SPONSORED: The Collective has reopened…and clients are going copper!

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

It’s been a few months, but we are now all able to get back to the hairdressers and give our hair a much-needed bit of pampering. And one Aberdeen salon has been welcoming more clients than ever.

For the team at The Collective, getting back into the salon and working on clients’ hair has been a welcome end to lockdown. And it’s been busier than before.

Julie said: “There’s been a busy but relaxed vibe in the salon, because we’ve had lots of bookings but due to continued guidelines about space there are less clients in at one time.

“But it’s definitely been better this time than last time we were allowed to reopen – we are stronger and busier than ever.”

When the salon reopened last summer, the stylists at The Collective had to tackle lots of failed home dyes and cuts but it’s been different coming out of this lockdown.

“I don’t know if it’s because people are working at home and the weather has stopped them from going out, but a lot of the clients we have seen have told us they didn’t feel the need to try and dye their own hair.

“But equally because they haven’t touched their hair for a few months, they are desperate to come in and get their hair done and they really appreciate the experience.

“We even had one lady who got dressed up for her appointment because it was an excuse to put on a nice outfit!”

And it’s not just the clients’ attire that’s changed – Julie and the team have noticed customers requesting different styles and cuts to before the pandemic.

“We are getting quite a few new people coming to the salon for restyles because they want a big change.

“And interestingly, a lot of clients are looking for a copper colour, rather than a lot of blondes – it’s more vibrant.

“Most people are keeping their length long – there’s been no pixies – and even our older clients who tend to keep their hair shorter are still opting for shoulder length.”

Julie added: “It’ll be interesting to see if that changes once the pubs and restaurants start reopening and people are going out more.”

And members of staff have been undergoing their own changes during lockdown.

Salon manager Courtney Forbes has been trialling GLOWWA Hair Food vitamins, which are now available at The Collective.

Courtney said: “I’ve started noticing new hair growing in, less hair loss, my scalp is less oily and my hair is feeling stronger.”

The salon, which was rebranded as The Collective just before the first lockdown last year, is fast approaching its third birthday and Julie has lots planned for the next stage.

Julie explained: “We’ve been getting feedback from our customers on the services that they’d like to see added to the salon and we have a large area downstairs that we are hoping to transform into a space for beauty treatments.”

But before they cut the ribbon on their beauty space, Julie is waiting to pour the first alcoholic drink in the salon.

“I worked hard to get our drinks licence and it came in late last year – so now we just need to wait until the rules relax about drinking indoors so we can start serving alcohol.

“We are so excited about giving that first customer a drink while they get their hair done!”

There’s lots of other changes in the works, so for the latest news, follow them on Facebook.

Find out more about The Collective’s services (including their new GLOWWA Hair Food products), and book your appointment, on their website.