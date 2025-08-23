What does it take to drive Portlethen’s community ambulance? Ask Colin Stratton

When Colin Stratton retired from Shell at the age of 60, he knew exactly what he wanted to do next.

“I’d said to my wife before I retired that I was going to volunteer for the community ambulance,” he recalls. “You’d see it parked at the surgery in Portlethen, so three months after I finished at Shell I signed up.”

That was 13 years ago. Now 73, Colin has spent more than a decade ferrying Portlethen residents to medical appointments across the north-east, in the process becoming one of the community ambulance’s longest-serving volunteers.

It’s been a rewarding career-topper for the born-and-bred Aberdonian, who spent 35 years working in marine logistics with Shell, chartering supply vessels from the company’s Aberdeen base.

And it has allowed him to serve his local area by helping out with one of Portlethen’s most vital and long-standing services.

“I just thought, well, I can drive, I’ve got my licence — I’m going to do it and give something back to the community,” he says.

What is the Portlethen community ambulance?

The Portlethen community ambulance has been running since 1982, offering free transport to people who would otherwise struggle to get to Portlethen Medical Centre and Portlethen Dental Practice.

Covering an area from Cove to just south of Newtonhill, the 14-seater minibus is on the road five days a week.

“It’s mostly elderly and disabled people we take,” Colin explains. “Some of them have difficulty walking up hills, and with fewer big bus services, more people need us. We also have a tail lift, so we can take wheelchairs. That makes a big difference, because it’s not always easy to get a taxi with wheelchair access.”

Patients book through the medical centre, and volunteers like Colin are given a schedule of pick-ups and drop-offs.

Some days it can mean transporting half-a-dozen people in one shift.

Adding the personal touch to Portlethen

Although the job is mainly about driving, Colin knows the short journeys often mean much more.

“Some of them will talk to you because apart from the medical staff, you might be the only person they see that day,” he says. “You meet some real characters. There’s one man who won’t let us leave without giving you a bar of chocolate.”

Over the years, he’s built up relationships with regular passengers — and felt the sadness when some of them pass away. “You do build up a rapport with people,” he admits.

Colin hasn’t just been behind the wheel. For six years he served as chairperson for the community ambulance association, helping secure a new vehicle and leading fundraising efforts.

Donations from grateful patients and local companies have kept the service running over the years.

It costs about £7,000 a year to run and between £50,000 to £60,000 for a new bus every three to four years.

The most recent bus was bought last year and is dedicated to the memory of John Godsman, a volunteer driver who died in 2023.

“It’s very critical,” Colin says of the service.

“The doctors say it means they don’t need to spend half-an-hour going out on a home visit, when it could just be a 10-minute appointment at the surgery. They really sing our praises.”

Honoured for his service

This summer, Colin and his wife May were invited to King Charles’s garden party at Holyrood Palace in recognition of his volunteer work.

“It was a great privilege and honour,” he says. “Very well organised too — everyone even got a cup of tea, sandwiches and cake.”

But the real reward, he insists, is closer to home.

“I just get satisfaction in trying to help people,” he says.

“It’s not much effort for me, but it makes a huge difference to someone else.”

Colin knows his time at the wheel is limited — insurance rules mean drivers have to retire at 75 — but he’ll remain on the committee as a trustee.

“I’ll be disappointed when I can’t drive any more,” he admits. “But I’ll still be involved. I want to make sure the service keeps going.”