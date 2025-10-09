Aberdeen chef on why the ‘Mounjaro effect’ hasn’t hit yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Aberdeen chef on why the ‘Mounjaro effect’ hasn’t hit yet

Heston Blumenthal is shrinking portion sizes to please diners on weight-loss injections — but up here, folk still want their tatties.

Graham Mitchell at Tarragon in Rosemount, Aberdeen. The chef has his say on weight-loss injections. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graham Mitchell at Tarragon in Rosemount, Aberdeen. The chef has his say on weight-loss injections. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

Heston Blumenthal usually knows which way the wind is blowing in the restaurant world.

So when the chef who gave Britain multi-sensory dining — and those billowing clouds of liquid nitrogen — unveiled a scaled-down tasting menu at his Fat Duck restaurant in Berkshire for people on weight-loss jabs, the industry took notice.

But while diners down south might be ready for smaller plates, it’s a different story in the north-east.

“It’s big portions up here,” says Aberdeen chef-restaurateur Graham Mitchell. “People want value for money — especially in Aberdeen.”

Heston Blumenthal’s restaurant, The Fat Duck, in Berkshire. Image: Shutterstock

From his kitchens at Tarragon in Rosemount and The Terrace in the city centre, Mitchell hasn’t yet seen the Mounjaro effect Blumenthal warns of.

Diners, he says, are still ordering big plates and hearty portions — even if they’re a little more careful about money.

“People are trying to watch what they’re eating, but they’re watching their budgets as well,” he says.

“It could be they’re on injections and looking after their weight, or it could be they’re just looking after their wallets.”

The real reason diners are eating less?

If anything, Graham thinks what he’s seeing has less to do with appetite and more to do with economics.

At Tarragon, he’s added a “classics” section to the menu — burgers, battered haddock and other mid-priced dishes — to help offset rising costs and keep regulars coming through the door.

“We don’t want to be cooking fish and chips on a Friday night, but at the end of the day, money is money and it pays our wages.”

Graham Mitchell outside his Tarragon restaurant in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Like many in the trade, Graham has seen diners shift towards lighter and more global flavours — but not, he says, because of Mounjaro.

“I’m seeing more Asian-style stuff,” he says. “Sea bass with crispy rice and bok choy, that kind of thing. People are going out for dishes they can’t do at home — Vietnamese, Indian, that kind of food. They want flavour and spice, not necessarily smaller portions.”

Why Aberdeen chef thinks Mounjaro effect will take time to hit restaurants

Blumenthal knows the weight-loss jab trend firsthand — he’s on the medication himself.

But so far, Graham hasn’t met anyone in hospitality using it.

“Nobody’s really speaking about it up here,” he says. “There’s one chef I’ve seen pictures of who could be on them, but I’ve no idea.”

Still, he thinks the trend may take time to filter north. And if it does, he doubts it will change the region’s deep-rooted tastes.

Diners in the north-east love a tattie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He recalls learning that lesson the hard way when he worked at Aberdeen city-centre restaurant Moonfish.

“We changed the menu and took potatoes off the dishes,” he says. “Folk went daft — ‘Where’s the tatties?’

“We ended up putting on a potato of the day just to keep everyone happy.”

Graham perspective is one of several being shared in a Press & Journal series on the growing use of weight-loss jabs — from local users and pharmacists to fitness coaches and chefs. 

Conversation