Original 106 DJ Claire Kinnaird on the terrifying chance she’d never speak again

We’re in the deadened air of Aberdeen’s Original 106 studio – Claire Kinnaird’s workplace and, as it turns out, her safe space.

As one half of breakfast duo Claire & Pete, she’s spent the past two years relishing the booth’s soundproofed calm: heavy, still, shutting the outside world away.

This week that sanctuary has taken on new meaning.

On Monday, Claire, 39, returned to the breakfast show after surgery to remove an enlarged thyroid that was crushing her windpipe.

To operate, the surgeon entered through Claire’s throat, alarmingly close to the nerves that controlled her vocal cords.

There was a chance – albeit small – the procedure could have left her without a voice.

For someone who has built her career on speaking to thousands of listeners each morning, it was a chastening prospect.

“I literally talk for a living, and that’s it,” Claire says. “It was just terrifying to think that if I didn’t come out of this correctly, then I’d need to re-skill – because I don’t have any other skills.”

How Claire first noticed something was wrong

The story began three years ago when a friend pointed out a lump on Claire’s neck.

“I was like, oh, that’s always been there, that’s just how my neck is,” she recalls. “But she told me I should go and get it checked out because it looks like a goitre.”

The lump had been visible in old photos – “you can see it in all the pictures from when I was really young” – but it grew steadily over the years.

Still, blood tests showed her thyroid levels were normal, so doctors left it alone.

By last winter, however, Claire had developed a stubborn, raspy cough that wouldn’t shift.

A chest X-ray just before Christmas brought alarming news: while her lungs were clear, her windpipe was being pushed to one side.

“I was like, ‘Sorry, what?’ And the doctor said, ‘Yeah, we’re going to have to do more on this’,” she says.

Further scans revealed the problem: an 11cm goitre on the left side of her thyroid.

Goitres, lumps caused by a swollen thyroid, usually grow outwards.

But Claire’s was the rare case of a goitre growing inwards, swelling down behind her breastbone and pushing on her windpipe.

“It reduced my windpipe from two centimetres to about point five,” Claire explains. “Looking back, I was getting out of breath all the time but I just thought I was unfit.”

What risks did Claire face from surgery?

By spring, her consultant had decided the thyroid had to come out.

“He talked me through different options,” Claire says. “Radiation was one, but he said actually that would make it swell before it went away and we can’t risk having you swell any more. So it was April when he said, ‘We’re going to need to operate’.”

Because of the location of the growth, surgery carried a rare but devastating risk: damage to the nerves controlling her vocal cords.

Claire’s surgery was scheduled for Perth Royal Infirmary, which has a monitor that can ensure the surgeon stays away from the nerves.

“I said, you know, I really need to protect my voice, because I literally talk for a living,” she recalls.

“He was brilliant and said, ‘Okay, I’ll hook you up to this nerve monitor, which tells me if I’m getting close to a nerve so I can properly protect your voice’.”

Even with that safeguard, there was still a small chance.

“He said it was less than one percent, but there was a slight chance I wouldn’t have any voice at all,” Claire says. “That was really scary.”

How Claire levelled with her listeners

Claire kept her mind off the looming operation by throwing herself into work. As someone who prides herself on being open with her audience, she decided not to hide what was happening.

“I talk about my life all the time on air,” she says. “To keep quiet would have felt like I was ashamed of it and I didn’t want that. I didn’t know what it would be like coming back, so I felt I had to be honest.”

The week before her surgery she told listeners she’d be off for a while.

“I just said, ‘I’m off next week for quite a while, I’m going to have an operation on my thyroid’,” she recalls.

With colleagues, she defused the moment with dark humour.

Claire and co-presenter Pete McIntosh had just climbed to the top spot in the north-east with a whopping 22% listener share, according to RAJAR figures, the official UK audience measurement data for radio listening.

She joked that if the worst happened at least she’d “gone out at number one.”

Claire prepares for surgery

When the day of the operation finally arrived, Claire tried to keep her nerves in check.

“Everyone would ask how I was feeling. My go-to answer was always ‘not good’, because I couldn’t really describe it,” she says.

“We all don’t know what’s going to happen in the future but this was my immediate future, and I had no idea what the after-effects would be.”

When she came round from the general anaesthetic, the first thing she noticed was a drain at her neck. The second was her own voice.

“They tapped me on the shoulder and spoke to me, and without thinking, I spoke back,” she says.

“Instantly I was like, oh, still got a voice. So we’re okay. We can work with the croakiness. We can get through that.”

She also realised she could breathe again. Because of the goitre squeezing her windpipe, she’d been unwittingly short of breath for years.

The pressure was so acute that when she put both arms above her head, she couldn’t breathe at all, something she’d just assumed was normal.

But with the obstruction cleared, her first breaths were unlike anything she had experienced.

“It was like stepping outside on a cold day and feeling it catch in your throat,” she says. “I’d obviously never had so much air.”

Back at work with a new lease of life

On Monday, September 15, 2025, four weeks after her operation, Claire was back in her soundproofed sanctuary fronting the breakfast show.

“I didn’t even sleep the night before,” she admits. “I was so excited to come back to work. It sounds ridiculous, but when you love what you do and it gets taken away from you without it being your choice, you just can’t wait to return.”

Talking into the microphone felt strange at first.

“Weirdly, I forget that you project into a microphone,” she says. “That was quite hard –but luckily you’ve got the songs to give you a rest, and plenty of coffee.”

Her voice is still a little croaky by the end of a long show, but she’s not worried.

“I feel like a whole new person,” she says. “It’s amazing.”