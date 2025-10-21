Bridge of Don mum’s defiant message after cancer update: ‘I’ll keep fighting to the end’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Bridge of Don mum’s defiant message after cancer update: ‘I’ll keep fighting to the end’

Courage on the Catwalk star Jenna Yule, 38, has told friends her cancer is no longer treatable — and her community is rallying to support her.

By Andy Morton
Jenna Yule on stage at Courage on the Catwalk in May. The Bridge of Don mum has been told her chemotherapy is no longer working. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Friends and family have rallied round Bridge of Don mum Jenna Yule after the Courage on the Catwalk model revealed her cancer is no longer treatable.

Jenna, 38, was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer two years ago and appeared on stage at P&J Live in May as part of Friends of Anchor’s Courage on the Catwalk — the charity fashion show featuring women with a cancer history.

This week, Jenna told supporters her chemotherapy is no longer working and doctors say there are no further treatment options.

She has organised a “celebration of life” party for Saturday, October 25 to raise funds for Friends of Anchor. Jenna lives in Bridge of Don with husband Elliot and their children, Clarke and Abbie.

Jenna Yule was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 37. Image: Clair Ogilvie

“Unfortunately chemo has stopped working and nothing else can be done,” Jenna said in a Facebook post. “I’ve fought hard but I’ll keep fighting to the end.

“I’m just going to spend the time with Eli, the family and my friends. It could be weeks, months or years — no one knows.”

‘The kindest, most caring’ person you will meet

Jenna’s “Circle of Love” — a group of friends and family — have set up a GoFundMe page to help “make this time as comfortable and as full of love as possible”.

“If you know Jenna, you will know she’s one of the kindest, most caring, selfless souls you have ever met,” the page says. “She’s the friend who is always there with a smile, a helping hand or a kind word — the one who quietly makes life better for everyone around her. Now it’s our turn to give back to her.”

Jenna was a star of this year’s Courage on the Catwalk charity fashion show in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The page was set up last week and has already raised more than £11,000.

Jenna played a starring role in Friends of Anchor’s fundraising around Courage on the Catwalk, which this year raised £213,000.

Roxie Davidson, fundraising executive at Friends of Anchor, said: “The response to the Gofundme page set up to support Jenna and her family shows just how highly thought of she is. She is a pillar in her community and widely loved.

“The fact that Jenna has personally pledged to raise money for Friends of Anchor at her hoolie demonstrates that what her loved ones say about her is true — she is someone who always looks out for others, and ‘quietly makes life better for everyone around her’.

“We’re enormously grateful to Jenna for her continued support, and we hope her celebration of life is filled with love, happiness and laughter.”

Jenna’s friends and family have rallied round. Image: Clair Ogilvie

Click here to donate to Jenna’s Gofundme. To give directly to Friends of Anchor, the Aberdeen charity supporting patients with cancer and blood disorders, click here.

To buy raffle tickets for Jenna’s celebration of life party on Saturday, October 25, email clair.ogilvie@dcthomson.co.uk.

Conversation