Aberdeen chef on why the ‘Mounjaro effect’ hasn’t hit yet

Heston Blumenthal usually knows which way the wind is blowing in the restaurant world.

So when the chef who gave Britain multi-sensory dining — and those billowing clouds of liquid nitrogen — unveiled a scaled-down tasting menu at his Fat Duck restaurant in Berkshire for people on weight-loss jabs, the industry took notice.

But while diners down south might be ready for smaller plates, it’s a different story in the north-east.

“It’s big portions up here,” says Aberdeen chef-restaurateur Graham Mitchell. “People want value for money — especially in Aberdeen.”

From his kitchens at Tarragon in Rosemount and The Terrace in the city centre, Mitchell hasn’t yet seen the Mounjaro effect Blumenthal warns of.

Diners, he says, are still ordering big plates and hearty portions — even if they’re a little more careful about money.

“People are trying to watch what they’re eating, but they’re watching their budgets as well,” he says.

“It could be they’re on injections and looking after their weight, or it could be they’re just looking after their wallets.”

The real reason diners are eating less?

If anything, Graham thinks what he’s seeing has less to do with appetite and more to do with economics.

At Tarragon, he’s added a “classics” section to the menu — burgers, battered haddock and other mid-priced dishes — to help offset rising costs and keep regulars coming through the door.

“We don’t want to be cooking fish and chips on a Friday night, but at the end of the day, money is money and it pays our wages.”

Like many in the trade, Graham has seen diners shift towards lighter and more global flavours — but not, he says, because of Mounjaro.

“I’m seeing more Asian-style stuff,” he says. “Sea bass with crispy rice and bok choy, that kind of thing. People are going out for dishes they can’t do at home — Vietnamese, Indian, that kind of food. They want flavour and spice, not necessarily smaller portions.”

Why Aberdeen chef thinks Mounjaro effect will take time to hit restaurants

Blumenthal knows the weight-loss jab trend firsthand — he’s on the medication himself.

But so far, Graham hasn’t met anyone in hospitality using it.

“Nobody’s really speaking about it up here,” he says. “There’s one chef I’ve seen pictures of who could be on them, but I’ve no idea.”

Still, he thinks the trend may take time to filter north. And if it does, he doubts it will change the region’s deep-rooted tastes.

He recalls learning that lesson the hard way when he worked at Aberdeen city-centre restaurant Moonfish.

“We changed the menu and took potatoes off the dishes,” he says. “Folk went daft — ‘Where’s the tatties?’

“We ended up putting on a potato of the day just to keep everyone happy.”

Graham perspective is one of several being shared in a Press & Journal series on the growing use of weight-loss jabs — from local users and pharmacists to fitness coaches and chefs.