The Aberdeen TikTok star who saved a baby’s life

Until she had her bone marrow harvested, Mya Linklater’s Instagram account looked like that of any other social-media-savvy Gen Yer.

Smiling selfies while clutching a cocktail, a holiday to Dubai with the Burj Khalifa as a backdrop: the content had helped the 24-year-old from Aberdeen gain more than 100,000 followers on TikTok.

Then, in June, Mya posted something different. She’s in a hospital bed with a tube coming out of her nose. She’s smiling, but looks tired.

The caption reads: “Just saved a stranger’s life.”

Mya’s stem cell donation TikTok video goes viral

Mya had just become one of the small number of people each year who donate bone marrow to treat someone with a life-threatening blood disorder such as leukaemia.

Working with the UK charity Anthony Nolan, she travelled to London for an hour-long operation that extracted stem cells from her pelvic bone.

The donated cells were then transplanted into a patient Mya had been matched with — someone she’d never met — in the hope they would help regenerate the patient’s bone marrow.

Posting her video on the experience, Mya wanted to show her followers what donation looked like, and how simple it could be to save a life.

But the response exceeded anything she expected.

“Honestly, like, I can’t describe…” says Mya, who received hundreds of comments, thousands of shares and nearly a million views from the video.

“I just wanted to raise awareness about how easy it is to donate [but] the day after I posted, they said there’d been over a thousand sign-ups.”

The tragic story behind Mya’s donation

It had been a long journey for Mya to that London operating table. She registered as a stem cell donor with Anthony Nolan eight years ago, back when she was 16.

The reason was personal. When Mya was still a teenager, a family friend named Catherine Melrose died of leukaemia at the age of just 17.

“Catherine and her family did so much to raise awareness for Anthony Nolan. Her mum raised thousands of pounds. I thought — the least I can do is join the register.”

Catherine received a stem cell transplant during her treatment. It didn’t cure her, but it gave her another year with her family. That was enough to make an impression on Mya.

“People always ask, ‘What if it doesn’t work?’ But even if it just gives someone more time, it’s worth it. That extra time meant everything for Catherine’s family.”

What happens when you register as a stem cell donor?

Signing up was simple. Anthony Nolan sent her a cheek swab kit in the post, along with a few forms to fill out. Donors must be aged 16 to 30 to join the stem cell register and will stay on it until they are 61.

“You literally just swab the inside of your cheek and send it back,” she says. “It’s kind of crazy to think they can tell that much from such a small thing.”

After that, she didn’t hear much — just the occasional email reminding her to keep her contact details up to date.

Behind the scenes, however, a lot is happening. The cheek swab is used to analyse the donor’s tissue type — a complex genetic profile that helps determine compatibility with patients in need of a transplant.

The data is then stored on the register, where it’s constantly checked against patients from across the UK and beyond, most of them with blood cancers like leukaemia.

Most people who join the Anthony Nolan register will never be called upon. And of those who do donate, the vast majority will do so via a straightforward blood-filtering process, similar to giving plasma.

Mya was one of the exceptions. She was among the 10% of donors flagged as a match for a bone marrow donation — a more invasive procedure, performed under general anaesthetic.

Still, she didn’t hesitate.

“If that’s what they want, then I’ll do it,” she recalls. “No hesitation, really.”

Why stem cell donations are anonymous

Privacy concerns mean donors are not told who they are donating to. But Mya was told her recipient would be a baby — a fact that raised the emotional stakes massively.

“They needed such a small amount — that’s how they kind of knew,” she says. “And yeah, it just made it feel really important.”

Recovery wasn’t easy. The day after the operation, she felt groggy and sick — “like a hangover, but times ten” — but within 24 hours, she had started to feel better. The pain in her lower back lingered for a few weeks, but there were no lasting side effects.

“There’s like no scar, no nothing,” she says. “My GP couldn’t even see where the needle went in.”

What she doesn’t know yet is whether the transplant worked. Donors and recipients aren’t allowed to exchange letters until a 100-day milestone has passed — a key point in post-transplant care.

“You don’t get to know who it is, but obviously I would love to know one day. But if I don’t, then I know I’ve done what I can do.”

Mya Linklater: The TikTok influencer who started influencing

The response to her posts about the surgery has staggered Mya.

“A girl messaged me saying, like, I really, really want you to realize that you’re going to save the baby’s life, but you are probably going to save thousands of people’s lives by raising awareness,’” she says.

There were a few negative comments. Some people even questioned why Mya would do something that didn’t benefit herself, which left her perplexed.

“To me it was like, why would you not do it?” she says.

Yet among all the likes, shares and you-go-girls, there was one message Mya treasured the most.

“Catherine’s mum messaged me, a few times, saying ‘She would have been really proud of you’,” she recalls. “And that made it all worth it.”

To register as a stem cell donor with Anthony Nolan, click here. Follow Mya’s donation story on Instagram and TikTok.