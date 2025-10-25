Stonehaven priest: ‘Why I love deadlifting and took up exercise at 69’

Receiving a weightlifting belt for her 70th birthday was the moment when Mary Jepp realised how far she’d come on her extraordinary exercise journey.

Proof that it’s never too late to start exercising, Mary, an episcopal priest from Stonehaven, decided to get fit at the age of 69.

And just 12 months on from signing up with Aberdeen personal trainer Katie Sutherland, Mary feels stronger and fitter than ever.

In fact, Mary would give most fit young people a run for their money in the gym where she can deadlift 50kg and can hold a plank for four and a half minutes.

“This is the fittest I’ve felt since 1986,” laughs Mary.

“One of my favourite things is when someone asks if I need help carrying something.

“I look at them and I’m like ‘no’ and we have a bit of a joke about it.”

Stonehaven priest is a powerhouse…

As a priest at St James the Great Church in Stonehaven and St Ternan’s in Muchalls, Mary is all too familiar with the fragility of life which inspired her to get active.

“In the work that I do, I’m surrounded by older people so you’re aware of the risk of falling as you get older,” says Mary.

“So I just wanted to get fit so I can try and stay mobile.”

Personal trainer Katie, who is based at Results Gym in Aberdeen, laughs as she remembers the moment when Mary first stepped into the gym.

“She walked in and said ‘I don’t want to have a walking stick when I’m in my seventies, I need help’,” says Katie.

“So we sat down and had a chat and before we knew it, Mary had signed up.”

‘I feel stronger than ever at 70’

Describing her personal training approach as ‘holistic’, Katie says weightloss was never the main goal for Mary.

“It’s about mindset and what this training does for you and how it impacts and transitions into other areas of your life,” explains Katie.

“So when you focus on that, naturally your body changes in the way that it should.”

Starting from scratch, Katie slowly helped Mary build up her strength.

“When Mary first came in, we started with bodyweight exercises and we built it up from there before getting into any barbell/dumbbell work or hypertrophic work as we call it,” says Katie.

“So we built up through bodyweight strength.”

Super strong Stonehaven priest can deadlift 50kg…

Under Katie’s expert coaching, Mary’s progress has been nothing short of incredible.

“Mary is now deadlifting 50kg at 70 years old,” says Katie.

“Now Mary has goals that people wouldn’t think are achievable at 70 as she wants to deadlift 70 kg.

“And through building her strength through weight training, Mary can also hold a four-and-a-half-minute plank.”

Mary, who is originally from Saint John, New Brunswick in Canada, has also noticed a big difference in her body.

“Mid Covid I was 13 and a half stone and I’ve been taking it off gradually so now I’m down to 10 stone 10 pounds now,” says Mary.

‘I forgot how much I loved rock climbing’

Discovering exercise at 69 has also reignited Mary’s love of running and rock climbing.

“I’d forgotten just how amazing rock climbing is as it’s about planning, strategy, strength and balance,” says Mary.

“I went rock climbing with my grandson Rory who was up visiting recently which was great.”

And together with the physical benefits, Mary also says exercising has also been a great stress reliever.

“The work that I do outside the gym has been really, really stressful,” says Mary.

“But when you come to the gym, you blank out all the other stuff going on.

“So it’s really helped with that.”

Mary is an inspiration…

Over the past year, Katie says she has witness a huge difference in Mary.

“Mary was a bit nervous at the beginning but as we worked on her body weight training she really started to gain confidence, not just in the gym, but outside the gym too,” says Katie.

“I noticed that she was more bubbly and getting stronger.

“I’ve seen her become a totally different person without changing her identity and she’s recognised that there’s so much more to life than me just turning 70.”

Young people are in awe of Mary

Since getting fit, Mary says she’s also earned some kudos among the young people she works with in her role as the chaplain for the local Sea Cadets.

“One of the Sea Cadets came up to me and asked if I really deadlifted – it was such kudos,” says Mary.

“It positively changes the relationship you have with them as they no longer see you as this person in a uniform with grey hair.”

One of the unexpected bonuses that has come out of Mary’s exercise journey has been the friendship she has developed with Katie.

“A lot of it for me has also been the relationship that we’ve developed as we’ve become pals, although I curse her sometimes,” laughs Mary.

‘Mary reminds us that age is just a number’

Joking that she’s like an auntie, Katie says she has learned so much from Mary.

“I’ve trained so many different people over the past 10 years but I’d never trained someone at 70 so I was a bit nervous at first,” says Katie.

“But my attitude was to not treat her by her age and limit her capabilities.

“Mary has been a real light in my life.

“It has been so different with Mary because she’s shared so much life experience with me and then I’ve brought a different experience to her.

“Mary reminds us all that age is just a number and that it’s never too late to rewrite your story.

“She inspires me and so many others every single day.”

‘The first step is the hardest but you just have to start’

Mary has also inspired Katie with her future plans.

“I used to wonder if people would still come to me for personal training when I’m 50,” says Katie.

“But Mary has totally changed my outlook and I know that I can do this for the rest of my life.”

So what is Mary’s message to anyone else who is perhaps older and thinking about getting active or trying something new?

“The first step is the hardest step but it’s all about small steps,” says Mary.

“Whatever it is you want to start, like knitting, you’ve got to pick up the needles first.

“You just have to start.”

