After 120 rounds of chemo, Austin’s still fighting — with his brother behind him

When Chris Birks takes on a 60km cycle challenge later this summer, it won’t be for fitness or fun — it will be for family.

The former RAF Kinloss station commander, who lives in Auldearn just outside of Nairn, is riding to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

It is in honour of his younger brother Austin, who has defied the odds at every turn since being diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in 2018.

“He’s got that fighting spirit,” says Chris, 67. “The kind of resilience you hope to see in people when you’re commanding a squadron. He’s got it in spades.”

Austin, 65, will be joining the event remotely — cycling on a static bike from his gym in Birmingham. Both of his hips are so damaged by treatment-related complications that walking more than 100 yards is difficult.

But he is determined to cross the finish line. And Chris will be cheering him on all the way.

“For me, it’s a way of doing something with him,” Chris says. “Even if we’re hundreds of miles apart.”

A staggering treatment journey

Austin was diagnosed in 2018, following months of feeling progressively weaker. By the time scans revealed a tumour, he was told he was four weeks from death.

Surgeons managed to remove the growth, but the cancer returned just months later. His consultant gave him a 25% chance of surviving two years.

“I just thought: No, I can do better than that,” Austin says.

Since then he’s undergone two major surgeries, countless scans and weeks of radiotherapy.

He’s also been through an astonishing 120 rounds of chemotherapy, a number his oncologist believes could be a record.

Doctors have been equally astonished at his life post-diagnosis: he earned his sixth dan black belt just weeks after major surgery, continues to run a karate club and recently turned his experience into stand-up comedy.”

“They say I shouldn’t be walking with the state my hips are in,” Austin says. “But I get to the gym, I do my stretches, I train. You keep moving, or you seize up.”

Taking on the Tour de 4 together

Chris and Austin have always been close.

Born in Brighton, they moved around the country with their father’s job in transport, sticking together through new schools.

While Chris went into aviation, ending up at RAF Kinloss, while Austin found his passion in karate.

Their sister Liz, who lives in Dorset, is also a cancer survivor, having gone through treatment for breast cancer 10 years ago.

Now, the brothers are raising money together by tackling the Tour de 4, a charity cycling event set up by Scottish cyclist Sir Chris Hoy following his own cancer diagnosis.

On September 7 in Glasgow, Chris will cycle the Tour de 4’s 60km route, while Austin will complete his portion on a static bike over a 20-minute slot in Birmingham, joined by his karate students and gym staff.

The brothers have raised more than £1,700 so far, and hope to do more challenges together — possibly even a wing-walk, if Austin can get his hips replaced.

But for Austin, riding with Chris already means more than a fundraising total.

“It’s the gesture. It’s someone saying, I believe in you, I’ve got your back.”

To donate to Chris and Austin’s fundraiser, click here.