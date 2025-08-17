How Cove’s Andy Joss turned tragedy into a lifeline for local men

Eighteen months ago, Andy Joss came home to find police cars and ambulances outside his neighbour’s house.

It was a moment that would change everything.

“My wife was speaking to my neighbour’s dad in the living-room,” Andy recalls. “He was asking if we’d seen or heard from him.

“The next morning we found out he had taken his own life.”

For Andy, 39, the tragic event crystallised thoughts that had already been forming.

Through his job as a sales rep for Aberdeen HR consultancy Hunter Adams, Andy was meeting people every day — and some were quietly opening up about their own mental health battles.

“I was telling my wife every night, saying I’d spoken to such-and-such, bumped into someone I hadn’t seen in a while, and the stories they were telling just made me think maybe I could start up a group for men where they could talk about mental health.

“And then with what happened to my neighbour, that was the time we just thought, right — let’s do it, let’s get out there, let’s launch it.”

From one meeting to a movement

With co-founder and friend Crystal Green, Andy quickly came up with a name — Men in Mind — and in early 2023 the first meeting was held in Cove.

“We thought five or six guys might turn up,” he says. “We were nervous and anxious. I was pacing around the house wondering if we were doing the right thing.”

Instead, 20 men walked through the door that night. “Seeing those strangers come in for something we’d set up… I couldn’t sleep afterwards. It was amazing.”

The demand was clear. Within months, Men in Mind opened groups in Powis, Kingswells, Banchory, Ellon and Torry. In less than two years, the doors have opened nearly 3,000 times to more than 400 individual men.

What is Men in Mind and how does it work?

The idea behind Men in Mind is simple – a space for men to openly talk about their mental health battles. The groups are open to men aged 18 and over, with members facing challenges ranging from anxiety and addiction to bereavement, financial strain and critical illness.

“Talking doesn’t cure things, but it certainly makes a big difference to people,” Andy says.

And it’s not all heavy conversations.

“There’s a lot of laughter,” Andy adds. “Guys go for coffee, bowling, golf. It’s a social network as well as a support group.”

With the closure of Mental Health Aberdeen earlier this year, Andy believes groups like his are more important than ever.

“It’s devastating to lose a service like that,” he says. “We can’t replace professional counselling, but we can offer a place where men feel safe to be open.

At the same time, running Men in Mind has made Andy realise just how important counselling services are for the north-east.

“[Men’s mental health] is a much bigger problem than I knew,” he says. “I knew it was an issue at the start, but I never thought it was at the level that it’s at at the moment.”

An emotional night at the cHeRries Awards

Andy’s work hasn’t gone unnoticed. At this year’s cHeRries Awards at P&J Live in Aberdeen, he won Local Hero of the Year — and was unexpectedly invited on stage to speak.

“I was emotional,” he admits. “It was a huge honour and something I’ll remember forever.”

As Men in Mind continues to grow, Andy hopes more men will take the first step through the door.

“If we’d saved one life, it would be worth it, and we’ve had many guys come forward and say that it saved their life. I don’t really think we could get much more gratification than that.”

For more information about Men in Mind, visit the group’s Facebook page.

Where to get help

If you have serious concerns for your own or someone else’s safety, it’s important to call 999.

If you are distressed, struggling to cope or have thoughts of suicide, you can contact NHS 24 by phoning 111, or Samaritans by phoning 116 123 or emailing jo@samaritans.org

In non-urgent situations, you can contact the SAMH information service (9am-6pm, Mon-Fri) to chat about mental health or get more information about mental health support in your area on 0344 800 0550 or info@samh.org.uk

You can text Shout on 85258 any time. Or call Breathing Space on 0800 83 85 87 Monday-Thursday, 6pm to 2am, or between Friday 6pm-Monday 6am.