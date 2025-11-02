Oldmeldrum mum: ‘Thinking of my kids saved my life at moment I thought brain tumour would kill me’

Lori Dunbar-Smith can recall the precise moment she felt her life slipping away.

She was in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s intensive care unit after a 13-hour operation to remove a tumour pressing against her brain stem.

The surgery had been a success but her brain began to swell, forcing doctors to rush her back into intensive care.

It was there — covered in tubes, in a state so severe her mum couldn’t bring herself to look — that Lori had what she calls a near-death experience.

“That’s what it felt like,” she says, 15 years on. “I started to think, oh, I’m slipping, slipping, slipping.”

What pulled her back was one very clear thought — her three young children.

“It sounds very dramatic but the kids got me back,” says Lori, now 56. “I just thought ‘I should be here for the kids’. So everything was done for my kids.”

It was the first spark of determination in a long fight back to recovery for the physiotherapist from Oldmeldrum, who owns the Broomhill Clinic in Aberdeen.

And it was a spark that would eventually take her to some unexpected places.

The warning signs before Lori’s brain tumour diagnosis

Her story had begun months earlier, with symptoms that didn’t seem to add up.

“I went deaf in my right ear and kept switching the phone from one side to the other without thinking about it,” she says. “Then I started getting these sudden spin attacks — it felt like vertigo, like the room was tipping.”

At first, doctors thought it was a simple ear problem. But the dizzy spells grew worse, and one winter afternoon, while on a family trip to the borders, Lori’s body suddenly gave way.

“I was standing in a snowy field when my brain just shut down,” she says. “I had to sit down — I couldn’t move.”

Tests later revealed a five-centimetre by five-centimetre tumour. The tumour was benign but so large that even her surgeon was surprised she was still functioning.

“I looked at the scan and thought, ‘that must be somebody else’s head’,” Lori says. “But it was mine.”

‘Why not me?’ – Facing life-saving brain surgery in Aberdeen

Doctors warned her the surgery would be long and risky. Lori, then in her early forties, signed the consent forms knowing she might not wake up.

“You have to sign your life away,” she says. “But there was no choice. I never once said, ‘Why me?’ I just thought, ‘Why not me?’”

The operation took place in March 2010. Her mother dropped her off at the hospital the night before.

“I just told her to drop me off,” Lori recalls. “I didn’t want any fuss.”

The operation went well but the following hours were critical. When her brain started to swell, doctors were deeply concerned. Nothing would make the swelling go down and Lori came dangerously close to dying.

“I probably numbed it all off,” she says. “But it was quite a dramatic experience.”

Learning to walk again after brain tumour recovery

When she eventually left hospital, it was on a Zimmer frame.

She had lost her balance, her co-ordination and much of her strength. Even walking a few yards down her street felt impossible.

“I remember going out with my mum on one side and my daughter on the other,” she says. “We’d manage six doors along, then I’d have to go home and sleep for a couple of hours.”

She had to relearn how to walk, how to feed herself, even how to see properly after waking up with double vision.

“It was bloody hard work,” she says. “But I’m a determined person. You just have to deal with what’s in front of you.”

That determination soon turned into curiosity about how far she could push herself. When doctors cleared her to start light exercise, she went straight to the gym — and then to the pool.

“I asked when I could go back to the gym and the physio said ‘tomorrow,’” she says. “So I did. I went into the pool with a friend and just walked a couple of lengths. That was it. But I went back the next day and the next.”

How swimming helped Lori rebuild her strength

What began as therapy soon became habit.

“I went every day,” she says. “At first I could barely manage two lengths walking in the water but slowly I got stronger. It was the one place where I felt balanced again.”

Lori had always been sporty — she’d played international hockey as well as tennis and golf — but her brain surgery left her starting from scratch. Bit by bit, she built herself back up through swimming, cycling and running.

“I’d always loved sport but after the operation it became something different,” she says. “It was about proving to myself that I could still do it.”

Before long she was taking part in local events. Her first triathlon, at Westhill Academy, was hardly glamorous — a few lengths of the school pool, a short bike ride and a run up a hill that nearly broke her.

“I thought I had asthma,” she laughs. “I could hardly breathe. But I got the bug.”

From triathlon novice to Ironman competitor

Within a few years she was racing across Europe — Spain, Portugal, Budapest, Germany. But while triathlons are no mean feat, Lori eventually moved up to the next level: Ironman.

Combining a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a full 26.2-mile marathon, Ironman is the ultimate endurance event — and for Lori it’s a way to test herself while raising money for charity.

Her first full Ironman, in Australia, took her just under 17 hours and raised more than £10,000 for SAMH, the Scottish Association for Mental Health.

“I did it because I realised how much trauma affects you — not just physically but mentally,” she says. “Sport was my way of dealing with it.”

From that first race in Australia, Lori was hooked. Over the years she has completed three full Ironman triathlons — in Australia, Austria and most recently Switzerland — along with several half-distance events.

Raising money for Friends of Anchor

Each one, she says, has meant something different.

“The first was for SAMH, to raise money and to say thank you for getting me through,” she says. “The second one, in Austria, was just for me. I wanted to prove it wasn’t selfish to do something I loved simply for myself.”

Her most recent, in Switzerland, was for Friends of Anchor, the Aberdeen cancer support charity. The cause was inspired by her close friend Gillian Mitchell, who has been going through cancer treatment.

“She’s had such a rough time and I wanted to do something in her honour,” Lori says. “Friends of Anchor have helped so many people — everyone in the north-east seems to know someone who’s needed them.”

Overcoming deafness and balance problems to keep racing

Training for Ironman means long hours on the bike, often indoors because she can’t hear traffic on her deaf side. Her balance, she admits, still isn’t perfect — steep descents can be nerve-racking.

“I rely on my eyesight for 95% of my balance,” she says. “Going uphill I’m strong, but coming down the Swiss Alps I was squeaky brakes all the way.”

Even so, she embraces the challenge.

“Some people go to these races to compete,” she says. “I go to enjoy them. What’s the point if you don’t? For me, it’s about travel, gratitude and remembering how far I’ve come.”

The family who pulled her back from the brink

Meanwhile, her children still play a huge role.

At the time of her diagnosis, they were just 13, 11 and nine. Today they’re grown up — Robyn, 28, Blair, 26, and Harvey, 25 — and joining in with her fitness addiction.

“My youngest, Harvey, just recently, I’ve just completed a half marathon with him,” she says. “And my daughter Robyn and I have entered long endurance swimming events. She’s slowly but surely getting into it.”

Fifteen years on from that moment in intensive care — when her children pulled her back from the brink — they continue to fuel her determination. When she came home from her Ironman in Switzerland, there was a bunch of flowers from them waiting for her.

“They’re so proud. They are really proud and very, very supportive. As is my partner Nicky Spencer, who puts up with all training and travelling and helps me so much day to day.”

Moments like that, she says, make her stop and reflect on how far she’s come — and on what really matters.

“I’m a bit of a believer in fate,” she says. “It’s about making the best of what you’re given, the best of the hand you’re dealt with.”

To donate to Lori’s Friends of Anchor fundraiser, click here.