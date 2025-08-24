Aboyne man: ‘I can still barely walk because having stroke at 9pm meant I didn’t get proper treatment’ 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Aboyne man: ‘I can still barely walk because having stroke at 9pm meant I didn’t get proper treatment’ 

A stroke left Graham McGowan fighting to walk again - but the emergency treatment that could have helped wasn’t available after-hours.

Graham McGowan, 53, at home in Aboyne.
Graham McGowan at home in Aboyne. The 53-year-old is still living with the consequences of his stroke. Image: Kath Flannery.
By Andy Morton

It’s not easy for Graham McGowan to put into words what happened to him.

“It feels a little bit like you were killed on the last day of a war,” he says after a pause and a half-apology. “Like your plane crashed on the way back home.”

On May 20 2022, Graham – then 49 – was at his home in Aboyne gearing up for a trip to Northern Ireland.

The avid outdoorsman was planning a 20-mile run along the north coast with his brother-in-law to celebrate his upcoming 50th.

Instead, a small tear in his carotid artery sent a clot to his brain, triggering a stroke leaving his left hand numb.

His wife, Heather, immediately called an ambulance, and by the time Graham reached Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, it was about 9.30pm.

Graham McGowan on a hill walk with two collies.
Before his stroke in 2022, Graham was a hiker, skier and runner. Image: Stroke Association.

Graham didn’t realise it then, but the timing was significant.

It was outside the hours when Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital performs thrombectomies, a clot-removal procedure that can greatly reduce the risk of long-term disability when done quickly.

If he’d had his stroke earlier, say 3pm, he was told, he’d have been blue-lighted down the A92.

Instead, Graham stayed at ARI and was given thrombolysis — a clot-busting drug. When he woke up, he had no movement down his left side.

Three years on, his left arm remains almost entirely paralysed, and even walking short distances requires a brace, a stick and monumental effort.

Graham walking with a stick on Aboyne Bridge.
Graham is still unable to walk without the aid of a brace and stick. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The long-term effects leave him with the question of what if. What if he’d been transferred to Dundee for a thrombectomy instead of given thrombolysis in Aberdeen? What if the timing had been different, or the service available around the clock?

“I do try not to think about it too much because I focus more on what I can do,” he says. “But it’s crazy, really crazy.”

A postcode lottery of care

Across Scotland, only three hospitals — in Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow — perform thrombectomies, and none operates a 24/7 service.

Stroke charities say this leaves patients at the mercy of the clock, with those who fall ill outside limited weekday hours missing out on treatment that could transform their recovery.

The Scottish Government, through Public Health Scotland, has committed itself to increasing access to thrombectomies but the care gap continues.

According to new figures from Public Health Scotland, less than a fifth of eligible patients in Scotland get one, while a 2024 national stroke audit shows the thrombectomy rate elsewhere in the UK is more than double that in Scotland.

As one study puts it, thrombectomy access in the UK is a “considerable postcode lottery”.

In the north and north-east the situation is even more bleak: with only a six-hour treatment window, patients like Graham are often too far from the Central Belt hubs.

“He had his stroke in the wrong place, at the wrong time of day,” says John Watson, associate director for the Stroke Association in Scotland.

Why a thrombectomy can improve the odds

As for outcomes, research shows a thrombectomy can more than double the odds of a good stroke recovery compared with clot-busting drugs alone.

Around half of patients treated with the procedure are able to walk and live independently afterwards, compared with fewer than one in five given thrombolysis.

One story from two years ago illustrates just how stark that difference can be.

Ian Aitchison, from Aberdeen, had a stroke in August 2023, a year and three months after Graham.

The 71-year-old was rushed to Ninewells for a thrombectomy and just weeks later was back on his bike — a recovery almost unthinkable without the clot-removal procedure.

Ian Aitchison on his bike.
Ian Aitchison on his bike. The Aberdonian had a thrombectomy following his stroke. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

For Graham, the implications of his out-of-office-hours stroke only sank in months later, while watching a YouTube clip of former athlete Michael Johnson.

Johnson, who had a mini-stroke in 2018 and was unable to walk, spoke to a fellow patient who’d had a thrombectomy — and ran out of hospital three days later.

“That brought it home to me quite hard,” Graham says.

Scottish Government responds

As stroke charities call for the Scottish Government to create a 24/7 national thrombectomy service, ministers point to improvements over the past few years.

Scotland’s Public Health Minister Jenni Minto told The P&J that between 2022 and 2024 the number of patients able to access thrombectomy treatment from NHS Scotland almost doubled.

However, she added: “There is more to do and we will continue to increase access to these procedures.

“We want to make sure people who have had a stroke receive the best possible care as quickly as possible to enable them to live longer, healthier and more independent lives.”

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian echoed the government response, highlighting the improvement in thrombectomy treatment across Scotland.

“We understand work continues to further improve access to this vital treatment, which we are fully in support of,” the spokesperson added.

What Graham’s life is like after his stroke

More than three years on from Graham’s stroke, and despite intensive rehabilitation work the former runner, skier and hillwalker still struggles with simple tasks.

“I sometimes think about this: how much effort is walking now in comparison to what it was before?” he asks. “And I think that number is probably at least somewhere between 10 times and 20 times harder now than it used to be.”

Graham seated outdoors on a garden chair.
Graham doesn’t like to dwell on what might have been if he’d had a thrombectomy after his stroke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Graham always prided himself on standing on his own two feet. Now, he struggles with having to depend on others, unable to shake the feeling that he has become a burden.

And alongside independence comes the loss of another aspect of life many take for granted — spontaneity.

“I can’t decide on a weekend, ‘I’ll go down to Edinburgh to see my mates and go to the pub,’” he says. “I can’t walk onto a beach and put my feet in the sea. Those little spontaneous things in my life, I miss them enormously.”

‘It’s tiny little things, but you do notice them’

Graham has made good progress since the days following his stroke when his paralysis was so severe he had to be winched in and out of bed.

When Graham first returned home from hospital, he relied on a wheelchair and could barely manage a few steps without exhaustion.

Graham in the stroke ward at ARI.
Graham in the stroke ward at ARI. Image: Graham McGowan.

Now, though progress is slow, he can push himself to walk up to two-and-a-half miles.

“It’s tiny little things, but you do notice them,” he says. “You couldn’t do it six months ago, and now you can.”

Still, he adds, there’s no getting away from it: “The loss of what I had is huge.”

He continues: “I know that I may never fully recover. I know that I’ll never really get back to where I was. That’s quite apparent to me, and I may struggle for the rest of my life.”

Benefits of living in Aboyne

Meanwhile, he is aware he’s one of the lucky ones. He can no longer work but his previous well-paid contract job in oil and gas means he has a limited financial safety net that some stroke survivors lack.

Also, he can’t think of a better place to live than Aboyne, with Heather and their two dogs.

“It’s a beautiful part of the world, and we’ve got a nice little house in a nice area,” he says. “It’s just ideal.”

Graham loves living in Aboyne.
Graham loves living in Aboyne. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

For the sake of others, however, people who will have the misfortune of having a stroke at the wrong time and in the wrong place, he has a clear wish.

“If somebody in the NHS who makes these decisions,” he says, “if they come and live with me, then they could see for themselves just how I live my life now.”

Anyone affected by stroke can find out more at www.stroke.org.uk/scotland. Or call the dedicated Stroke Support Helpline on 0303 3033 100.

