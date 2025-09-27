Meet the former Hazlehead Academy pupil now guiding ARI patients through surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the former Hazlehead Academy pupil now guiding ARI patients through surgery

Aberdeen-born consultant anaesthetist David Nesvadba has swapped nights out at Amadeus for life-saving days at ARI — and a season ticket at Pittodrie.

David Nesvadba in an ARI operating theatre. The consultant anaesthetist has come a long way since his school days at Hazlehead Academy. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

He grew up in the north of Aberdeen, went to Hazlehead Academy and never stopped supporting the Dons.

Now, as a consultant anaesthetist at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, David Nesvadba says those local roots still help him connect with patients.

“Being local does help, because you can instantly relate to patients if you know the area,” he says. “You know if someone’s from a small village up the coast — you’ve probably been there or know it.”

Every so often, the link is even closer. “You meet the odd patient who has been to Hazlehead Academy as well,” he adds with a smile.

That sense of familiarity matters in a job built on trust.

Anaesthetists play a highly specialised role in hospitals, with overall responsibility for a patient’s safety before, during and after an operation.

David Nesvadba in ARI with a colleague. Image: David Nesvadba

Not only do they oversee the process of putting patients to sleep, they administer pain relief during surgery and throughout recovery.

“A lot of patients aren’t sure we’re doctors at all,” David says. “In fact, anaesthetists are the largest group of doctors in the hospital. You’ll find us everywhere — obstetrics, paediatrics, intensive care, pain clinics.

“Wherever there’s surgery or procedures, you’ll find an anaesthetist.”

What does it take to be a consultant anaesthetist in Aberdeen?

It is a role that suits David’s temperament.

“We have to absorb stress and project calmness,” he says. “Often when something goes wrong, people look to us, so you need to reassure the patient beforehand, then keep the team focused.”

His own path has led him into neuroanaesthesia, supporting operations on the brain and spine.

After training in Edinburgh and London, he returned to Aberdeen in 2020 to take up his consultant post.

David Nesvadba in his Hazlehead Academy uniform. Image: David Nesvadba

“I like doing something and seeing results quickly,” he says. “Anaesthesia is about predicting the future to some degree, acting even if there’s uncertainty, and problem-solving on the fly. That suits my skill set.”

His specialism brought him to the stage this month when Aberdeen hosted the Association of Anaesthetists Annual Congress at P&J Live.

About 600 delegates from across the UK attended, and David was invited to deliver a lecture.

“It was great to have such a major conference in Aberdeen again,” he says. “As a local, you want visitors to enjoy the academic side, but also the social and cultural side of the north-east.”

David’s job as a consultant anaesthetist takes him to all parts of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

From the clubs of Aberdeen to the stands at Pittodrie

Away from the theatre, David’s life is rooted in Aberdeen.

He lives in Cults with his wife — also a doctor, working as a rheumatologist — and their children.

One day a week he teaches at the University of Aberdeen, overseeing final-year medical students on their elective placements.

That balance between hospital, teaching and family is something he values.

“I think you would just go crazy if you did anaesthetics all the time,” he admits. “Having teaching, academic work, family and other interests gives you balance.”

For David, those interests include football.

A lifelong Aberdeen FC supporter, he has been a Pittodrie season-ticket holder for the past five years.

And with his Czech heritage, he is looking forward to Aberdeen’s Europa Conference League match against Sparta Prague in December.

“It’s a nice link,” he admits.

David at Pittodrie with friends. Image: David Nesvadba

But while these days he is a regular in the stands at Pittodrie, back in his younger years he was more likely to be found living it up in Aberdeen’s late-’90s club scene.

The senior NHS specialist had more than a passing acquaintance with long-gone venues such as Amadeus — now the cavernous site of a beachfront home-furnishings and garden-retail outlet.

He’s even carried some of those heady days into his role at ARI.

“I’ve been known to play some electronic music before operation,” he says with a laugh.

“You have to be a little careful of noise in theatre, because you need your team to be focused. But I’m 43 — I grew up in the era when electronic music was a thing.

“It still is… I think.”

Conversation