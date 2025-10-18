How one Aberdeenshire couple found strength after six miscarriages

Ninety minutes after being told she’d lost her third pregnancy, Rona MacAulay-Dicks had to stand in front of a room full of babies and toddlers and teach a music class.

“I just had to partition part of me off,” says the 37-year-old, adding that she was masking — a coping mechanism in which people hide their genuine feelings to fit in socially.

“I didn’t want to cause any trouble or make other people feel awkward,” she says.

Over the years, Rona would go on to experience three more miscarriages, each one bringing the same crushing grief but few of the societal ways of dealing with it.

With miscarriage, there are no graves to mourn at and sometimes no allowances for time off work, depending on your employer.

And alongside the silence came the misunderstandings — from the well-meaning to the painfully ignorant.

“I call them the ‘At Least’ people,” Rona says. “Those who say things like, ‘At least it was early in your pregnancy.’”

Breaking the silence around miscarriage

For something that affects so many families, miscarriage remains one of the hardest subjects to talk about.

An estimated 15% of pregnancies ends in loss, yet the experience is still cloaked in silence.

There are no rituals, no sympathy cards, and no shared language for people to express that loss.

For people like Rona, who endure multiple miscarriages with little medical explanation why, it becomes an exhausting cycle of hope and heartbreak.

“It put enormous pressure on our relationship,” says Nathan, Rona’s husband. “And there was also the medicalisation of it. I felt like I was just another statistic.”

Rona adds: “After loss, the goalposts shift constantly. You’re always hoping there’ll be a point where you can relax. But it’s so challenging to enjoy a pregnancy. It’s really sad.”

An exhausting cycle of hope and heartbreak

Rona’s first miscarriage was in 2017. The following year she gave birth to what she calls her first ‘rainbow baby’, her daughter who is now seven.

Desperate for a second child, Rona and Nathan then endured five miscarriages, starting in August 2019 and culminating in a fifth in April 2021.

“We no longer saw a positive pregnancy test as a guarantee of a newborn in our arms,” Rona says of that time.

It was around this time that Rona was teaching music classes for babies and toddlers.

Despite being told of yet another miscarriage less than two hours before she was due to teach, she felt she had to go ahead with the class.

“I’d got into such a habit of just pushing through — telling myself I had to keep going.”

Meanwhile, the couple felt that medical tests to determine why Rona was miscarrying focused solely on the mother.

“At no point was it suggested that my husband had any investigations done,” she says. “This contributed to a huge feeling within me that our miscarriages were ‘my fault’.”

The couple seriously considered giving up on their dream of a second child.

Rona talks about being “hidden under layers” — wearing so many clothes that people didn’t know she was pregnant, “too scared to hope that all might be well this time around”.

Finding miscarriage support close to home in Aberdeenshire

Rona and Nathan met in Edinburgh and had lived there for years. But they made the decision to move to Laurencekirk, near where Rona grew up, to be close to family support.

They both say the switch made a sudden and lasting impact to the support they received for miscarriage, especially after they discovered MISS — Miscarriage Information Support Service — a local charity that provides comfort and community for people navigating pregnancy loss.

Rona explains: “Having received very little support when we lived in Edinburgh, we couldn’t believe that there was a charity right on our doorstep in Aberdeenshire who mailed out comforting memory boxes and support packs, and facilitated welcoming virtual spaces where we could process the grief and all the other heavy emotions that surrounded our hope of expanding our family.”

She adds: “I honestly don’t know what I would have done without that support.”

A longed-for rainbow baby after six miscarriages

Rona also began focusing on her health — eating well and cutting out gluten, for example.

She doesn’t know if it made a difference, but in 2022, after five consecutive miscarriages, she gave birth to her second rainbow baby, her son.

It made everything they had been through worth it.

“Even though they’re seven and three now, there are still times when one of them will say ‘Mum’ and I have this moment of, oh my gosh — yes, I am actually a mum,” she says.

“And sometimes my mind goes to a different place. Now that I have such incredible kids, part of me thinks that if we hadn’t had so many losses in a row, it might not have been these specific children who light up our lives. I’d never say I’m grateful for the miscarriages — of course not — but that journey is what brought us the amazing kids we have today.”

Turning pain into purpose through MISS

Becoming a mother of two also marked a new beginning for Rona in another way.

Having seen first-hand how vital MISS’s support could be, she wanted to offer that same compassion to others going through loss.

She began volunteering with the charity before joining the team as a community engagement officer, and later as a support coordinator — guiding people through the same darkness she once faced.

“It just feels like what we went through wasn’t in vain,” she says. “To be able to sit with someone and know that I’ve been on the other side of the table — that’s an incredible privilege.”

It has also underlined how complex grief can be after miscarriage — and how uncomfortable people often feel confronting emotions that don’t fit the expected mould.

“People are often confused about how grief can show up,” says Rona. “Quite often they feel embarrassed to admit that it comes out as anger or jealousy.

“When social media is flooded with pregnancy and birth announcements and everything seems to be going well for everyone else, it can be really hard to admit how triggering that is when you’re living with your own loss.”

Remembering the babies they lost

On Wednesday October 15, Rona and Nathan sang a song at the MISS Wave of Light service at the Forget-Me-Not Garden in Hazlehead Crematorium, joining bereaved parents across the world in lighting candles to remember babies lost in pregnancy.

The service, held during Baby Loss Awareness Week, was an evening of reflection, poetry and song. For the couple, who first met on stage with the Edinburgh Gilbert and Sullivan Society, it felt deeply personal to honour their babies through music.

“It was very beautiful,” Rona says. “Miscarriage can feel so lonely. Singing together and feeling a support network around us was incredible.”

The location was also important. The crematorium’s Forget-Me-Not Garden is a joint project between Aberdeen City Council, MISS, and Sands, another pregnancy-loss charity.

It offers families a place to reflect and remember — particularly those who have no grave or physical resting place to visit.

In that, it mirrors the memorial Rona and Nathan have at home to the babies they lost; six metal flowers in single pot, “one for each of the babies who aren’t in our arms,” says Rona.

And Rona and Nathan make sure to talk openly to their daughter and son about the siblings they never met.

“It’s really beautiful,” Rona says. “Our children know that they’re always going to be a part of our story.”

MISS is a charity which provides free, confidential support to Anyone in Scotland impacted by pregnancy loss.

The organisation provides one-to-one sessions, virtual support groups, and a range of resources including memory boxes, support packs, podcasts, and a private peer support group.

Find out how to access their support, or how to support the charity, at www.miss-support.org.uk

Further reading: