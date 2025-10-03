Aberdeen mum Ashley lost seven stone — and is helping make weight-loss jabs normal

When Ashley Williams first started using weight-loss injections, she kept it to herself.

“I was embarrassed to say how I’d lost weight, almost like it was a dirty little secret,” the 40-year-old mum-of-three from Aberdeen says.

A year later – and after losing a remarkable seven stone – Ashley no longer feels she has anything to hide.

She posts videos about her Mounjaro weight-loss jabs on TikTok, runs a WhatsApp support group for dozens of women and loves hearing from strangers who say her honesty gave them the confidence to try it too.

“The majority of people, if they’ve asked me about it, they’ve then gone on to try it themselves,” she says. “I’ve got countless messages from people saying how I’ve changed their life.”

From taboo to trend

What once felt like “the lazy way out” is, in Ashley’s words, becoming normal.

Demand for new weight-loss drugs such as Mounjaro and Wegovy is soaring, and along with it, their reputation – from dirty little secret to a remarkably effective tool in the weight-loss firmament.

And while celebrities, influencers and restaurateurs talk openly about their experiences, ordinary users in the north-east of Scotland are also seeing the stigmatisation give way to normalisation.

“[Before] people would say they were doing a secret journey,” Ashley says. “Nobody knew that they were taking it. And now it’s kind of the norm.”

That shift towards the mainstream is the focus of a new series in the P&J, running all next week.

We’ve spoken to a wide range of voices — from those using weight-loss injections to pharmacists prescribing them — to shine a light on an issue that is rapidly moving into everyday life.

We also hear from local businesses, including restaurant owners and personal trainers, about how the rise of weight-loss jabs might affect their industries.

“Finally, we look at how recent price rises for Mounjaro will shape this growing trend.”

From secrecy to the black market

But we start with Ashley, and her journey from shame to openness.

Fittingly, her first steps into weight-loss injections were in the darker corners of the internet.

She had seen the scales creep up to 23-and-a-half stone and was “utterly miserable”. She lost six-and-a-half stone through walking and a calorie-deficit programme but a back injury meant she put three-and-a-half of that back on.

“I thought, no, I don’t want to go back to where I was,” she recalls.

Which is when she decided to use injections.

Financially, however, she felt she couldn’t afford to buy the jabs through official channels, so instead went black market.

“It was over Instagram, some slimming page, selling it by the vial — which is totally irresponsible. But that shows the level of desperation in a lot of people that are overweight.”

The first time she injected she admits that she had little idea if she was doing it right. That, plus patchy results, eventually convinced her to go down more regulated channels.

She signed up to a weight-loss service at Porter Pharmacy in Aberdeen, where she began supervised treatment.

“It’s the best thing I ever did,” she says. “I’ve got a really good rapport with my pharmacist — they’re available to text at any point if I have any concerns.”

Finding control with Mounjaro weight-loss jabs

Ashley felt the effects almost straight away.

“Pretty much instantaneously, within the first hour, I was like… I’m not even hungry,” she says. “For me, food was always in my head; what am I going to eat next, what’s for dinner, what’s for supper? Suddenly that noise was gone.”

The “food noise,” as users call it, had dominated her life for decades. Its sudden absence was, she says, “a million percent life-changing.”

Not everything was easy. Like most users, Ashley had to experiment with her doses and weather the side effects.

“I get the really nauseous feeling, I get quite light-headed, sometimes I can get an upset stomach,” she says. “But that subsides after about a week, a week and a half, and I’m alright. It’s the long game for me.”

Progress wasn’t always linear either. “I definitely plateaued — maybe for a month or two months, bobbing up and down around the same weight,” she says. “Now I’m comfortable with that. You learn your body fluctuates and that’s normal.”

Still, the overall trajectory was dramatic. Within a year she had dropped seven stone — and, crucially, found herself in control of her appetite for the first time.

More than just the scales: health gains with Mounjaro

The changes went beyond her waistline.

“I had an extremely fatty liver before and my blood work at the doctors was always off,” she says. “I’d been for scans and was told I had a really fatty liver. The last time I went, they said my liver is normal.”

Other issues eased too. “I’m no longer bothered with my gallbladder, I’ve got more energy, and my outlook on life is just so much more positive,” she says.

“It reduces inflammation in your joints, it cuts the risk of certain cancers and heart disease. People don’t realise how good it actually is.”

Even with ongoing back pain that limits her exercise, Ashley says the injections have given her a new lease of life. Pilates classes recommended by her physio are helping her rebuild strength, and she’s waiting on an injection in her back that she hopes will allow her to do more.

“At this stage I’d actually like to try and make a career out of it, helping people on GLP medications,” she says. “Because for me it’s absolutely life-changing.”

Sharing her Mounjaro weight-loss journey openly

She began posting openly about her journey on TikTok, under the name Ashers World, showing both the highs and the hard realities of rapid weight loss.

“Because I started my journey when people weren’t really speaking about it, a lot of folk admired the fact I was being honest,” she says. “I just wanted to open up the world of weight-loss injections, because if it could help me, maybe it could help somebody else.”

That honesty struck a chord.

Messages poured in from strangers thanking her for giving them the courage to try it themselves.

She also set up a WhatsApp group, which now has dozens of women sharing progress, worries and encouragement. “It’s women supporting women,” she says.

“If somebody’s not losing weight, I’ll ask if they’ve been counting calories, drinking water, things like that. It just helps them be a bit more rational.”

The hidden challenges of rapid weight loss

For all the positives, Ashley is quick to admit the journey hasn’t been without new challenges.

Rapid weight loss left her with loose skin that dents her body confidence. “I was never comfortable wearing sleeveless tops when I was bigger, and I’m still not now because of the skin on my arms,” she says.

“I’ve got quite toned arms underneath, but you can see dramatically where the skin hangs.”

She adds: “It’s one of the downsides nobody talks about. On TikTok, people often make it out like the weight just falls off and everything’s perfect. But you lose the fat and you’re left with different problems.”

There is also the cost element. Prices for Mounjaro have recently jumped as manufacturer Eli Lilly moves to align UK costs with those elsewhere.

The drug is still significantly cheaper here than in the United States, but the rise brings UK prices closer to those in the EU.

Through Ashley’s programme, the lowest strength 2.5mg dose has gone up from £145 a month to £182. The highest strength, 15mg, was £190 but is now £310.

Still, Ashley feels she comes out ahead.

“It is expensive, but when I compare it to the cost of takeaways and rubbish food I used to eat, it probably balances out,” she says. “It’s an investment in my health.”

What’s next for Ashley — and for weight-loss jabs

Ashley is realistic about what comes next.

She has no fixed “target weight” in mind — just the hope of being able to wear size 12 clothes comfortably. “I don’t want to be tiny,” she says. “I just want to be happy and healthy.”

That means staying on Mounjaro for as long as it helps. “If I needed to be on it forever to maintain a healthy weight and lifestyle, I would,” she says. “It’s like my underactive thyroid medication — my body needs it to work correctly.”

She plans to try maintaining her weight for six months to a year before seeing whether she can reduce her dose, but she is prepared for the long haul.

“It’s a tool in the box,” she says simply.

She is also glad to see more people speaking out, and the stigma slowly subsiding.

Ashley knows not everyone will have the same experience, and that social media can sometimes exaggerate the benefits.

But the more openly people talk about it, the more convinced she is that weight-loss jabs will become a normal part of life.

“People that maybe wouldn’t have looked at them before are now like, oh, well, you know, maybe I’ll give them a go.”