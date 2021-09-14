Home in one: Tarland home complete with golf course could be yours for £650k

With its very own nine-hole golf course, this £650k steading in the heart of the Aberdeenshire countryside will suit keen golfers down to a tee.

Situated in three acres of countryside in Tarland, near Aboyne, the award-winning steading conversion, studio apartment and tower house also boasts an outdoor bowling/curling alley and a small plunge pool in the stream.

From a 150-year-old derelict cowshed to a resplendent rural gem, Barehillock Steading has been a labour of love for retired couple Keith and Rona Mitchell.

Eighteen years on, the couple have put their pride and joy on the market as they prepare to start a new property project.

“We were first attracted by the location as it’s close to a road so offers good accessibility,” said Rona

“It was also a chance to convert a granite building into a home which we could design to suit us and take the opportunity to maximise the panoramic views.”

Award-winning steading

After turning the granite steading into a charming detached L-shaped home, the couple then built a detached double garage and studio apartment and tower house.

“We did everything from clearing years of rubble from the site and creating a garden to transforming the building into a house,” said Rona.

“The footprint of the steading was retained.

“The windows we have today were entrances into the building and the false doors echo window spaces in the original.

“In addition to transforming the old building we erected a garage and added a family room on to the end of it.

“And then in 2015 we took advantage of the planning permission which we had kept up to date to build a magnificent granite tower at the bottom of our land.”

Made for entertaining

At the heart of the home is the open-plan dining and sitting room where the breathtaking views can be savoured.

Entertaining guests is easy as the top-of-the-range corner kitchen overlooks the main living area.

Also on the ground floor is a fully tiled wet room, utility room and the principal bedroom with full-height windows and an en suite with spa bath and shower.

Working from home

Upstairs there is a second double bedroom with en suite while on the other first-floor level is a gallery room with glass balustrade which is currently used as an office.

Equally impressive is the detached double garage and studio apartment with open-plan sitting room, kitchenette and bedroom.

In addition, there is a shower room, sauna and hot tub.

Meanwhile, the tower house, currently used as an artist’s studio, has a sitting room, kitchen, shower room and an upstairs bedroom.

Plunge pool

Outside, the grounds extend to about three acres with parking and a patio.

The lawned and landscaped garden features fruit trees, a “kitchen” garden as well as a nine-hole mini golf course.

“Over the 18 years we have been here, Keith has transformed what was rough grazing into lawns, a nine-hole pitch and putt course, and a bowling/curling alley,” said Rona.

“There has been a pond added and a small plunge pool in the stream.”

Asked what they’ve enjoyed most about Barehillock Steading, Rona said: “The view, the peace and quiet and the pleasure of transforming the land.

“We’ve also enjoyed the nature all around and the delight the children take in coming to visit us.

“There’s plenty of space for the grandchildren to enjoy adventures and play safely.”

Community spirit

The couple hope another family will get as much joy out of the home as they have.

“It’s an opportunity to develop what we have begun and the chance to work from home in a spacious environment,” said Rona.

“During Covid this freedom was a lifesaver as there’s flexible accommodation over three units.

“The house is easy to maintain with room for overspill when the visitors arrive.”

The couple think their property will have a wide appeal.

“It should appeal to a wide range of owners who would like to enjoy the countryside, the numerous walks around Tarland, the comfort of a modern house, the view of Morven and the friendly community of Tarland.

“In fact all the things that we will miss when we leave.”

Barehillock Steading, Tarland, Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, is on the market for offers over £650,000.

