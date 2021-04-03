Plant Offers: 20 Colourful collections for your garden

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you planning out your garden? Featuring a wonderful mix of plant solutions, here are some great-value collections to consider.

All available at the DC Thomson Shop, we start with an option that will add a splash of colour to the garden.

Updated – February 2022!

1. Helenium

Producing tremendous daisy-like flowers, Helenium form into clumps of vivid colour.

An extremely versatile perennial, this plant can grow in any reasonable soil.

2. Perennial Cottage

Fill your summer borders with lovely cottage garden perennials.

Bee-friendly, our collection includes a selection of dazzling plants sure to catch the eye.

Each producing tall flower spikes, this collection equips you with ruffled rosettes, bee-attracting bells and pea-like blooms.

Order and you will receive six each of Delphiniums Mixed, Hollyhocks mixed, Dwarf Lupins Mixed and Digitalis Mixed.

3. Dwarf Diamond Japanese Azalea

Ideal for containers or as a standout patio display, our collection includes one each of Lilac, Red, Pink, White and Orange.

4. Weigela

A hardy plant great for creating borders and adding a little ground cover, our Weigela Collection includes two colourful shrubs that will grow and add character to your garden.

5. Ground Cover

Featuring a huge selection of plants, add amazing colour to your garden that will return for many years to come.

An added bonus; each featured plant helps tackle weeds, reducing the workload a little.

Colourful highlights to look out for include Sedum Spurium, Dwarf Asters and Gypsophila Prostrata.

6. Hardy Digitalis

Perfect for attracting bees and butterflies into the garden, this cottage garden favourite flowers from July to September.

Great for summer borders, our collection includes three each of the following varieties: Apricot Beauty, Ambigua (Yellow), Snow Thimble (White) and Regal Red.

7. Giant Flowering Gladioli

Growing tall flower spikes with clustered colourful rosettes, enjoy large flowering Gladioli from June to September.

Bright and modern looking, this beautiful plant is perfect for border areas needing a little colour and vertical interest.

8. Butterfly Gladioli

Growing to a height of 60-80cm, enjoy a colourful selection of Butterfly Gladioli varieties.

Great in pots and containers, varieties include Verax, Holland Pearl, Fergie and June.

9. Dahlia Collarette

Growing into an impressive display, Dahlia Collarette produces flat petals finished with a collar of shorter florets.

These surround a decorative bell, making quite an impact in the garden.

Featured in our collection, enjoy one each of Dahlia Collarette Hartenaas, Kelsey Anne Joy, Night Butterfly, Collarette Pooh, Pulp Fiction, and Twynings White Chocolate.

10. Cactus Dahlia

A firm favourite, introduce some eye-catching colour into your green space with large flowering Cactus Dahlias.

Producing lovely flowers you’ll enjoy from July to October, these are great container and border solutions.

11. Begonia Odorata

Growing lovely blooms cascading down from hanging baskets and tubs, enjoy a colourful selection of Begonia Odrata varieties with this next collection.

12. Dahlia Breeder’s Mix

Delivery available from March, enjoy a mix of beautiful blooms with the Dahlia Breeder’s Mix.

Weave a lovely tapestry of colour into containers and borders with this cheery perennial mix.

Growing to a height between 70-90 centimetres, these flowers make for lovely vase displays when cut.

13. Delphinium Magic Fountains

Compact, growing up to 75cm, Magic Fountain Delphiums produce eye-catching spikes covered in flowers.

Shorter than other Delphiniums, these are perfect for borders or patio containers.

14. Primula Candelabra

Primula is a wonderful choice for readers looking to perk up their borders or rockeries.

Multiple flower arms grow in tight groups as the plant develops, resulting in a stylish tiered arrangement.

15. Scabiosa Perpetual Flowering

Encourage bees and butterflies with flowering Scabiosa.

Ideal in pots and containers, this collection includes three each of Dwarf Blue, Miss Wilmott and Ochroleuca.

16. Echinacea Purpurea

A star addition to the garden, Echinacea purpurea or ‘Coneflower’ grow beautiful blooms.

Enjoying well-drained, moist soil, Coneflower have a long flowering period helping bees and butterflies right through summer.

An added bonus, this lovely perennial also adds a little fragrance to your garden.

17. Echinacea Skipper

Attract butterflies and bees with this fantastic summer border solution.

Producing a lovely ring of petals around a large central cone, Echinacea Skipper add some essential summer cheer to the garden.

18. Bee Friendly Perennials

Adding interest and colour from June to October, consider a collection of bee-friendly perennials.

Readers will receive six each of Delphiniums Mixed, Echinacea Purpurea Mixed, Hollyhocks Mixed and Gaillardia Mixed.

19. Double Begonias

Excellent for borders or patio containers, our collection of Double Begonias brings together a lovely selection of colours.

20. Primula Denticulata

Flowering from early spring, drumstick Primulas produce 5cm globes of flower clusters.

Enjoy unique blooms with this great-value collection.

