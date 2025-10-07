Aberdeen pharmacist: ‘Mounjaro changed her life — and hundreds of others’

Few people in Aberdeen know more about weight-loss injections than pharmacist Eleanor Leonard.

As the woman behind Porter Pharmacy’s Mounjaro programme, she’s the face-to-face contact for hundreds of locals using the jabs to lose weight.

She also works as an educator for Mounjaro manufacturer Eli Lilly, explaining how the treatment works, who it helps and why it’s no quick fix.

So you’d assume that if she’d taken the jabs herself, she’d have told people about it.

Not so.

“I was a secret jabber,” she admits, half-laughing at it now.

From secret jabber to professional prescriber

Eleanor, 36, began using Mounjaro early last year after growing frustrated with her weight and curious about the treatment she’d been reading so much about.

Without telling anyone she began a weekly course. The results were incredible: in six months, she lost three and a half stone and completely changed her relationship with food.

“It just made healthy eating and adhering to a good diet so much easier,” she says. “Honestly, I love a sweetie, but Mounjaro took that craving away.”

Her experience also did something else.

As a pharmacist, she hadn’t wanted to order medication online — but at the time there were no face-to-face providers in Aberdeen.

That gap sparked an idea. “I thought, right, I’ll train and do it properly,” she says.

Within months she had completed accredited prescribing training and launched a new weight-loss injection clinic at Porter Pharmacy, which has branches across Aberdeen.

Just over a year on, the clinic is thriving, and Eleanor says that helping people lose weight is “probably one of the most rewarding things I’ve done in my career”.

She also believes the service is helping to bring weight-loss jabs out of the shadows, so patients don’t feel they have to take them in secret — as she once did.

“I understand how difficult it is to lose weight, and I understand the self-imposed shame of having to use these products,” she says. “We need to get past this stigma.”

Eleanor is one of several people sharing their experiences for a new P&J series exploring the rise of weight-loss injections.

We hear from users, health professionals and business owners about how drugs like Mounjaro and Wegovy are changing attitudes to weight loss — and sparking debate across the north-east.

Demand for weight-loss jabs increases across Aberdeen

Since launch, Porter’s weight-loss programme has gone from a handful of patients to between 700 and 800 every month.

Eleanor believes this steady rise in demand reflects a wider shift in attitudes.

“People are more open to talking about weight-loss injections now,” she says. “It’s becoming something you can discuss without feeling embarrassed — and that’s a really positive change.”

Her clients are from a broad spectrum — older people who want to tackle other health complications such as high blood pressure, as well as overweight individuals who see the injections as a last resort.

“Sometimes patients come to me like it’s the end of the road — they’ve tried slimming clubs or specific diets, and this is like, okay, I’m going to take this step to improving my overall health.”

Every new patient starts with an hour-long consultation — something Eleanor sees as essential.

It also allows her to help administer the patient’s first injection.

The needle on a Mounjaro pen — the device that delivers the prescribed dose — is only four millimetres long but can still be a significant psychological barrier for patients unused to injecting.

“I know the trepidation on that first injection and probably the first couple of weeks after you’ve used it, because you’re on high alert,” she says. “You’re thinking, oh my god, I’ve just injected something — what about side effects?”

Mounjaro price rises in the UK — and why demand isn’t falling

As to those side effects, Eleanor also makes sure clients know what they might be.

“Your whole kind of gastric-related, stomach-related side effects are the most common,” she says. “They’re usually mild to moderate in severity, and they improve with time as the drug settles in your system.”

She adds: “My mantra is ‘low and slow’ — keep the dose low, go steady, and don’t push the body faster than it’s ready for.”

One potential barrier to continued growth for Mounjaro is recent price increases in the UK. The increases, which Eli Lilly says will bring prices in line with other EU countries, were as much as 170%.

At Porters, the increases have led to the monthly treatment plan for the lowest dose (2.5mg) increasing from £145 to £182, while the highest dose of 15mg jumps from £190 to £310.

But while the price rises have made headlines, Eleanor says they haven’t affected demand at her clinics.

“I don’t think the product we choose for a patient should only come down to cost,” she says. “I really believe in Mounjaro — it’s very effective — and most patients are understanding about why prices have changed.”

She says the increase has actually helped stabilise supply.

“Since the price rises there have been no shortages in the market, which is a good sign that less stock is being exported. Patients can see the direct benefit to their health, so they’re accepting of those price rises.”

Inside the clinic: results, alternatives and Eleanor’s Eli Lilly role

Some might argue that Leonard’s connection to Mounjaro owner Eli Lilly could shape her view on the treatment.

She became an educator for the brand — helping to support training and education around the drug’s use in the UK — after Lilly saw the success of her clinic.

However, she is keen to stress that the role is not sales-related, and she always discloses it to clients.

“I’m not a rep,” she says. “I don’t earn commission or get paid to prescribe Mounjaro — it’s purely an education role.”

In fact, Eleanor says Mounjaro is just one option for her clients.

“We also have patients using Wegovy, and it’s a patient-specific decision,” she says, citing the Mounjaro competitor owned by Danish firm Novo Nordisk.

“For someone with certain cardiovascular issues, for instance, Wegovy might be the better fit. It’s never one-size-fits-all.”

What she sees across the board, however, is consistent weight loss among her clients.

Clinical studies show that Mounjaro users lose, on average, about 20% of their body weight over a 72-week programme. Leonard doesn’t have her own clinic’s figures to hand, but says she has never had to stop a patient because they weren’t losing weight.

Beware the TikTok sellers: why safe, face-to-face support matters

As demand for weight-loss injections has grown, so too has a thriving online black market — something Eleanor finds deeply worrying.

“I would urge patients to remember this is a high-risk drug,” she says. “It should only ever be supplied by a licensed pharmacy or medical professional.”

She’s seen people come to her after buying injections through social media.

“I’ve had patients say, ‘I bought this off TikTok,’ and I just think, oh my god,” she says. “Would you go to TikTok for your asthma review or your diabetic check-up? Of course you wouldn’t.”

Eleanor says those unofficial sellers often have no medical oversight, and buyers have no idea what they’re really injecting.

“You just don’t know what you’re getting,” she says. “Social media can make it look easy, but it’s not. That’s why having proper face-to-face support is so important.”

Her message is simple: if you’re considering weight-loss injections, don’t go it alone.

“This medication can be life-changing,” she says. “But it needs to be done safely, with the right education and clinical guidance.”