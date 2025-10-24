‘I could have died after being knocked off my bike, but I’ll still cycle Aberdeenshire’s roads’

It takes me more than two hours to pedal from Aberdeen to Ride, a Banchory café popular with weekend cyclists — and it feels like a wasted trip.

I’d arrived with a plan: to find out why so many riders keep braving Aberdeenshire’s roads despite the risks. Ride, with its picnic tables and steady stream of Lycra-clad visitors, seemed the perfect place to ask.

But today, the bike rack is empty. Two motorcyclists are catching up over bacon rolls, the sky is turning grey, and I’m the only one in cycling gear. I park the bike, order a cappuccino and wait.

Just as I’m about to give up, John Somerville rolls in.

He laughs when I tell him why I’m there and offers a few theories. The forecast is grim. Most riders stop here in the morning, on their way out — not at the end of a long ride.

Then he adds another reason.

“You really take your life in your own hands out there,” he says.

The daily reality of cycling in Aberdeenshire

For all the talk of active travel and cycling’s green credentials, many riders across the north-east say it still feels like taking your life in your hands every time you head out. Narrow rural roads, impatient drivers and patchy cycle lanes make even short journeys nerve-racking.

Recent figures show 13 people died on roads across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire last year, with hundreds more injured — several of them cyclists.

According to Aberdeenshire Council’s Road Safety Plan 2021–2030, the region has a 60% lower casualty index than Scotland as a whole — yet the most serious cycling injuries still tend to happen on country roads.

The report shows that 85% of cyclists killed or seriously injured were on the rural road network, where high speeds, blind corners and narrow verges make riding perilous.

It’s statistics like these that make any cyclist think twice before hitting the road — and John is no different.

A gardener from Musselburgh, he’s on holiday in Banchory with his wide-tyred ‘fat bike’, built for mountain tracks.

He’s been cycling most weekends for the past 20 years, and not even a triple heart bypass a year ago has kept him off the saddle.

But even with that experience, the north-east roads make him uneasy.

“When you’re walking or cycling, you realise the roads are just racetracks,” he says. “It’s busy, and there are no other routes. Everyone’s on the road.”

Back home in Lothian, he can ride for miles off-road along old railway lines and coastal paths. “You can go from Musselburgh to the Forth Road Bridge without touching a main road,” he says. “Here, it all feels a bit… bitty.”

He pauses, watching cars flash past on the road to Aboyne. “I try to keep off the roads if I can,” he says, “but sometimes you’ve no choice.”

Still, he’s not about to give it up. “I love it — being out, seeing the countryside. I just like being on the bike.”

The 89-year-old cyclist who refuses to stop riding

For some riders, that love of the bike never fades — something Norman Fraser knows better than most.

A former farmer, Norman took up cycling at 64 to give him something to do in retirement.

Now 89, he still rides three times a week from his home in Ellon — six miles if he’s short on time, twenty if the wind’s kind.

Last year he bought himself an e-bike “as a birthday present”, partly to tame the hills: “At my age, if you’re heading up towards Collieston and hit a 12% gradient, it gets a wee bit tough. With the electric, you still use the gears and do the work — you just get a wee bit of help.”

He loves the freedom it gives him in winter. “On the road bike I was never out — too dangerous with narrow wheels and damp roads.

“With the electric, you can pile on the clothes and use a bit of power. I was out three, four times a week last winter.”

‘Exceedingly scary’: Inside one Aberdeenshire cyclist’s close calls

But the roads scare him more than the weather.

“There’s a small percentage who don’t abide by the rules whatsoever — and it’s exceedingly scary.”

Castle Road in Ellon, he says, is “the most dangerous road that I cycle on”.

“It’s a 30mph limit but folk won’t sit behind you. They’ll floor it, overtake into oncoming traffic and cut in. Sometimes they pass three feet from your elbow.”

He’s got the scars to prove it. In 2007 he was knocked off from behind and taken to hospital.

“My helmet was split in three places,” he says. “The doctor told me that without it, I might’ve been dead.”

He crashed again in 2015 on a suspected diesel spill — head hit the road, helmet on again.

He’s blunt about cyclists’ responsibilities too. “Wear high-vis. Use lights. If you’re not visible, you blend into the road.”

So why keep riding? Norman laughs. “I guess I’m just thrawn,” he says. “If you let these things stop you, you’d never do anything.”

From running shoes to road bike: How injury made a cyclist

Rosie Hislop hasn’t been cycling quite as long.

At 30, she’s been around only slightly longer than Norman’s retirement.

And she’s only been on the bike seriously since March, when a shin injury forced this experienced Aberdeen club runner out of her trainers and into the saddle.

Now she loves cycling so much she’s thinking about a duathlon — a triathlon without the swimming.

“It started as rehab,” she laughs. “Then I got hooked.”

Still, her eyes are open to the dangers on the road. She’s not had an accident yet — other than the classic tumble at a red light thanks to cleats that wouldn’t unclip — but she knows one could be just around the corner.

“Everyone you speak to is like, ‘Oh God, it’s dangerous,’” she says.

“There are days I get a bit nervous before I go out. Once you’re on the bike you’re fine — until someone skims past and your heart jumps.”

Lorries are the worst, she adds. “They come so close.” And cycling in Aberdeen can be a nightmare because the cycle lanes are full of potholes.

“You end up coming out into traffic,” she says. “There’s one on Great Western Road that’s so bad I’ve had a puncture there. It’s actually dangerous.”

‘They come so close’: Cyclists share fears of lorries and potholes

Unlike many cyclists, though, Rosie is upbeat about motorists.

“Most people are considerate. I think we’re lucky here,” she says. “I try to act the way I’d want a cyclist to act if I were in the car. If I’m riding two-abreast with a mate, we tuck in. Just be respectful.”

And in Rosie’s comparatively short experience on the bike, as a woman athlete she endures less moronic behaviour — catcalls, whistles and the like — than she does while out running.

“I quite like that about cycling,” she says. “You’re going too fast for anyone to know you, basically.”

What she notices most, though, is how few other women she sees on the roads — a stark contrast to her running club.

While the pavements are full of women training for their next 10k or half-marathon, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s roads still belong mostly to the middle-aged men in Lycra.

“I struggle to find girlfriends who cycle,” Rosie says. “Most of my friends are runners. Maybe it’s that people feel a bit scared to go out on the roads.”

Why people keep cycling in Aberdeenshire despite the danger

Back at Ride, John has finished his coffee while I move on to a slice of millionaire’s shortbread — fuel for the trip back to Aberdeen.

We cover the usual topics when cyclists meet in the wild: the rise in bike thefts, the seeming lack of police interest, and where to find a decent coffee.

Meanwhile, John is planning his next trip — a ride north from Alness up ‘the Struie’, as the road is known, and down towards the Dornoch Firth.

In the process, he sums up why we brave the traffic, the blind corners and the angry motorists.

“It’s beautiful up there,” he says. “You get to the top, look out over the water — and it’s worth every climb.”