Plant Offers: 20 Colourful collections for your garden

By DC Thomson Shop
April 3, 2021, 7:50 am Updated: February 11, 2022, 6:42 pm
Drumstick Primulas.
Take advantage of some fantastic offers with our plant collections.

Are you planning out your garden? Featuring a wonderful mix of plant solutions, here are some great-value collections to consider.

All available at the DC Thomson Shop, we start with an option that will add a splash of colour to the garden.

Updated – February 2022!

1. Helenium

Helenium
Helenium get their name from the Greek word “Helios” meaning sun due to their original yellow and red flowers.

Producing tremendous daisy-like flowers, Helenium form into clumps of vivid colour.

An extremely versatile perennial, this plant can grow in any reasonable soil.

Click for more information

2. Perennial Cottage

Buy the 24 Perennial Cottage Collection for Half Price, only £17.98.

Fill your summer borders with lovely cottage garden perennials.

Bee-friendly, our collection includes a selection of dazzling plants sure to catch the eye.

Each producing tall flower spikes, this collection equips you with ruffled rosettes, bee-attracting bells and pea-like blooms.

Order and you will receive six each of Delphiniums Mixed, Hollyhocks mixed, Dwarf Lupins Mixed and Digitalis Mixed.

Half Price – Click for more information

3. Dwarf Diamond Japanese Azalea

Dwarf Diamond Japanese Azalea
Dwarf Diamond Japanese Azalea – Order the collection of 5 (one of each colour) for only £17.47, half price.

Ideal for containers or as a standout patio display, our collection includes one each of Lilac, Red, Pink, White and Orange.

Half Price – Click for more information

4. Weigela

Weigela Summer Peach. Buy our 2 Weigela Collection for £15.98, save £6!

A hardy plant great for creating borders and adding a little ground cover, our Weigela Collection includes two colourful shrubs that will grow and add character to your garden.

Click for more information

5. Ground Cover

Dwarf Aster
Enjoy beautiful ground solutions including Dwarf Asters (pictured).

Featuring a huge selection of plants, add amazing colour to your garden that will return for many years to come.

An added bonus; each featured plant helps tackle weeds, reducing the workload a little.

Colourful highlights to look out for include Sedum Spurium, Dwarf Asters and Gypsophila Prostrata.

Half Price – Click for more information

6. Hardy Digitalis

Hardy Digitalis
Buy our 12 Hardy Digitalis Collection for only £7.99, save over £11 (rrp £19.98).

Perfect for attracting bees and butterflies into the garden, this cottage garden favourite flowers from July to September.

Great for summer borders, our collection includes three each of the following varieties: Apricot Beauty, Ambigua (Yellow), Snow Thimble (White) and Regal Red.

Click for more information

7. Giant Flowering Gladioli

Giant Flowering Gladioli
Giant Flowering Gladioli.

Growing tall flower spikes with clustered colourful rosettes, enjoy large flowering Gladioli from June to September.

Bright and modern looking, this beautiful plant is perfect for border areas needing a little colour and vertical interest.

Click for more information

8. Butterfly Gladioli

Butterfly Gladioli
Buy the collection of 120 Butterfly Gladioli for only £19.97, saving over £27.

Growing to a height of 60-80cm, enjoy a colourful selection of Butterfly Gladioli varieties.

Great in pots and containers, varieties include Verax, Holland Pearl, Fergie and June.

Click for more information

9. Dahlia Collarette

Dahlia Collarette
Buy the 6 Dahlia Collarette Collection for only £16.98, saving £5.

Growing into an impressive display, Dahlia Collarette produces flat petals finished with a collar of shorter florets.

These surround a decorative bell, making quite an impact in the garden.

Featured in our collection, enjoy one each of Dahlia Collarette Hartenaas, Kelsey Anne Joy, Night Butterfly, Collarette Pooh, Pulp Fiction, and Twynings White Chocolate.

Click for more information

10. Cactus Dahlia

Dahlia Hayley Jane.
Dahlia Hayley Jane.

A firm favourite, introduce some eye-catching colour into your green space with large flowering Cactus Dahlias.

Producing lovely flowers you’ll enjoy from July to October, these are great container and border solutions.

Click for more information

11. Begonia Odorata

Begonia Odorata
Order our 12 Begonia odorata collection for £17.96, saving £10.

Growing lovely blooms cascading down from hanging baskets and tubs, enjoy a colourful selection of Begonia Odrata varieties with this next collection.

Click for more information

12. Dahlia Breeder’s Mix

Dahlia Breeder’s Mix.
Dahlia Breeder’s Mix.

Delivery available from March, enjoy a mix of beautiful blooms with the Dahlia Breeder’s Mix.

Weave a lovely tapestry of colour into containers and borders with this cheery perennial mix.

Growing to a height between 70-90 centimetres, these flowers make for lovely vase displays when cut.

Click for more information

13. Delphinium Magic Fountains

Buy our 12 Delphinium Magic Fountains Collection for only £15.98.

Compact, growing up to 75cm, Magic Fountain Delphiums produce eye-catching spikes covered in flowers.

Shorter than other Delphiniums, these are perfect for borders or patio containers.

Click for more information

14. Primula Candelabra

Primula.
Primula.

Primula is a wonderful choice for readers looking to perk up their borders or rockeries.

Multiple flower arms grow in tight groups as the plant develops, resulting in a stylish tiered arrangement.

Click here for more information

15. Scabiosa Perpetual Flowering

Scabiosa Perpetual Flowering
Buy the collection of 9 Scabiosa for only £19.98.

Encourage bees and butterflies with flowering Scabiosa.

Ideal in pots and containers, this collection includes three each of Dwarf Blue, Miss Wilmott and Ochroleuca.

Click for more information

16. Echinacea Purpurea

Echinacea Purpurea
Buy our 12 Echinacea Purpurea Collection for only £15.98.

A star addition to the garden, Echinacea purpurea or ‘Coneflower’ grow beautiful blooms.

Enjoying well-drained, moist soil, Coneflower have a long flowering period helping bees and butterflies right through summer.

An added bonus, this lovely perennial also adds a little fragrance to your garden.

Click for more information

17. Echinacea Skipper

Echinacea Skipper
Buy the 2 Echinacea Skipper Collection for only £14.98.

Attract butterflies and bees with this fantastic summer border solution.

Producing a lovely ring of petals around a large central cone, Echinacea Skipper add some essential summer cheer to the garden.

Click for more information

18. Bee Friendly Perennials

Gaillardia-Mixed
Buy the collection of 24 Bee Friendly Perennials for only £17.98.

Adding interest and colour from June to October, consider a collection of bee-friendly perennials.

Readers will receive six each of Delphiniums Mixed, Echinacea Purpurea Mixed, Hollyhocks Mixed and Gaillardia Mixed.

Click for more information

19. Double Begonias

Order our Double Begonia Collection for only £16.95, saving £25.

Excellent for borders or patio containers, our collection of Double Begonias brings together a lovely selection of colours.

Click here for more information

20. Primula Denticulata

Drumstick Primulas.
Drumstick Primulas.

Flowering from early spring, drumstick Primulas produce 5cm globes of flower clusters.

Enjoy unique blooms with this great-value collection.

Click here for more information

Browse all Plant Offers

Save up to 50% with our Plant Collections at DC Thomson Shop.

Click here to start browsing.

