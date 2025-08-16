Meet Cathy and Carole, the north-east’s unstoppable Super Agers

Turning 60 used to be an excuse to put your feet up and take a well-earned break from life.

No longer.

Thanks to decades of progress in medicine and nutrition, today’s 60-, 70 and 80-somethings are living longer — and better — than ever.

These post-war baby boomers are redefining what ageing looks like, posting selfies at 75 and looking younger than their parents did at 60.

Take Aberdeen’s own Annie Lennox, who blew the roof off the Royal Albert Hall earlier this year at her first gig in six years, still wowing audiences at 70.

But the Torry quine isn’t the only north-easter living life to the full past pensionable age.

Meet two women from the region who epitomise two qualities the younger generation think they’ve got a monopoly on: strength and agility.

Whether it’s 72-year-old Cathy Ogg acrobatically pirouetting on aerial silks, or the redoubtable Carole Munro, the 71-year-old star of this year’s World Hyrox Championship in Chicago, these Super Agers prove that growing older doesn’t have to mean slowing down.

Our Super Agility Ager

Cathy Ogg, 72, from Aberdeen

Former maths teacher and aerial yoga and rope and silks instructor at Aberdeen’s Inverted: Circus and Pole Fitness

Cathy: I don’t really think of myself in terms of age. I just get on with it — training, teaching and learning new things.

If people are surprised when they find out I’m 72, that’s fine. But I don’t lead with it. I’m not doing aerial yoga despite my age, I’m doing it because I love it.

I took up yoga at 51. I’d always been quite active, going skiing, doing martial arts, or rowing boats for my grandfather when I was a kid on Lewis, but yoga was a new challenge.

It started with a power yoga class that left me sore in muscles I didn’t know I had. Then I found Ashtanga [a physically demanding style of yoga], and before long, I was up at 5am doing daily practice while my son went to swimming training.

Eventually I wanted to know, what else was out there? That’s when I discovered aerial yoga.

I saw a class while visiting my aunt in Carlisle, tried it, and instantly felt the benefits — especially for my back. It’s a full-body experience, and the traction through the spine really helps.

Soon after I retired from teaching maths, I did my aerial yoga teacher training and brought a few hammocks home.

Then I found my way to Inverted in Aberdeen. Since then, I’ve trained in aerial silks and aerial rope too, which is the “bad boy” of aerial.

It’s tougher on the body, but also fun and endlessly challenging. There’s always something to work on.

People often ask where the strength comes from. I think it’s just years of consistency. You can’t hang upside down one week and expect to do pull-ups the next if you haven’t kept it up. You’ve got to move every day, or you lose it.

I’ve had a couple of injuries — a neck strain from a fall in 2022 and a bit of arthritis — but movement helps. I’m careful, though. If I’m tired, I stop.

For me, aerial is like solving a puzzle. There’s a real mental element to it.

You have to think through how to wrap, drop, and unwind, often while upside down. That keeps the brain sharp.

Do I feel 72? Not really.

And I don’t want other people to feel limited by that number either. I’ve seen friends and students gain confidence just by showing up and moving. That’s all it takes — a willingness to try.

In my 30s or 40s, I’d never have imagined I’d be swinging from a trapeze or hanging from ropes.

Cathy’s daughter, Siobhan: She’s very inspiring. It’s great to be able to do things with mum all the time and try and keep up with her.

We once had a photo taken together and people said we looked like sisters. I’ll take that.

She’s always been active. When I was a teenager, mum said: “Right, that’s it — we’re going to yoga!”

Being a lazy teenager wasn’t an option, and I know that’s really helped me in my life as well — just keeping active, always keeping going and keeping your brain active as well.

What’s the craziest thing she’s done? Probably when she joined Inverted and ran off to join the circus [laughs]!

We’re always trying out new things together. We’ve just been to a reformer Pilates class. I live in Glasgow but I make sure to go to her classes at Inverted when I’m in Aberdeen.

I always like to join mum’s classes. But I’m nowhere near as strong.

Cathy teaches at Inverted every Wednesday at 12-1pm and Saturday 1.30pm-2pm. through her Blue Moon Aerial Yoga class. She takes classes in ropes and silks.

Our Super Strength Ager

Carole Munro, 71, from Turriff

Triathlete, self-proclaimed “Crazy Granny” and third-placed in her age group at June’s World Hyrox Championships in Chicago.

I didn’t even get into fitness properly until I was 60 [says Carole]. Since then, I’ve earned a black belt in karate, completed triathlons and run Tough Mudders.

Now, at the age of 71, I’m standing on the podium at the Hyrox World Championships in Chicago after coming third in my age group.

It still feels totally surreal. I went out in June to compete in the 70–74 age category. There were 22 older women in the race, six in my age group — all nervous, buzzing, comparing aches and pains. It was brilliant.

I’d done the London Hyrox as a doubles event with my son, Stuart, last year, but this time I was flying solo. I’d trained hard, despite one of my hip replacements still giving me grief.

By the third lap in Chicago, I could feel a sharp pain in my hip but I wasn’t stopping.

Hyrox is no joke. You run 1km, then do a gruelling station, like pushing a weighted sled or doing 100 wall balls. It’s eight rounds of that.

By the time I hit the wall balls, I was hurting. My judge kept saying I had to squat lower and I ended up doing 120 just to get 100 counted.

I said, “I’ve got two hip replacements!”

She said, “It’s a world championship”.

Fair enough.

When I crossed the finish line, I didn’t even know I’d placed. I was about to get changed when my son’s fiancée told me I was on the podium. I thought she was winding me up.

But no, I’d come third in the world. Me! A 71-year-old granny from Turriff with a dodgy hip.

My training isn’t fancy. I do sessions with my PT twice a week, cycle, run with the local club, swim in the sea on Sundays. I don’t have a private coach or nutritionist — just grit and a sense of humour.

I’ve always had that “go for it” mindset.

When I was younger, I did karate and trained under Ronnie Watt in Aberdeen. I got my black belt in under a year and even won a Scottish title.

I used to run while pushing the kids in a buggy and I did my first triathlon at 60 on a mountain bike. I didn’t even realise proper road bikes were a thing!

I never had a fancy setup. I’ve done Tough Mudders, triathlons, karate competitions, even wild swimming. So when my son suggested we try Hyrox, I thought, well, why not?

People underestimate me all the time. I’ve been called crazy and I quite like that — I’ve got “Crazy Granny” status now.

But I also get people messaging to say I’ve inspired them to try something new, or to keep going despite their injuries. That means a lot.

I think age gives you freedom. When I was younger, I was always being told: “Don’t do that, you can’t do this.” Now I just think — why not? I’ve already signed up for another Hyrox in December.

And my granddaughter’s talking about doing one too. If we compete together, I might actually explode with pride.

There’s nothing wrong with taking it slow — walking, joining a class, trying something new. I always say, if someone like me can do it, having had three hip replacements, anyone can.

What is Hyrox?

It’s the global fitness race taking the world — and Carole — by storm.

But what exactly is Hyrox?

In a nutshell, it is a competitive fitness race that blends endurance running with strength-based functional workouts — a bit like the old BBC show Superstars but without Kevin Keegan falling off his bike.

Each race follows the same structure:

8 x 1km runs

8 workout stations, one after each run

The stations include everything from sled pushes and weighted lunges to burpee broad jumps and 100 wall balls — a brutal finale that has even elite athletes trembling.

Hyrox events are open to all ages and fitness levels, with divisions for singles, doubles, and pro athletes.

Carole competed solo in the 70–74 age group at the World Championships in Chicago — one of just a handful of competitors in her category.

First launched in Germany in 2017, Hyrox now draws hundreds of thousands of competitors across the world — but Carole still trains in her home gym in Turriff, powered by determination and the occasional biscuit.