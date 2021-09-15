Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forever family home in Newmachar on the market for £350k

By Rosemary Lowne
September 15, 2021, 5:00 pm
Forever family home: Rowan Path is the ideal place for growing families.
Built on love and happiness, this five-bedroom Newmachar home is simply made for creating special family memories.

Located in Rowan Path, the detached new-build is perfect for growing families who are looking for a vibrant yet peaceful place to bring up their children.

Snuggle up on the sofa for a family movie night in the spacious and bright lounge.

Stylish kitchen

Inside, the property oozes homely vibes as a hallway leads into the living room where views over the village green can be savoured.

And whether it’s relaxing in front of the TV with a cuppa or enjoying some quiet time on the sofa, the living room is where relaxing is done best.

Undoubtedly the beating heart of the home, the spacious kitchen and family area is the ideal place to catch up with family or friends.

Cooking will never be a chore in this stylish kitchen.

All the right ingredients: Rustling up family meals has never been easier in the stylish kitchen.

Alfresco dining

During the summer, throw open the patio doors and head out to dine in the sunshine.

Also on this floor is a baroque-themed bathroom, while the fifth bedroom is currently used as a gym with treadmill, exercise bike, dip station and free weights – all of which are available through separate negotiation with the owners.

Throw open the patio doors and head outside for some alfresco dining.

Five bedrooms

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and the family bathroom.

A good night’s sleep is guaranteed in the main bedroom where there is superb storage space in the form of mirrored wall-to-wall built-in wardrobes, together with an en suite shower room.

The beauty of this home is that there’s plenty of space and flexibility to put your own stamp on the property as the current owners have created their very own music room.

Wake up feeling refreshed and invigorated after a good night’s sleep in one of the spacious bedrooms.

Garden space

Outside, the children can enjoy a summer of fun in the large garden which has been landscaped to include decking and artificial turf for easy maintenance.

Keen gardeners can potter away at the planted flower beds that provide colour all year round.

In addition, artificial trellis has been installed on to the surrounding fence to offer extra screening and privacy.

Soak up the sunshine in the spacious and easily maintained garden.

Parking

Meanwhile, parking is taken care of as there’s a double driveway and a double detached garage.

Half of the garage has been converted into a spacious but secluded office/den which is ideal for working from home.

Other key features include double glazing, gas central heating and an alarm system.

Parking is taken care of thanks to the double garage and double driveway.

Location-wise, Newmachar boasts the best of both worlds, enjoying a peaceful countryside setting close to schools, nurseries and the village shops.

It’s also the ideal commuter base as the Aberdeen bypass is nearby.

To book a viewing

4 Rowan Path, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £350,000.

To arrange a viewing phone 07748 873028 or visit the Purple Bricks website.

