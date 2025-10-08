Tarves mum Laura on the soaring cost of Mounjaro — and the fear of having to stop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tarves mum Laura on the soaring cost of Mounjaro — and the fear of having to stop

With the monthly cost of Mounjaro climbing, Tarves mum Laura Mackay says she’s among many users wondering how far their budgets — and their progress — can stretch.

Laura Mackay has been using Mounjaro for a year, and says she may never stop. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

When the cost of her monthly Mounjaro weight-loss injections leapt from £210 to £325, Laura Mackay stayed calm.

She’d already tracked down a cheaper subscription and drawn up a plan to taper her dose “so it’s not as expensive.”

Even so, she’s worried about the future.

The 42-year-old mum from Tarves has lost four stone in roughly a year. More than that, she feels like herself again — brighter, more confident and no longer weighed down by pain and tiredness. But now, the price increases have raised the possibility that she may one day have to stop taking the injections and lose all of those hard-won gains.

And the thought of going without is terrifying.

“I actually feel like I could stay on this for life,” she says. “But it’s money.”

‘People were terrified’: Mounjaro users share fears amid price rise

Mounjaro — a weekly injectable weight-loss drug made by pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly — has risen sharply in price in recent weeks.

At some UK suppliers, a single pen containing four weekly doses has jumped by more than £100, taking the monthly cost for many users to more than £300.

The increases have sparked alarm among private patients who pay out of pocket, often after trying everything else to manage their weight.

Mounjaro has been subject to a price rise in the UK. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

And while few dispute that it’s expensive, some say they can’t imagine giving it up.

Laura says her feed on TikTok — where she shares her progress — has been flooded with messages from others struggling to afford their next pen.

“When these hikes went up, people were terrified,” she says. “A lot of people can’t afford it anymore. They’re scrimping to get it.”

One woman she met through TikTok, a single mum from England who also takes Mounjaro, has messaged Laura about her fears.

“She’s in a completely different situation to me,” Laura explains. “There’s two household incomes here, but she’s on her own, she’s got different health problems and she can’t work. She has to save every week for her jab.”

Some turn to risky ‘golden dose’ to stretch their supply

Laura says the increases have seen some people, including her friend, resort to using the so-called ‘golden dose’ – the leftover liquid in a Mounjaro pen that can be extracted to stretch the medication five weeks instead of just four.

Mounjaro manufacturer Eli Lilly warns against this practice, and in September announced it is reducing the liquid in its KwikPen injector.

Laura Mackay has seen the price of her injections rise. Image: Laura Mackay/DC Thomson

“A ‘golden dose’ to her — that’s an extra week. It’s money,” explains Laura, who adds that she understands why people try it but refuses to take that risk herself.

“I’ve never done it — I stick to the rules,” she says. “You don’t know if you’re measuring it correctly.”

Can weight-loss jabs like Mounjaro be used long-term?

Laura’s story is part of The Press and Journal’s ongoing series exploring the rise of weight-loss injections in the north-east — from how pharmacies are managing growing demand, to the personal trainers and doctors seeing their impact first-hand.

As the injections become more normalised, it raises a wider question: can drugs like Mounjaro be used safely long-term — even for life?

Professor Lora Heisler, director of research at the University of Aberdeen’s Rowett Institute, has spent her career studying how hormones such as GLP-1 — the system targeted by Mounjaro — regulate appetite and body weight.

Professor Heisler says the drugs can be used safely for extended periods under medical supervision, but stresses that they are a tool, not a cure.

Professor Lora Heisler from the University of Aberdeen Rowett Institute. Image: Rowett Institute

“They’re not magic fairy dust,” she says. “They help people stick to diet and exercise.”

Current NHS guidance allows up to two years of treatment with semaglutide-based drugs such as Wegovy, after which patients are encouraged to taper off and maintain their new habits. Mounjaro, which is the brand name for the drug tirzepatide, currently has no specified time limit for prescriptions, meaning extended, uninterrupted use is feasible.

“Obesity can be a chronic, relapsing condition,” Professor Heisler noted. “For some people, that means continuing treatment long-term may be a more effective way to keep the weight off to improve health.”

After years of frustration, Laura finally found something that worked

For Laura, the decision to start Mounjaro came after years of frustration.

“I’d been going to a PT for a year,” she says. “I was trying to do the calorie deficit, but for me, I just felt like my hormones were against me. I was just miserable, I was in pain, I was out of breath, I was tired.

“And I just got to the stage where I was so unhappy that I booked an appointment with the chemist and said I needed help.”

The first dose sat in her fridge for two weeks before she dared use it. But once she did, the effects were quick.

Laura Mackay has some concerns over the recent price rise for Mounjaro. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“When they say food noise, I didn’t know what that was until it was switched off,” she says. “It’s like something’s been turned off in your head. You can still enjoy food, but you’re not constantly thinking about it.”

Today, when she goes out for food she orders a starter and a main but only manages to eat half.

She laughs. “It can look wasteful, but I’m just full. That’s all it is.”

Since starting the injections a year ago, her weight dropped by four stone and pain she previously felt from inflammation went away.

The life-changing impact of Mounjaro

But for Laura, the changes go far beyond the scales.

In her job as a mortgage adviser, she recently sat down with a client who mentioned being on Mounjaro. When Laura admitted she was too, the woman stared in disbelief.

“She just went, ‘Why is this? Why?’” Laura laughs. “And I said, well, this is the after. If you’d met me last year, you’d understand.”

Laura has lost four stone through her weight-loss programme. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Moments like that, she says, make her realise how far she’s come – and what she has to lose.

“It’s actually terrifying that you could end up back to square one, when you feel like you’ve come so far and you are happier,” she says.

“It is life-changing and it sounds cheesy, but it’s the best choice I’ve ever made.

“And I’d stay on it forever, if that were the case.”

Conversation