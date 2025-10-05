‘I thought breast changes were because of bagpipes,’ says Ellon piper Julie Brinklow, ‘but it was cancer’

When Ellon piper Julie Brinklow was asked to save the date for a wedding two years in the future, she had to steel herself before she replied.

“In all honesty, I didn’t know if I’d still be alive,” she said. “I was about to turn 50 and just found out I had an aggressive form of breast cancer.

“Thankfully, I’ve just crossed that two-year line mark and I’m still here.”

‘I thought breast changes were because I’m a piper’

It was in the shower that Julie, now 52, who lives in Ellon with her partner, discovered “an odd feeling muscle” in her breast.

“It really didn’t check the boxes that you see in all the warnings. Not like a hard pea-shaped lump, or a cyst, or anything like that. The best way I can describe what I felt was that it seemed to be part of me, like a muscle.”

This was the end of 2022, and the “thicker” area, though unusual, didn’t spark panic in the seasoned musician.

“I thought it was maybe caused by playing the pipes because you flex your chest muscles a lot more than you would normally.

“Thankfully, my partner nagged me enough to go and visit the GP. They didn’t think it was anything to worry about either, but referred me to the breast clinic to be safe.

“A few months had passed by then, and I’m so glad I was referred.”

‘It’s like the world’s worst game show’

The day before her 50th, Julie and her partner attended the ARI specialist clinic.

“It’s like the world’s worst game show,” laughed Julie. “You don’t get to leave until you get to the bottom of it, and you kind of work through the levels.

“I started with a mammogram. If it was clear, I’d have been allowed to go home – instead, I was asked to stay for the next phase!”

After an ultrasound, it was then decided Julie needed further investigation.

‘It’s cancer… and I’m concerned,’ said consultant

“Next came biopsies. And then they placed markers into my breast as well so they could see where the biopsies were taken, on a second mammogram.”

This time, using 3-D tomography, the results were sent back to the clinic, where Julie met with a consultant.

“He came in and said we had to wait for the biopsy results to have absolute certainty, but he could tell me it was breast cancer.

“He said he’d seen it before and he knew what it was.

“That’s not something you expect to hear. I think his exact words were: ‘It’s breast cancer and I am concerned.”

‘Diagnosis news felt like a double blow,’ says Julie

Thoughts swirling round her head, Julie – who founded her own business, Thistle Piping, 26 years ago – says she had to “take a moment” to think through a diagnosis of what would later be confirmed as grade two lobular breast cancer.

“It was like a double blow. It was breast cancer and he was concerned. I thought: Am I going to die? Am I going to lose my life here? How serious is it?

“So, I took a little moment. I felt quite numb and couldn’t really hear what was being said after that. I managed to compose myself quite quickly, just in time to ask what came next for me.”

‘It was my choice to have both breasts removed’

Julie was surprised by his response.

“He mentioned a mastectomy, but then said I’d need to think through whether I wanted reconstructive surgery or not. I’d never even thought about that.

“When I played out all the possibilities in my head, that never even factored in.”

She was told that it would likely involve a second surgery with a much longer recovery.

“I didn’t really want to put myself through an extra operation and an extra-long recovery. For me, I just wanted to get it done and get well again.

“I decided to have a double mastectomy.

“It was an oestrogen-positive cancer, which means it feeds off your oestrogen hormone. So that meant it could arise in the other breast as well. I wanted to remove the opportunity for that to happen.”

‘My uniforms fit me better now,’ laughs Julie

In the wake of her radical surgery, which took place in April 2023, Julie said she adjusted quickly to her “new body” while undergoing radiotherapy six months later.

“It’s funny, I spend a lot of my time in my shirt in uniform. Every day I wear outfits when I’m piping that are designed for men, really.

“So my uniforms fit me better now. I mean, that’s not why I did it, obviously.

“I did think to myself how silly it would be to go through reconstructive surgery or to wear prosthetics, only to then wear a tunic, belts and straps, that would make me uncomfortable, on top of that.

“I was never a woman who wore low tops before. And I certainly wasn’t defined by my bosom. Some women like tight-fitting tops to express their femininity. I was never like that. I was always buttoned up to my neck.

“It actually feels more strange looking back at old photos from before surgery.”

Two years on, and some sage advice from Julie

Now, two years on, Julie – the official piper for City of Aberdeen’s Lord Provost – is celebrating a new chapter of her life, but with a cautionary word for other women.

“I’m delighted to have been told the cancer chapter is now closed.

“I actually had two quite large tumours, which, because it was lobular, the surgeon said often go undetected due to being softer and not well defined.

“So I think it’s really important for women to know that it doesn’t have to be a hard lump. I had also heard talk of skin puckering but for me that didn’t happen until just before my surgery.”

‘I think cancer’s changed my outlook on life’

But what is life like after cancer?

“Well, I’m a lot colder,” she laughs. “I don’t know if being cold and tired is because of the radiotherapy still, but there are definitely after effects.

“I’m also on daily Tamoxifen, which is a hormone tablet. Basically, I was plunged into menopause immediately. There are definitely physical side effects too. Imagine being a piper – you use chest muscles a lot. That’s been an adjustment.

“However, there are other changes too,” added the Pipe Major of Grampian Police Pipe Band.

“I think I’ve always been a positive person but I found myself after this wanting to be the kind of person who’ll say yes to things, you know?

“Like, a person who will go out of their way to help, or go the extra mile.

“A couple told me they were whisky enthusiasts at a wedding I was piping at, and where as I might not have acted on that before, after the cancer, I went out of my way to invite them to a whisky club night I’m part of.

“I think it’s changed my outlook for the better.”