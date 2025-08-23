What does it take to drive Portlethen’s community ambulance? Ask Colin Stratton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What does it take to drive Portlethen’s community ambulance? Ask Colin Stratton

The retired Shell employee explains why 13 years as a community ambulance volunteer has been the perfect retirement role.

Colin Stratton at Portlethen Medical Centre. Colin has been a volunteer driver with Portlethen's community ambulance for 13 years.
Colin Stratton at Portlethen Medical Centre. Colin has been a volunteer driver with Portlethen's community ambulance for 13 years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Andy Morton

When Colin Stratton retired from Shell at the age of 60, he knew exactly what he wanted to do next.

“I’d said to my wife before I retired that I was going to volunteer for the community ambulance,” he recalls. “You’d see it parked at the surgery in Portlethen, so three months after I finished at Shell I signed up.”

That was 13 years ago. Now 73, Colin has spent more than a decade ferrying Portlethen residents to medical appointments across the north-east, in the process becoming one of the community ambulance’s longest-serving volunteers.

It’s been a rewarding career-topper for the born-and-bred Aberdonian, who spent 35 years working in marine logistics with Shell, chartering supply vessels from the company’s Aberdeen base.

Colin at the wheel of the Portlethen community ambulance.
Colin at the wheel of the Portlethen community ambulance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

And it has allowed him to serve his local area by helping out with one of Portlethen’s most vital and long-standing services.

“I just thought, well, I can drive, I’ve got my licence — I’m going to do it and give something back to the community,” he says.

What is the Portlethen community ambulance?

The Portlethen community ambulance has been running since 1982, offering free transport to people who would otherwise struggle to get to Portlethen Medical Centre and Portlethen Dental Practice.

Covering an area from Cove to just south of Newtonhill, the 14-seater minibus is on the road five days a week.

“It’s mostly elderly and disabled people we take,” Colin explains. “Some of them have difficulty walking up hills, and with fewer big bus services, more people need us. We also have a tail lift, so we can take wheelchairs. That makes a big difference, because it’s not always easy to get a taxi with wheelchair access.”

Patients book through the medical centre, and volunteers like Colin are given a schedule of pick-ups and drop-offs.

Some days it can mean transporting half-a-dozen people in one shift.

Adding the personal touch to Portlethen

Although the job is mainly about driving, Colin knows the short journeys often mean much more.

“Some of them will talk to you because apart from the medical staff, you might be the only person they see that day,” he says. “You meet some real characters. There’s one man who won’t let us leave without giving you a bar of chocolate.”

Over the years, he’s built up relationships with regular passengers — and felt the sadness when some of them pass away. “You do build up a rapport with people,” he admits.

Colin hasn’t just been behind the wheel. For six years he served as chairperson for the community ambulance association, helping secure a new vehicle and leading fundraising efforts.

Colin on the steps of the blue Portlethen community ambulance.
The blue bus takes patients to the doctor and dentist in Portlethen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Donations from grateful patients and local companies have kept the service running over the years.

It costs about £7,000 a year to run and between £50,000 to £60,000 for a new bus every three to four years.

The most recent bus was bought last year and is dedicated to the memory of John Godsman, a volunteer driver who died in 2023.

“It’s very critical,” Colin says of the service.

“The doctors say it means they don’t need to spend half-an-hour going out on a home visit, when it could just be a 10-minute appointment at the surgery. They really sing our praises.”

Honoured for his service

This summer, Colin and his wife May were invited to King Charles’s garden party at Holyrood Palace in recognition of his volunteer work.

“It was a great privilege and honour,” he says. “Very well organised too — everyone even got a cup of tea, sandwiches and cake.”

Colin with wife May at the royal garden party.
Colin with wife May at the royal garden party. Image: Colin Stratton.

But the real reward, he insists, is closer to home.

“I just get satisfaction in trying to help people,” he says.

“It’s not much effort for me, but it makes a huge difference to someone else.”

Colin knows his time at the wheel is limited — insurance rules mean drivers have to retire at 75 — but he’ll remain on the committee as a trustee.

“I’ll be disappointed when I can’t drive any more,” he admits. “But I’ll still be involved. I want to make sure the service keeps going.”

Conversation