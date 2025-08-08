After 120 rounds of chemo, Austin’s still fighting — with his brother behind him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health & Wellbeing

After 120 rounds of chemo, Austin’s still fighting — with his brother behind him

Austin Birks has been fighting stage 4 bowel cancer since 2018 and with his brother will take on Sir Chris Hoy's bike challenge this September

Chris, left, and Austin Birks in July 2023. Austin has had stage 4 cancer since 2018. Image: Chris Birks
By Andy Morton

When Chris Birks takes on a 60km cycle challenge later this summer, it won’t be for fitness or fun — it will be for family.

The former RAF Kinloss station commander, who lives in Auldearn just outside of Nairn, is riding to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

It is in honour of his younger brother Austin, who has defied the odds at every turn since being diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in 2018.

“He’s got that fighting spirit,” says Chris, 67. “The kind of resilience you hope to see in people when you’re commanding a squadron. He’s got it in spades.”

Former RAF Kinloss station commander Chris Birks training for the Tour de 4. Image: Chris Birks

Austin, 65, will be joining the event remotely — cycling on a static bike from his gym in Birmingham. Both of his hips are so damaged by treatment-related complications that walking more than 100 yards is difficult.

But he is determined to cross the finish line. And Chris will be cheering him on all the way.

“For me, it’s a way of doing something with him,” Chris says. “Even if we’re hundreds of miles apart.”

A staggering treatment journey

Austin was diagnosed in 2018, following months of feeling progressively weaker. By the time scans revealed a tumour, he was told he was four weeks from death.

Surgeons managed to remove the growth, but the cancer returned just months later. His consultant gave him a 25% chance of surviving two years.

“I just thought: No, I can do better than that,” Austin says.

Since then he’s undergone two major surgeries, countless scans and weeks of radiotherapy.

He’s also been through an astonishing 120 rounds of chemotherapy, a number his oncologist believes could be a record.

Austin has been through more than 100 rounds of chemotherapy. Image: Austin Birks

Doctors have been equally astonished at his life post-diagnosis: he earned his sixth dan black belt just weeks after major surgery, continues to run a karate club and recently turned his experience into stand-up comedy.”

“They say I shouldn’t be walking with the state my hips are in,” Austin says. “But I get to the gym, I do my stretches, I train. You keep moving, or you seize up.”

Taking on the Tour de 4 together

Chris and Austin have always been close.

Born in Brighton, they moved around the country with their father’s job in transport, sticking together through new schools.

Austin, right, and best man Chris at Austin’s wedding. Image: Chris Birks

While Chris went into aviation, ending up at RAF Kinloss, while Austin found his passion in karate.

Their sister Liz, who lives in Dorset, is also a cancer survivor, having gone through treatment for breast cancer 10 years ago.

Now, the brothers are raising money together by tackling the Tour de 4, a charity cycling event set up by Scottish cyclist Sir Chris Hoy following his own cancer diagnosis.

On September 7 in Glasgow, Chris will cycle the Tour de 4’s 60km route, while Austin will complete his portion on a static bike over a 20-minute slot in Birmingham, joined by his karate students and gym staff.

Sir Chris Hoy is the founder of the Tour de 4. Image: Tour de 4

The brothers have raised more than £1,700 so far, and hope to do more challenges together — possibly even a wing-walk, if Austin can get his hips replaced.

But for Austin, riding with Chris already means more than a fundraising total.

“It’s the gesture. It’s someone saying, I believe in you, I’ve got your back.”

To donate to Chris and Austin’s fundraiser, click here.

