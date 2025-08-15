Elevate your wellness with a premium membership at ASV

Looking into an Aberdeen Sports Village membership? The premier facility is offering an opportunity to elevate your fitness experience and help you achieve your personal goals.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Aberdeen Sports Village (ASV) is unveiling a new Lifestyle Premium membership on September 1 2025.

It’s an exclusive offering designed for those who seek more than just access to gym equipment. It’s about creating a tailored fitness journey that transforms the way you approach your health and wellbeing.

The Lifestyle Premium membership encompasses a variety of benefits that are curated with your needs in mind.

State-of-the-art fitness facilities

One of the cornerstones of the Lifestyle Premium membership is access to ASV’s state-of-the-art fitness facilities. This includes the newly launched Re:form studio — the largest Reformer studio in the north-east, boasting a huge timetable of diverse classes, from Pilates to mobility classes and something for beginners to start their Reformer journey.

With a modern gym and a cycle studio, ASV has every option you could desire, whether you prefer lifting weights or enjoying a group session.

Kris McIntosh, head of business development at Aberdeen Sports Village, said: “Premium is a stand-out because it includes access to three Reformer classes a week. That alone would cost £144.

“But with our £85-a-month Lifestyle Premium membership, you also get full access to our pools and the gym. The gym, by the way, will go through a six-figure upgrade this year so members are going to have access to the best gym in Aberdeen by January 2026.

“We’ll also upgrade our cycle studio to have all brand-new bikes and new screens. We’re also investing in the actual studio itself so it really is a good time to sign up to our Lifestyle Premium membership. It will be offered at £85 for a limited time only, another benefit for those who join early.”

Personalised guidance and support

A standout feature of the Lifestyle Premium membership is the personalised support you receive from dedicated fitness professionals. Members have the opportunity to work with experienced trainers who can design customised workout plans and offer motivation and accountability. The health and fitness team can also review your programme at any time. This personalised touch ensures that you stay on track and feel supported throughout your fitness journey.

Diverse range of classes

At ASV, variety is the spice of life. The Lifestyle Premium membership opens the door to an extensive array of classes tailored to different interests and fitness levels. From high-energy weightlifting circuits to dance-based workouts and soothing yoga sessions, there’s something for everyone.

There are more than 110 fitness classes per week, including all yoga classes and HYROX. Premium members also get access to racket sports and the athletics track. This diversity keeps your workouts fresh and engaging. It also encourages you to try new things and discover what you truly enjoy.

Unmatched community events

One of the most enriching aspects of being part of ASV is the sense of community it brings to its members. Members are invited to various events that foster connections with fellow members, creating friendships and support networks that enhance your overall experience. Engaging with others on a similar health journey can provide that extra boost of motivation to keep you committed.

Members are also entitled to a monthly guest pass, allowing them to bring a friend along and enjoy a day at ASV together.

Additional benefits

Lifestyle Premium members have ten-day advance booking privileges and they can use the ASV app for easy bookings and cancellations.

The app also gives access to Club perks, a platform for even more benefits exclusive to members.

Kris added: “When you’re a member, you also get some exclusive discounts to swimming and diving lessons as well as kids’ holiday camps.

“There’s something for everyone under our roof. We are for everyone in the community.”

Start your health journey today

The Lifestyle Premium membership is priced at £85.00 per month and there’s no joining fee.

Hurry! Limited spaces are available. To secure your space, register your interest and complete this form now. It takes less than two minutes.

All names received will be listed in order of time that interest was registered to ensure the system is fair for the allocation of Premium memberships available. A member of the team will be in touch.

If you want to find out more about ASV’s membership categories please visit here.