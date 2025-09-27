Meet the former Hazlehead Academy pupil now guiding ARI patients through surgery

He grew up in the north of Aberdeen, went to Hazlehead Academy and never stopped supporting the Dons.

Now, as a consultant anaesthetist at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, David Nesvadba says those local roots still help him connect with patients.

“Being local does help, because you can instantly relate to patients if you know the area,” he says. “You know if someone’s from a small village up the coast — you’ve probably been there or know it.”

Every so often, the link is even closer. “You meet the odd patient who has been to Hazlehead Academy as well,” he adds with a smile.

That sense of familiarity matters in a job built on trust.

Anaesthetists play a highly specialised role in hospitals, with overall responsibility for a patient’s safety before, during and after an operation.

Not only do they oversee the process of putting patients to sleep, they administer pain relief during surgery and throughout recovery.

“A lot of patients aren’t sure we’re doctors at all,” David says. “In fact, anaesthetists are the largest group of doctors in the hospital. You’ll find us everywhere — obstetrics, paediatrics, intensive care, pain clinics.

“Wherever there’s surgery or procedures, you’ll find an anaesthetist.”

What does it take to be a consultant anaesthetist in Aberdeen?

It is a role that suits David’s temperament.

“We have to absorb stress and project calmness,” he says. “Often when something goes wrong, people look to us, so you need to reassure the patient beforehand, then keep the team focused.”

His own path has led him into neuroanaesthesia, supporting operations on the brain and spine.

After training in Edinburgh and London, he returned to Aberdeen in 2020 to take up his consultant post.

“I like doing something and seeing results quickly,” he says. “Anaesthesia is about predicting the future to some degree, acting even if there’s uncertainty, and problem-solving on the fly. That suits my skill set.”

His specialism brought him to the stage this month when Aberdeen hosted the Association of Anaesthetists Annual Congress at P&J Live.

About 600 delegates from across the UK attended, and David was invited to deliver a lecture.

“It was great to have such a major conference in Aberdeen again,” he says. “As a local, you want visitors to enjoy the academic side, but also the social and cultural side of the north-east.”

From the clubs of Aberdeen to the stands at Pittodrie

Away from the theatre, David’s life is rooted in Aberdeen.

He lives in Cults with his wife — also a doctor, working as a rheumatologist — and their children.

One day a week he teaches at the University of Aberdeen, overseeing final-year medical students on their elective placements.

That balance between hospital, teaching and family is something he values.

“I think you would just go crazy if you did anaesthetics all the time,” he admits. “Having teaching, academic work, family and other interests gives you balance.”

For David, those interests include football.

A lifelong Aberdeen FC supporter, he has been a Pittodrie season-ticket holder for the past five years.

And with his Czech heritage, he is looking forward to Aberdeen’s Europa Conference League match against Sparta Prague in December.

“It’s a nice link,” he admits.

But while these days he is a regular in the stands at Pittodrie, back in his younger years he was more likely to be found living it up in Aberdeen’s late-’90s club scene.

The senior NHS specialist had more than a passing acquaintance with long-gone venues such as Amadeus — now the cavernous site of a beachfront home-furnishings and garden-retail outlet.

He’s even carried some of those heady days into his role at ARI.

“I’ve been known to play some electronic music before operation,” he says with a laugh.

“You have to be a little careful of noise in theatre, because you need your team to be focused. But I’m 43 — I grew up in the era when electronic music was a thing.

“It still is… I think.”