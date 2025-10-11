Aberdeen slimmer: ‘How I lost 28kg and regained my confidence’

When it came to social events, Carol-Anne Home was so self-conscious about her weight that she would do absolutely anything to avoid them.

That was 12 months ago.

Now the 48-year-old from Mastrick loves nothing more than getting dressed up for a night out after shedding an incredible 28kg.

“It has changed my life completely and for the better,” she says.

“I’m a lot healthier and one of the big impacts for me is my confidence.

“I’m more outgoing and I’m happy to go out and socialise now.”

‘I was seriously overweight’

Rewind back to last year and Carol-Anne was in a very different place both mentally and physically.

“I was seriously overweight, and I knew what I had to do but I didn’t know how to go about doing it,” says Carol-Anne.

“My mental health was beginning to kind of lull with it.”

And to make matters worse, Carol-Anne, who works as a hearing aid audiologist, was also struggling with perimenopause symptoms.

“I had really bad vertigo as well as anxiety and I felt tired all the time,” says Carol-Anne.

“So I got an appointment with a female GP who told me that none of my symptoms were the perimenopause.

“The GP said she would give me an antidepressant, but I wasn’t depressed so I kind of felt dismissed and wasn’t sure what to do and where to go.”

‘My anxiety was holding me back’

Utterly fed up, everything changed for Carol-Anne as she was scrolling through Instagram one day and spotted a post by Steve Munro, an online health and transformation coach.

“I came across a video of Steve and what he said made sense,” says Carol-Anne.

“I also liked the fact that he was local so I started following him.

“Steve then sent me a message saying, thanks for the follow and asked if I was looking to do something.”

Taking a leap of faith…

Feeling anxious, Carol-Anne mulled over Steve’s message for a few days before taking a leap of faith.

“My anxiety kept telling me, ‘I can’t message this guy back’,” says Carol-Anne.

“But I forced myself to just message him back.

“I said to Steve, I’m looking to do something, but I don’t know how to do it and explained that my anxiety was playing a big part in it.”

‘Steve is amazing’

Unbeknown to Carol-Anne at the time, replying to Steve’s message would change her life.

With expert support and guidance from Steve, Carol-Anne has lost 28kg (almost four-and-a-half stone), and has dropped from a dress size 18/20 to a size 14.

“I feel better than ever and I’ve got my confidence back,” says Carol-Anne.

“Steve is amazing – everyone needs a person like Steve in their life.”

The secrets to slimming success…

So how does Steve’s coaching work?

“Steve has an app and he sets a specific programme for you,” says Carol-Anne.

“He teaches you all about nutrition but it’s not a diet, because nothing is off limits.

“You can still have the chocolate and the crisps, it’s all about moderation.

“Steve has four core daily habits which are to eat two pieces of fruit, two portions of veg, drink at least two litres of water a day, and eat between 70 to 80 grams of protein a day.

“Those four things are simple but they make such a big impact.”

Swapping takeaways for meal prepping…

Carol Anne says that addressing her diet has been a game changer.

“I used to eat a lot of takeaways because you’re exhausted when you get home and it’s easy to just order in,” says Carol-Anne.

“But now I prep my meals for the week and that has really helped.”

Previously Carol-Anne would tend to have two slices of toast with a cup of tea for breakfast while lunch would be a sandwich and grapes plus a coffee and a chocolate bar or biscuit in the afternoon and a takeaway for dinner.

Now, Carol-Anne will have a bacon sandwich or scrambled eggs for breakfast, a salad for lunch with a protein yoghurt and chicken or beef with veg for dinner.

‘It has changed my life for the better’

Together with nutrition, Steve also sets workouts too.

“It’s great as I can do my workouts in my spare room at home,” says Carol-Anne.

“So I don’t even need to find the time to go to a gym.”

And although it’s an online coaching programme, Carol-Anne says it’s a really supportive community.

“We have a WhatsApp group so we all support each other,” says Carol-Anne.

“So if we have a question about anything, there’s always somebody there to help.”

‘I love social events now’

Healthier and happier than ever, Carol-Anne says she feels like she’s got her life back again.

“One of my colleagues got married recently,” says Carol-Anne.

“We went to the evening reception and normally before I would be like ‘I don’t want to go as I’m not going to look good’.

“But I really looked forward to going and I had a great night.

“So it changed my life personally for the better.”

For more information about Steve Munro, check out his website stevemunrofitness.com

