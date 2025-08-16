‘Surviving my own suicide attempt helped me forgive my mum’, says Inverurie’s Natalie Sutherland

For years Natalie Sutherland has had one prevailing question: “Why did my mum – Elaine Michie Mutch – die by suicide at the age of 26?”

“I only realised recently,” Natalie says, “that I’ve outlived my mum.”

“I’m past 26. I’ve seen and done things that she never reached, that she never got to.

“That was impactful to me.”

Now, with 2026 – symbolic of her mum’s 26 years alive – fast approaching, Natalie from Inverurie has gained a place as a charity runner in the London Marathon, for Samaritans, a cause close to her heart.

She will be running not only in honour of the 26 years her mum Elaine lived for, but also to commemorate the lives of 25 others “taken too soon”.

“It’s so sad to me that if you die by suicide your memory dies when you die.

“That’s why I chose to dedicate each of the other miles to someone else: whether it’s their brother, their partner, their mum, their aunt.”

‘My mum’s name was like a swear word growing up’

Natalie, 35, remembers a looming sense of unease growing up when it came to talking about her mum and how she died.

She says: “I almost knew from a very young age not to mention her, because it was a hurtful thing.

“My mum’s name was like a swear word and I very quickly realised that.”

Being only two years old when she lost her mum, Natalie only has a few, scattered memories of Elaine.

“That’s what’s really hard for me as well because there’s nothing,” she says.

“I don’t know what she sounded like, I don’t know what she smelled like, I don’t know which foods she liked.

“The only things I know are little bits that her friends told me.”

Natalie is extremely grateful to her mum’s close friends, Nicola and Natalie, who she’s named after, for acknowledging the lack of these memories and filling in some of the blanks.

“It’s weird, because I’ll be having a conversation with my mum’s friends and they’ll tell me my laugh is the exact same as my mum’s.

“And they say I have the same hands as my mum, the same handwriting, and my mannerisms are just like her.

“That does bring me some comfort.”

Natalie’s story

At one point, Natalie’s own mental health struggles almost overwhelmed her, and at 33 she survived a suicide attempt.

“I think it was probably a lot to do with my mum and the past trauma, and then it kind of just spilled out.

“It was like I hit a wall, and it was just black. And I can’t explain it, it was just the worst feeling, and I just couldn’t seem to see any hope.”

Natalie recalls that after the experience, she felt a sense of weight off her shoulders – she felt she was in the same place her mum had been, and finally understood her mum’s feelings.

After this, she felt able to forgive her mum for leaving her so young.

Natalie adds: “She didn’t deserve to die in that way, and neither does anyone.”

‘I promised myself I would recover’

After her own experience, Natalie became determined to recover, and not to follow in her mum’s path.

“I just sort of kept pushing through and pushing myself out.

“For me the motivation was my mum.”

Natalie strongly believes she is still alive because her mum is “watching over her”.

“I almost believe she was saying: ‘It’s not your time yet, you’re not ready, you’ve got more to do.’

“And in honour of her I promised myself I would recover.”

She began to go for walks to clear her troubled mind but quickly fell for the adrenaline rush of running.

Natalie said: “The buzz I got post-run was what kept me going.

“So, literally, if I wasn’t working or with the kids, I was on the streets running.

“And that became my crutch.”

Natalie’s determination to recover fuelled her runs.

“Anytime I got any dark thoughts I was literally like: ‘Shoes… go!’

“It didn’t matter what time of day it was, I’d be out there. Some mornings it would be 4am.”

She had found her new personal therapy – and her passion.

‘My dad is so chuffed’

Having previously completed the Garioch Half Marathon in 2024, where she raised £1,500 for Mental Health Aberdeen, Natalie is not unfamiliar with the dedication and struggle of a long-distance run.

Natalie begins her 19-week training plan for the London Marathon on December 8, although has already started strength training via women’s boxing classes at Byron Boxing, where she says her coach, Scott, has been a massive support throughout.

When April 26 rolls around, a large group of friends and loved ones will be travelling down to London with her to cheer Natalie on. Her proud dad, Tom, will also be in London for support.

Natalie’s face lights up as she tells me: “He was the first person I told. He was like ‘oh my God, that’s brilliant’.

“He’s so chuffed.”

Natalie’s children, Lucy and Callan, as well as husband Marc, plan to host an at-home watch party, keeping their eyes peeled for her on TV.

As well as fundraising, Natalie and friend Steve Beedie have set up Not Alone Northeast, a group to help support others struggling with mental health issues.

“This is my way of leaving a legacy for my mum, so that she can help save the lives of other people, even though her life couldn’t be saved. It’s almost like keeping her memory alive, that you know, she was a person and she did matter,” she says.

“There’s very little I will say no to now, because I feel like, just do it. Just do it, because I got given a second chance.”

Follow Natalie’s journey @theerantingma on TikTok. Find support group ‘NotAloneNortheast’ on Facebook. To sponsor Natalie on her run, follow her donation link here and search for Natalie Sutherland: 2026tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com

Help is available

If you have serious concerns for your own or someone else’s safety, it’s important to call 999.

If you are distressed, struggling to cope or have thoughts of suicide, you can contact NHS 24 by phoning 111, or Samaritans by phoning 116 123 or emailing jo@samaritans.org

In non-urgent situations, you can contact the SAMH information service (9am-6pm, Mon-Fri) to chat about mental health or get more information about mental health support in your area on 0344 800 0550 or info@samh.org.uk

You can text Shout on 85258 any time. Or call Breathing Space on 0800 83 85 87 Monday-Thursday, 6pm to 2am, or between Friday 6pm-Monday 6am.

List of 25 other names Natalie is running for:

Isobel Smart, Jonathan Mark Whittlestone, Travis Boehner, James Shaw Morton (Jimbo), Sam Bailey, Danny Gordon, Ronald Webster, Stuart King, James Sutherland, Jamie Stewart, Steph Mackay, Stacey Ogston, Dean Vize, Craig Stuart Goodall, Thomas Shannon, Dana Murphy, Daryl Orourke, Brandon Lee Mewse, David Pringle, Jim Pirrie, Stuart Bremner, Alex Wild, Ricky Adams, Michael McManus, Graeme Stewart, and mile 26 for Natalie’s mum, Elaine Mutch.