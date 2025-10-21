Bridge of Don mum’s defiant message after cancer update: ‘I’ll keep fighting to the end’

Friends and family have rallied round Bridge of Don mum Jenna Yule after the Courage on the Catwalk model revealed her cancer is no longer treatable.

Jenna, 38, was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer two years ago and appeared on stage at P&J Live in May as part of Friends of Anchor’s Courage on the Catwalk — the charity fashion show featuring women with a cancer history.

This week, Jenna told supporters her chemotherapy is no longer working and doctors say there are no further treatment options.

She has organised a “celebration of life” party for Saturday, October 25 to raise funds for Friends of Anchor. Jenna lives in Bridge of Don with husband Elliot and their children, Clarke and Abbie.

“Unfortunately chemo has stopped working and nothing else can be done,” Jenna said in a Facebook post. “I’ve fought hard but I’ll keep fighting to the end.

“I’m just going to spend the time with Eli, the family and my friends. It could be weeks, months or years — no one knows.”

‘The kindest, most caring’ person you will meet

Jenna’s “Circle of Love” — a group of friends and family — have set up a GoFundMe page to help “make this time as comfortable and as full of love as possible”.

“If you know Jenna, you will know she’s one of the kindest, most caring, selfless souls you have ever met,” the page says. “She’s the friend who is always there with a smile, a helping hand or a kind word — the one who quietly makes life better for everyone around her. Now it’s our turn to give back to her.”

The page was set up last week and has already raised more than £11,000.

Jenna played a starring role in Friends of Anchor’s fundraising around Courage on the Catwalk, which this year raised £213,000.

Roxie Davidson, fundraising executive at Friends of Anchor, said: “The response to the Gofundme page set up to support Jenna and her family shows just how highly thought of she is. She is a pillar in her community and widely loved.

“The fact that Jenna has personally pledged to raise money for Friends of Anchor at her hoolie demonstrates that what her loved ones say about her is true — she is someone who always looks out for others, and ‘quietly makes life better for everyone around her’.

“We’re enormously grateful to Jenna for her continued support, and we hope her celebration of life is filled with love, happiness and laughter.”

Click here to donate to Jenna’s Gofundme. To give directly to Friends of Anchor, the Aberdeen charity supporting patients with cancer and blood disorders, click here.

To buy raffle tickets for Jenna’s celebration of life party on Saturday, October 25, email clair.ogilvie@dcthomson.co.uk.