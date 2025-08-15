Elevate your wellness with a premium membership at ASV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elevate your wellness with a premium membership at ASV

Discover a place where wellness, fun and community converge.

In partnership with Aberdeen Sports Village
two women and a man smile as they take part in a Pilates class
Save on Reformer classes with ASV's new premium membership.

Looking into an Aberdeen Sports Village membership? The premier facility is offering an opportunity to elevate your fitness experience and help you achieve your personal goals.

Aberdeen Sports Village (ASV) is unveiling a new Lifestyle Premium membership on September 1 2025.

It’s an exclusive offering designed for those who seek more than just access to gym equipment. It’s about creating a tailored fitness journey that transforms the way you approach your health and wellbeing.

The Lifestyle Premium membership encompasses a variety of benefits that are curated with your needs in mind.

State-of-the-art fitness facilities

woman with Aberdeen Sports Village membership smiles as she joins cycling class in a dark room with laser lights
Aberdeen Sports Village plans to upgrade its cycle studio.

One of the cornerstones of the Lifestyle Premium membership is access to ASV’s state-of-the-art fitness facilities. This includes the newly launched Re:form studio — the largest Reformer studio in the north-east, boasting a huge timetable of diverse classes, from Pilates to mobility classes and something for beginners to start their Reformer journey.

With a modern gym and a cycle studio, ASV has every option you could desire, whether you prefer lifting weights or enjoying a group session.

Kris McIntosh, head of business development at Aberdeen Sports Village, said: “Premium is a stand-out because it includes access to three Reformer classes a week. That alone would cost £144.

“But with our £85-a-month Lifestyle Premium membership, you also get full access to our pools and the gym. The gym, by the way, will go through a six-figure upgrade this year so members are going to have access to the best gym in Aberdeen by January 2026.

“We’ll also upgrade our cycle studio to have all brand-new bikes and new screens. We’re also investing in the actual studio itself so it really is a good time to sign up to our Lifestyle Premium membership. It will be offered at £85 for a limited time only, another benefit for those who join early.”

Personalised guidance and support

woman with Aberdeen Sports Village membership smiles as she holds a racket. Behind her there are two women chatting to each other while a man behind them is playing with a racket
Work with ASV’s health and fitness team for customised workout plans.

A standout feature of the Lifestyle Premium membership is the personalised support you receive from dedicated fitness professionals. Members have the opportunity to work with experienced trainers who can design customised workout plans and offer motivation and accountability. The health and fitness team can also review your programme at any time. This personalised touch ensures that you stay on track and feel supported throughout your fitness journey.

Diverse range of classes

man smiles as he rests his elbows on the side of a pool after a swim
Get full access to both of ASV’s pools when you sign up for a Lifestyle Premium membership.

At ASV, variety is the spice of life. The Lifestyle Premium membership opens the door to an extensive array of classes tailored to different interests and fitness levels. From high-energy weightlifting circuits to dance-based workouts and soothing yoga sessions, there’s something for everyone.

There are more than 110 fitness classes per week, including all yoga classes and HYROX. Premium members also get access to racket sports and the athletics track. This diversity keeps your workouts fresh and engaging. It also encourages you to try new things and discover what you truly enjoy.

Unmatched community events

One of the most enriching aspects of being part of ASV is the sense of community it brings to its members. Members are invited to various events that foster connections with fellow members, creating friendships and support networks that enhance your overall experience. Engaging with others on a similar health journey can provide that extra boost of motivation to keep you committed.

Members are also entitled to a monthly guest pass, allowing them to bring a friend along and enjoy a day at ASV together.

Additional benefits

Lifestyle Premium members have ten-day advance booking privileges and they can use the ASV app for easy bookings and cancellations.

The app also gives access to Club perks, a platform for even more benefits exclusive to members.

Kris added: “When you’re a member, you also get some exclusive discounts to swimming and diving lessons as well as kids’ holiday camps.

“There’s something for everyone under our roof. We are for everyone in the community.”

Start your health journey today

woman smiles as she stands with her left arm pressing on her right arm that's stretched to her left side
Get into the best shape of your life with ASV.

The Lifestyle Premium membership is priced at £85.00 per month and there’s no joining fee.

Hurry! Limited spaces are available. To secure your space, register your interest and complete this form now. It takes less than two minutes.

All names received will be listed in order of time that interest was registered to ensure the system is fair for the allocation of Premium memberships available. A member of the team will be in touch.

If you want to find out more about ASV’s membership categories please visit here.

