to share what I’ve been through, because so much of what women face is still so taboo,” she explained. “I just never imagined I’d personally have so much to share.”

Jan offered first pregnancy concern reassurance

Jan describes that first pregnancy as “pretty straightforward”.

Although she had a “weird feeling” throughout, she put it down to stressful working conditions within the NHS.

“The only issue of note was that my baby was measuring quite big.

“I hadn’t been pregnant before, so had nothing to compare it to, but because of his size, there wasn’t a lot of room for him to move in there.”

Even still, at 34 weeks, Jan visited her midwife, concerned that her baby was wriggling less. She was given an ECG and a reassurance scan.

Jan was told to keep note of the baby’s kicks and movements and return immediately if the same thing happened again, which she did.

“I went back again, this time I was seen in the triage unit. After being assessed, and because I was due a scan a week later, I was allowed to go home again.

‘I remember thinking… my friend had a stillbirth’

Around two weeks before their due date, amidst soaring Aberdeen temperatures, Jan and James “hid in the cinema.”

Jan was once again concerned about her baby’s movement.

After calling for advice, she was asked to visit the hospital.

With James planning for his job interview in Norway, Jan’s neighbour drove her in to be checked.

“This was the third time I went in concerned about movement. And I don’t know why, but I remember thinking, ‘I had a friend who had a stillbirth.’

“It was then, at 11 pm on July 15 2018 – they told me they couldn’t find my baby’s heartbeat.”

While the room spun around her, calls were made and Jan was sent to the Rubislaw Ward of Aberdeen Maternity. James joined his wife there but the doctor had already confirmed Jan’s very worst fear: Their first baby had died, likely within the previous 24 hours.

‘Findley was born in silence; nobody said a thing’

Heartbroken and stunned, they made the decision to go home to begin the process of delivering their baby boy.

“I had to be induced and that takes a while, so I felt being at home would make it easier. In reality, nothing can possibly make that process easier. It was horrendous.

“For 48 hours I was at home waiting to go into labour, knowing the beautiful baby inside of me was no longer alive.”

Around 10pm, on July 17, baby Findley arrived in silence.

“It was so quiet, so serene. They called it a unicorn birth because it was a textbook labour, no tears or bleeding. Nobody said anything. It was just so quiet. So still.

“The minister who married us was on duty, so he came in to bless Findley. We had lots of cuddles, and friends and family came in to meet him too.”

‘Findley was carried into his funeral by James’ dad’

Stillborn babies, born on or after 24 weeks are required to be buried or cremated.

“I had spent the longest time planning and dreaming about being in the nursery with my baby… now I was planning a funeral.

“But in a funny way, that kept me going. I didn’t want Findley being in the hospital morgue, so knowing he was resting in the funeral home gave me peace.

“I maybe shouldn’t say this but it was also such a comfort to know he was being looked after by a woman. It was the sense of someone maternal caring for him when I couldn’t.”

Four days after he arrived, Findley’s cremation took place.

He was carried into the service in his tiny coffin by his grandfather, and tucked in beside him were toys and mementoes, including some flowers from his parents’ wedding.

“Gosh, it was hard. I managed to keep it together, but all I wanted was to show him how much we loved him. That’s easy with a baby in your arms looking up at you. It was incredibly difficult to express that to Findley.”

‘I think I wanted to fill a void where our hopes and dreams had been’

In the months that followed, Jan returned to work but says she had a desperate drive to become pregnant again.

“I think I was a bit obsessed with having another baby, perhaps to fill a void where all my hopes and dreams had been.

“I’d sit at home and think, ‘well, we have the nursery, and I’ve got this car seat, just no baby’.”

When they started trying again, Jan fell pregnant quickly.

A review of her previous pregnancy hadn’t offered any definitive answers, except that her placenta was perhaps a little small.

She was advised to take a small daily dose of aspirin during pregnancy number two.

Scan room de-ja-vu for Jan, with baby number two

“At 16 weeks, I went in for a reassurance scan, given my history.

“Back in the scan room,” Jan said.

And back, as it would turn out, in the throes of grief.

“The baby was alive but measured smaller than her dates.

“Combined with her slowing heart rate, though she couldn’t be sure, the doctor felt she would pass away.”

James was offshore, so Jan’s friend stayed with her.

She had to go back to the Rubislaw Ward where she delivered Findley.

‘She was so tiny, she fitted in the palm of my hand’

“The whole situation just broke me.

“I kept thinking, why is this happening to me?

“I desperately wanted to be knocked out so I didn’t need to face another delivery but I was advised that if I wanted to keep trying for a healthy baby it was better to deliver her myself.

“James managed to get back, and on February 28 2019, we had Robyn.”

Not without complications, Jan needed surgery afterwards.

“Robyn was so tiny. I held her in the palm of my hand.

“I think I had a profound, if unconscious, sense of how much trauma this was. Only me, James and my mum saw and held the baby, and we didn’t have the kind of funeral we had for Findley.”

New plan devised to help with future pregnancies

This time, there was no sense of “returning to normal” for Jan.

“I basically blew all my savings and went on safari with my mum.

“No one could give me any answers or reasons for the pain we had gone through twice, though it was thought a condition called antiphospholipid syndrome, referred to as “sticky blood”, may have been to blame.

“With that in mind, a plan was devised for me to be on blood thinners next time, but I just felt so lost.

“James looked after me and was right there, but it felt to me that I was feeling things no one else could.

“I wanted so much to have a baby that as soon as we were allowed to, we tried again.

“Yet again, it wasn’t to be.”

Despite a new treatment plan, Jan and James then experienced two early miscarriages.

‘I held my breath in every scan…’

Starting to fear they’d never hold a living baby of their own, the couple then had a surprise positive pregnancy test in January 2020.

This time they’d have cause to celebrate.

“I’ve never been so scared in my entire life. I was so lucky to be consultant-led, and even though it was the pandemic I was scanned all the time.”

But after four baby losses, scan appointments – a source of such joy and anticipation for many – brought nothing but fear for Jan.

“James wasn’t allowed in with me so I just held my breath through every scan. It was so triggering.

“For the whole pregnancy, I was in disbelief, I think. Never really believing I was feeling movements. I don’t think I let my mind jump to the end where I might get to bring home a child.

“I had shut the door on Findley’s nursery and didn’t even pack a bag until the night before.”

Finally, cause to celebrate for James and Jan

Jan’s midwife friend Rachel, who delivered Findley and was with her when she was given the news about Robyn, was on duty in theatre for Jan’s planned C-section.

Baby boy Lewis Law arrived safely, and loudly, on September 2 2020.

“I’ll never forget the moment she handed him to me. I just bawled. I couldn’t believe he was there, with us, alive.”

The joy of becoming parents in the way they had longed for was tinged with past trauma.

“I worried all the time. A lot of joy is stolen when you’ve had previous baby losses,” Jan explained. “I eventually started counselling, which definitely helped.

“I started feeling that yearning again, that I wasn’t done, I wanted more than one baby.”

‘Nothing is ever straightforward,’ says Jan

In February 2021 Jan was pregnant again. An early scan revealed another loss. Termed a “missed miscarriage” the baby had died but Jan’s body hadn’t processed the loss.

She had to wait before being given medication to ensure treatment was needed.

“Nothing’s ever straightforward… four weeks after that I was blue-lighted back into hospital. It was a ruptured ectopic pregnancy that resulted in me losing one of my fallopian tubes.

“I was lucky to be alive.”

Becoming pregnant again would prove to be more difficult for the couple, though in February 2022 it happened again.

“Then, on the anniversary of Robyn’s birth, I miscarried.

“It was like being in a really awful cycle, but this was so early it felt simple compared to what I’d already been through.

“It happened twice more shortly after. I felt like I had filled my baby loss bingo card… still birth, ectopic, early miscarriage, later miscarriage…”

‘Being back in that room felt like death row’

After three consecutive losses, and coinciding with Jan’s doctors inviting experts from pregnancy and baby charity Tommy’s to Aberdeen, the charity was asked to have a look at Jan’s medical history.

One of few organisations offering support to bereaved families as well as conducting research, Aberdeen was trying to forge a link with the organisation, and the hope was that they could perhaps find a link between Jan and James’ losses.

“They put me on everything… aspirin, blood thinners and an autoimmune drug, but lo and behold, in February 2023 I was back in the room where I lost Robyn having another late miscarriage.

“It felt like death row.

“My consultant was as shocked as we were.

“With a living baby at home, the grieving process felt different that time.”

Baby joy again, and a lasting tribute to Aberdeen consultant

After pregnancy number 10 Jan battled serious infections and her periods became unpredictable.

In August 2023, she’d have one final positive pregnancy test.

From the outset, Jan says it felt “different”.

“I was in regular touch with Tommy’s before this, my medication had been tweaked – and at 37 weeks, by planned caesarean, my little girl arrived.

“I remember looking at her little face and thinking, thank God I didn’t give up.

“We named her Freya Lena after my amazing consultant Lena Crichton.

“She came from Lewis and that’s where we got Lewis’ name too.

“I wouldn’t have my babies without her.”

‘So many people need help, I’m thrilled to be able to run for them’

Their family finally complete, old rhythms and new routines were established.

“It was time for me to close one chapter and move on to the next.

“I’ve always been a runner. I did the London Marathon in 2016 before Findley, and I ran between pregnancies.

“I love being out in the middle of nowhere, with my dog, running in nature. It’s such a stress reliever.

“When I started running after Freya I decided to try and get a place to run for Tommy’s in the 2026 London Marathon.

“I genuinely didn’t think I’d get a place, it’s so competitive, but on July 17, while we were having a glass of wine to commemorate Findley’s birthday, in dropped the email saying I could run for Tommy’s.

“We couldn’t believe it, but we are thrilled. So many people experience so much pain and loss and we need answers. If I can help others by running and sharing my story, then something good has come from it all.”

Jan is holding a fundraiser on October 11 or donations can be made on her Just Giving Page.

Tommy’s Midwives’ helpline is available for people who have had any type of pregnancy loss.

The midwives who run the line are specialists and can support you.

Call 0800 0147 800 or email midwife@tommys.org.