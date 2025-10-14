Did £60 Aberdeen mole-screening cancer check deliver peace of mind?

Have you ever seen a mole up close?

Not the ones at the bottom of your garden. I mean those brown puffy things on your skin that — if they happen to sit in the right place, like a supermodel’s cheek — might even be called a beauty spot.

But put one under a lens and blow it up 100 times, as I recently discovered, and the beauty vanishes.

What you get instead is one of the most disgusting sights imaginable.

What led me to try an Aberdeen mole scan

So what is going on here? Why am I looking at extreme close-ups of my moles?

It’s simple, really.

Because as grotesque as it looks, a mole can sometimes signal something far more sinister: skin cancer, the most common form of cancer in the UK, with diagnosis rates rising faster than for any other type.

Cancer Research UK forecasts about 21,000 cases of malignant melanoma this year, almost a 22% increase from two years ago.

The good news is that if spotted early, most cases can be treated successfully. That’s where mole scanning comes in.

By photographing and analysing moles in detail, specialists can pick up on tiny changes that might otherwise be missed until it’s too late.

And with our unpredictable Scottish summers — bursts of sun that catch people out without sunscreen — experts say we shouldn’t assume skin cancer is only a worry for those living in warmer climates. In fact, people with fair skin, lots of moles or a history of sunburn are at particular risk.

In short, people like me.

I’m no ghostly pale type, but both my dad and my sister are red heads, and there are definitely a few ginger genes in my DNA.

I eventually go brown in the sun, but only after the classic lobster phase. And I’ve got more than my fair share of moles and freckles – a clear red flag for skin cancer.

Meanwhile, I have two moles that have concerned me for some time, moles that I’d like to get scanned, if only for peace of mind.

Which is why I found myself in a bright little consulting room in Rosemount, ready to have my freckles and blemishes examined up close — very close.

How much does a mole scan in Aberdeen cost?

Mole scanning is something that can be done through your local GP. But waiting times are so long that I instead visited the newly relocated mole scanning service from Aberdeen family pharmacy Charles Michie.

The service used to operate out of Michies’ main Aberdeen shop on Union Street, but last month made the short move to Rosemount, not far from where I live.

Unlike the GP service, it’s not free. A consultation and scan of one mole costs £40, plus £20 for each scanned mole thereafter.

But it is fast.

Indeed, friendly pharmacist Julie Gordon, who runs the Charles Michie service, told me she gets a lot of patients sent to her from local GPs as waiting times are so long.

With Michies, which sends your mole images to a company called ScreenCancer for analysis, the wait is just a few days.

And, as I found, sometimes less than 24 hours.

What happens during the scan?

Julie takes me through some mole scanning basics. This, she says, is what dermatologists are looking out for when it comes to potential problems.

“Think A–B–C–D–E,” she says, lining up the dermatoscope, the magnification camera that records the highly detailed images of the moles.

“A is asymmetry — if the two halves don’t match. B is border — jagged or funny-shaped edges. C is colour — especially if it’s patchy or has changed. D is diameter — anything over about six millimetres is worth getting checked. And E is evolving — if it’s become raised, itchy, crusting or bleeding, or just different from how it used to be.”

Next, we run through a short questionnaire which covers my skin type (“liable to burn”), how many moles I have (“I’ve got those tiny ones everywhere”) and my sunbed history (“none whatsoever”).

She also asks if I’ve lived in hot countries, which I have. But I quickly counter with the info that most of them were very polluted, with a thick layer of smog to block those meddling UV rays.

Julie just smiles and types it all in.

“Even if you think the answers sound a bit silly, I always put them down,” she says. “What we might not think matters, the dermatologist might say is actually quite common — so it’s always worth noting.”

Up close and personal with my moles

Eventually we are done with the questions and it’s on to the scan.

“The questions take the time,” Julie says. “The scanning itself is quick and painless.”

And she’s right. It takes no time at all. It is, however, an alarmingly detailed look at parts of my body I’ve not really studied before.

The two moles I get scanned are on my arm and on my neck. The arm mole is one I’ve had my eye on for some time. It’s larger than the others and is raised, like a little brown skin tag. Going by the ABCDE rules, there’s nothing too significant, but I’d like to feel better about it.

The second mole – the neck one – is more problematic. It used to be just a regular mole until a barber in Malaysia accidently lopped it off while giving me a shave.

It bled a lot and turned crusty for a while, leaving me both vaguely uneasy and judgmental against barbers. Julie takes a “clinical” photo to show the mole in context, then a magnified image with the dermatoscope.

“They can zoom right in on these,” she says, showing me the mole in horrifying detail.

There’s a hair coming out of it, and I make a mental note to shave my moles – before remembering that’s exactly what got me into trouble in the first place.

“I’m not a dermatologist, so I don’t diagnose,” Julie says, adding that everything is sent to ScreenCancer for analysis. “If anything looks worrying, they’ll phone you directly with next steps. Otherwise you’ll get a report by email.”

Why mole scans are more popular than ever

For anyone nervous about what they’ll see on the screen, Julie says the most common reaction is simple curiosity, especially when people get a first look at their “blind spots”.

“Backs are the big one,” she says. “People only notice them in those changing-room mirrors at Christmas and think, Did I have that before? We get a lot of folk in January.”

Are more people getting checked?

“Definitely. Awareness is better, sometimes because a celebrity has shared something. And the tech keeps improving, with regular updates to how the images are processed.”

Her advice to fence-sitters is straightforward: “If it’s living in your head rent-free, come in. It’s painless, quick — about 20 minutes for one lesion, ten for any after that — and you’ll know within days whether there’s anything to worry about.”

Is an Aberdeen mole scan worth it for peace of mind?

In the end, it wasn’t days. Less than 24 hours after my appointment I get a text from ScreenCancer with a secure code to access my results. And I’m happy to report I got the all clear on both moles.

“Normal pigmented lesion” is how ScreenCancer put it, but the main takeaways for me were the words “benign” and “reassure”. Enough for me to finally put all away thoughts of retribution towards barbers.

Still, the scan did reinforce the need to look after my skin, especially as I get older. Shaving mishaps aside, the sun remains the biggest danger, even for those of us who live in the north and north-east of Scotland.

So don’t forget the factor 50, and if there’s a mole that has you worried, get it checked.

