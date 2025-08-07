Banff mum: ‘My baby girl’s heart is sick, and our hearts are broken’

Banff baby Grace Ross is full of smiles, but beneath her coloured romper and cheeky expression is a wee girl with a “broken heart” in the fight of her life.

The 17-month-old suffers from a stretched and failing heart, enlarged due to dilated cardiomyopathy, and her parents Niamh Ross, 25, and 29-year-old Wayne Bellingham, have been told she’s being assessed for a transplant.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, mum-of-four Niamh describes the day they nearly lost their baby girl, in a bid to thank all those supporting the family through a “devastating” time.

‘Our world was turned upside down after cold-like symptoms’

Self-employed stove fitter Wayne and at-home mum Niamh have been together nine years and are engaged. Baby Grace is their fourth child.

Little sister to Faith, seven, Millie, three, and two-year-old Sonny, Niamh’s pregnancy with Grace went without a hitch.

She was born on March 31, 2024 in Aberdeen. At 7lbs and 14oz, she was a welcome addition to Niamh and Wayne’s family.

But when she was 10 months old, their world was “turned upside down” when Grace developed “cold-like symptoms”.

‘I called the doctor but nobody rang me back,’ mum Niamh says

Niamh explained: “Until that point, there were no issues.

“With three other children, I had an idea of what milestones and markers Grace should be hitting, and she was great.

“Until she started grunting when she was breathing.

“At first we thought it was a cold, but then I noticed her breathing was a bit faster, and then she woke herself up during the night.”

Becoming concerned, Niamh called her GP first thing the following morning.

With a runny nose, too, Niamh and Wayne believed their baby girl had a virus.

“I was told she would be triaged and someone would call back. But the call never came.”

‘We’re sending an ambulance immediately’

Later that night, on February 6, with Grace now unable to eat or drink, worried Niamh called NHS 111.

“She could barely stay awake for more than 10 minutes by that point. I told them everything. And they sent an ambulance immediately.

“That was such a shock. I hadn’t really allowed myself to think it could be anything so serious.”

But due to ambulance “hold-ups”, the call handler sent a First Response car.

“They got there within half an hour. Grace was monitored.

“Her heart rate was 190bpm – it should have been around 110-120, and her respiratory rate was 77. That’s how many times you take a breath in a minute. For a 10-month-old it’s usually between 40-60.

“When the ambulance arrived, she was blue-lighted to ARI.”

Medics began treating Grace for sepsis

With Niamh in the back of the ambulance with Grace, dad Wayne had to stay at home with their other children. He was “worried sick”.

On arrival at ARI, their baby was taken to a “resus” room where she was fitted for a canula – a thin tube that would allow her to be given urgent medication and fluids.

“She was screaming. They couldn’t get it in because of how dehydrated she was. Her tiny veins were collapsing.

“I had to hold her down,” a tearful Niamh explained. “They were considering taking her to have one inserted into a bone when a doctor tried one last time and succeeded.”

The next step was blood tests and a chest X-ray.

“Her initial blood gas results showed signs of infection, but we had to wait a few hours for others to come back. So they treated her for sepsis.

“I think I was in shock, watching a dozen people around her. When her X-ray showed an enlarged heart, I was just hoping it would somehow get better if they got antibiotics into her.”

‘I overheard doctors saying words like heart murmur…’

But while Niamh sat holding her little girl to comfort her, she listened as medics discussed her daughter.

Whispered words like “heart murmur” caused panic.

When the consultant came in from home, Niamh said reality began to dawn that her baby girl could be in serious trouble.

“She told me Grace’s heart was enlarged, they heard a murmur and she needed to be in High Dependency immediately.

“I was out of my mind at that point. I didn’t want to tell Wayne because there was nothing he could do. He had to stay with the kids. So I called my dad in Elgin.”

More devastating news was to come

Another “shattering” update came shortly after Grace was transferred to the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Their baby needed to be airlifted to Glasgow.

“I just broke down and ran out of the room.

“By 7am, we were in the air ambulance heading hundreds of miles away from our family.

“My dad drove back and got Wayne and started driving him to Glasgow.

“My mum drove right away to be with me.”

As soon as Grace reached the Royal Hospital for Children, her vital signs were checked again.

“She was so worked up her heart rate was 205. They put her under sedation, placed an arterial line in her thigh and put an ECMO machine – a life support system that temporarily takes over the function of the heart and lungs – beside her bed.”

‘Her heart was sick and ours were broken’

It was only then that a more comprehensive scan of Grace’s heart could take place.

“The consultant sat me down and told me my baby was in critical condition, and if I hadn’t brought her in when I did, she wouldn’t have made the weekend.

“Wayne got to us at 11.30am. He went right up to see her.”

Just one look at his little girl covered in tubes, fighting for her life, sent Wayne into shock.

“He fainted. Her heart was sick and our hearts were broken.

“I couldn’t manage this without Wayne.”

‘We were told it could go either way with her recovery’

With more test results back, baby Grace was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy.

Doctors told Niamh and Wayne that the left side of Grace’s heart wasn’t pumping blood around her body the way it needed to. As a result, that side of her heart had become stretched and enlarged.

“They explained how serious it was, and told us she would be on medication for the rest of her life. That there was hope for Grace,” Niamh added.

Grace remained in intensive care for a week, then spent four days on a cardiac ward before being allowed home.

The plan going forward was to take her from Banff to Aberdeen every four weeks for a review. Later, fortnightly medication changes in Glasgow were added in. Wayne and Niamh were warned she could still deteriorate and may need a Berlin heart (a heart assistance device) or even a transplant.

“They said it could go either way, really,” Niamh said.

‘We’ll do whatever it takes, but it’s not easy,’ say Grace’s parents

Adjusting to their new normal hasn’t been easy for the family.

The cost of travel to and from appointments is crippling.

While they do receive a fuel allowance from NHS Grampian towards expenses going to Glasgow, and can be offered accommodation if their appointment is first thing in the morning, while away from home, they have to pay for food and additional expenses.

“When you get there, if it’s just a day appointment, there are no expenses. If we have to stay over, then we get £8.50 per adult to cover food.

“When we were told we needed to go to Glasgow every two weeks for at least eight weeks, Wayne and I just sat down and looked at one another. We both said, ‘We just can’t afford this.’

“Nothing takes into account wear and tear on the car, finding childcare…

“If Wayne has to be off work, he loses a day’s wage because he’s self-employed. It’s a 388-mile return trip every two weeks. Not to mention all the runs from Banff to Aberdeen, too.

“We’ll do whatever it takes to get our baby the help she needs, but it’s not an easy situation.”

‘Her heart is still only working at 8%’

The couple decided to launch a Go Fund Me page to make sure cost isn’t a barrier to getting Grace to her appointments, while the young couple juggle the needs of their other children.

“Initially, we thought, if we can just raise £800 that will be amazing. We’ll get Grace through recovery, and when she improves, things will get easier,” Niamh added. “But it hasn’t worked out like that.”

Instead, at Grace’s most recent appointment, they were told she’s been referred to the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle for a review, and could be added to the transplant list.

“If the medication is working, she’d be expected to have a heart performing between 55% and 70% but her heart function is just 8% right now.

“Grace has a feeding tube because she’s not eating and losing weight, and she’s on all the medications she can have, at the highest doses she can have for her age.

“She gets really breathless crawling and playing. Grace has only recently learned to walk. It’s a worrying time.”

‘We’re so grateful to everyone helping us’

Of course, being added to a transplant list isn’t an easy situation either.

“If a transplant is the best option, we don’t know what that will mean for our family. I could be away for months, hundreds of miles away, while she waits for a heart in hospital, and then if she gets surgery, there’s recovery time.

“We are just praying Grace gets better, and everything else we just have to take day by day.”

Now sitting at £1,930, the couple say they are beyond grateful for the generosity of those who have donated.

“The truth is, we don’t know what the future looks like but this helps us so much.

“If donations keep coming, the plan is to use what we need and then donate what’s left to other families in the same boat.

“We’re just so grateful to everyone who has helped Grace.”