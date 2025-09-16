Cove mum Andrea: ‘I thought I had early dementia… I was actually in menopause’

When Cove mum Andrea McDougall found herself in the uncharted waters of perimenopause, the spray tan technician felt there were few places to turn to for advice and guidance.

“Everything seemed to come with a catch,” the 53-year-old said. “You could get access to help and support, but only if you signed up to a session with a personal trainer. Or you could get diet advice, but only if you subscribed to something.

“I felt there was a definite need for a free, safe space in Aberdeen to discuss all things menopause… so I started something myself.”

Wife to Neil, and mum to Molly, Andrea launched Menopause Aberdeen on Facebook.

‘Mum’s nomination means the world to me,’ says Andrea

Now, with almost 3,000 women in the interactive group, Andrea has been nominated for a BBC Scotland Making a Difference Award.

And while the group has been recognised before – they recently won a bronze award for best mental health support service and a silver award for inspirational leader at the Mental Health and Wellbeing Awards Scotland – this latest awards nod is extra special.

“It was my mum who nominated us this time,” says Andrea, smiling, “which means the world.”

‘In my day nobody talked about The Change’

“Not only is she my daughter… and she is a great daughter,” said 71-year-old Fiona Beattie from Hilton, “I am just so impressed by how much she manages to do. She’s so dedicated.

“Andrea is a small business owner, a mum, wife, grandma… and she still finds the time to do this.

“For my generation, we just had to get on with things. Nobody talked about it, nobody mentioned it. It was just ‘the change’. End of conversation.

“I don’t think a day has gone by that I haven’t learned something from the group.

“Just this week I discovered that in my 70s, I’m still classed as post-menopausal. There’s no magic age when you’re over it, after all!”

Fiona heard about the awards – and in particular a category for those making a difference in communities – and believed Andrea and her team at Menopause Aberdeen would be worthy winners.

“I know the group makes such a difference. People will share symptoms or suggest ways to bring up how they’re feeling with the GP.

“I find it really endearing that lives have been changed by a group of women supporting one another.”

For those who need it, Menopause Aberdeen is a lifeline

For Andrea, who is grandma to Indie and Nia, the group’s success wouldn’t be possible without the support of Karen Farquharson and Beth Grant.

The bridal tan specialist, who works in Kingswells, explained: “There was only so much I could do, so when Karen and Beth came on board, the group grew. They serve as admin and researchers. There’s not much these two don’t know about menopause.

“One of the most important things to us is that everything remains free. No hidden agendas. You add the word ‘menopause’ to anything these days and it’s a bit of a cash cow.

“Together we work hard to source venues for get-togethers and events that are free, and we try to ensure we offer specialist advice as well.

“If you aren’t at this stage of life, it will be hard to understand the impact a knowledgeable, supportive community can make. But if you are in that season of life, it’s a lifeline.”

‘I thought I had dementia, menopause symptoms were so bad’

Andrea’s own symptoms began three years ago.

“I had such bad brain fog I actually thought I was having early-stage dementia. My concentration went, I was suffering sleeplessness. The hot flushes didn’t bother me… but when I was awake at 3am, knowing some other woman in Mastrick would be online too and we could talk was amazing.”

The group also handles some of the more delicate aspects of menopause.

“Let’s be honest,” Andrea adds, “it affects intimacy.

“And while GPs are so much better these days, you often have to jump through hoops to get HRT.

“I didn’t know until someone posted in the group that you can get vaginal HRT. That’s a game-changer for some women. Especially because one of the other under-talked-about symptoms of menopause is anxiety and loss of confidence.”

“I had one woman speak to me at a party and say thank you for the group,” Beth added, “because she felt she was on the brink of a mental health crisis until she found us. It’s hard to believe a few sentences on a Facebook group can have such an impact. But it does. It’s humbling.”

‘There’s room for everyone in our online community’

How to navigate GP appointments, emotional impact, myth-busting and combating any stigmas surrounding menopause are just some of the regular topics in the online community.

“Look, many women just don’t recognise themselves any more. My mum’s generation were such that they didn’t speak about it.

“We’re lucky to have celebs like Davina McCall and Andrea McLean being so open, but for lots of women, there is still a stigma.

“I remember wrestling with my own thoughts around being an ‘old wifie’, because that’s what once upon a time you were when you hit the dreaded ‘m’ word.

“It’s not like that now. We have beauty appointments and gym memberships, and we talk about – and enjoy – sex.

“I love that people can post anonymously about some of the more taboo subjects, but equally, like my own circle of friends, some women are just as happy to chat openly.

“There’s room for everyone!”

‘We’d love to win the award,’ says admin Karen

Andrea and the Menopause Aberdeen team will find out if they have won the community group category of the Making a Difference Awards later this month.

The judge for their award is weather presenter Judith Ralston.

Group admin Karen added: “We’d love to win the award. We are getting more and more people join us. When I joined we had just 550 members, now it’s nearly 3,000. Helping women remains the primary thing we do. So with that in mind we’ve started online meetups, as for some women loss of confidence meant in-person gatherings were too much.”