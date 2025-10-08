Tarves mum Laura on the soaring cost of Mounjaro — and the fear of having to stop

When the cost of her monthly Mounjaro weight-loss injections leapt from £210 to £325, Laura Mackay stayed calm.

She’d already tracked down a cheaper subscription and drawn up a plan to taper her dose “so it’s not as expensive.”

Even so, she’s worried about the future.

The 42-year-old mum from Tarves has lost four stone in roughly a year. More than that, she feels like herself again — brighter, more confident and no longer weighed down by pain and tiredness. But now, the price increases have raised the possibility that she may one day have to stop taking the injections and lose all of those hard-won gains.

And the thought of going without is terrifying.

“I actually feel like I could stay on this for life,” she says. “But it’s money.”

‘People were terrified’: Mounjaro users share fears amid price rise

Mounjaro — a weekly injectable weight-loss drug made by pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly — has risen sharply in price in recent weeks.

At some UK suppliers, a single pen containing four weekly doses has jumped by more than £100, taking the monthly cost for many users to more than £300.

The increases have sparked alarm among private patients who pay out of pocket, often after trying everything else to manage their weight.

And while few dispute that it’s expensive, some say they can’t imagine giving it up.

Laura says her feed on TikTok — where she shares her progress — has been flooded with messages from others struggling to afford their next pen.

“When these hikes went up, people were terrified,” she says. “A lot of people can’t afford it anymore. They’re scrimping to get it.”

One woman she met through TikTok, a single mum from England who also takes Mounjaro, has messaged Laura about her fears.

“She’s in a completely different situation to me,” Laura explains. “There’s two household incomes here, but she’s on her own, she’s got different health problems and she can’t work. She has to save every week for her jab.”

Some turn to risky ‘golden dose’ to stretch their supply

Laura says the increases have seen some people, including her friend, resort to using the so-called ‘golden dose’ – the leftover liquid in a Mounjaro pen that can be extracted to stretch the medication five weeks instead of just four.

Mounjaro manufacturer Eli Lilly warns against this practice, and in September announced it is reducing the liquid in its KwikPen injector.

“A ‘golden dose’ to her — that’s an extra week. It’s money,” explains Laura, who adds that she understands why people try it but refuses to take that risk herself.

“I’ve never done it — I stick to the rules,” she says. “You don’t know if you’re measuring it correctly.”

Can weight-loss jabs like Mounjaro be used long-term?

Laura’s story is part of The Press and Journal’s ongoing series exploring the rise of weight-loss injections in the north-east — from how pharmacies are managing growing demand, to the personal trainers and doctors seeing their impact first-hand.

As the injections become more normalised, it raises a wider question: can drugs like Mounjaro be used safely long-term — even for life?

Professor Lora Heisler, director of research at the University of Aberdeen’s Rowett Institute, has spent her career studying how hormones such as GLP-1 — the system targeted by Mounjaro — regulate appetite and body weight.

Professor Heisler says the drugs can be used safely for extended periods under medical supervision, but stresses that they are a tool, not a cure.

“They’re not magic fairy dust,” she says. “They help people stick to diet and exercise.”

Current NHS guidance allows up to two years of treatment with semaglutide-based drugs such as Wegovy, after which patients are encouraged to taper off and maintain their new habits. Mounjaro, which is the brand name for the drug tirzepatide, currently has no specified time limit for prescriptions, meaning extended, uninterrupted use is feasible.

“Obesity can be a chronic, relapsing condition,” Professor Heisler noted. “For some people, that means continuing treatment long-term may be a more effective way to keep the weight off to improve health.”

After years of frustration, Laura finally found something that worked

For Laura, the decision to start Mounjaro came after years of frustration.

“I’d been going to a PT for a year,” she says. “I was trying to do the calorie deficit, but for me, I just felt like my hormones were against me. I was just miserable, I was in pain, I was out of breath, I was tired.

“And I just got to the stage where I was so unhappy that I booked an appointment with the chemist and said I needed help.”

The first dose sat in her fridge for two weeks before she dared use it. But once she did, the effects were quick.

“When they say food noise, I didn’t know what that was until it was switched off,” she says. “It’s like something’s been turned off in your head. You can still enjoy food, but you’re not constantly thinking about it.”

Today, when she goes out for food she orders a starter and a main but only manages to eat half.

She laughs. “It can look wasteful, but I’m just full. That’s all it is.”

Since starting the injections a year ago, her weight dropped by four stone and pain she previously felt from inflammation went away.

The life-changing impact of Mounjaro

But for Laura, the changes go far beyond the scales.

In her job as a mortgage adviser, she recently sat down with a client who mentioned being on Mounjaro. When Laura admitted she was too, the woman stared in disbelief.

“She just went, ‘Why is this? Why?’” Laura laughs. “And I said, well, this is the after. If you’d met me last year, you’d understand.”

Moments like that, she says, make her realise how far she’s come – and what she has to lose.

“It’s actually terrifying that you could end up back to square one, when you feel like you’ve come so far and you are happier,” she says.

“It is life-changing and it sounds cheesy, but it’s the best choice I’ve ever made.

“And I’d stay on it forever, if that were the case.”