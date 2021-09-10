Aberdeen beach apartment could be yours for £180k

Sunset strolls along the sand can be enjoyed from this beautiful beachside home.

Located just a stone’s throw away from Aberdeen beach, Ocean Apartments is the epitome of chic coastal living in the heart of the city.

Built by Barratt Homes, the two-bedroom executive ground-floor flat oozes style with its modern open-plan living design making it perfect for cocktail or dinner parties.

For the past four years, the attractive apartment has been home to Paul Thomson, a solicitor, and his wife Rachel, who works as a corporate communications executive.

The couple have loved everything about their wonderful home but have reluctantly put it on the market as they prepare to begin an exciting new chapter.

“As a young and newly married couple to be, we were looking for a bright and modern space that would be perfect for hosting our friends and family,” said Paul, when asked what first attracted them to the property.

“Rachel has always lived within walking distance of the beach, so living within five minutes’ walk of Aberdeen beach (and its coffee shops and restaurants) was a major selling point for her.

“We’ve loved that our flat has offered us a unique mix of being close to both the heart of Aberdeen city and the Aberdeen coast.

“We were definitely more thankful than ever for the latter on our daily lockdown walks.”

New-build home

Moving into a new-build apartment meant that the couple didn’t have the stress that comes with renovating an older home and could instead focus on enjoying their new home.

“We bought the flat brand new from Barratt Homes back in 2017, and it’s been exciting being the first people to enjoy living in this beautiful flat and being able to make a new space our own,” said Paul.

“As we bought our flat brand new, we’ve not needed to do any renovation projects, and we’ve really enjoyed putting our own stamp on it and injecting some of our personality into the space.”

Calm and relaxing

Just like the waves nearby, the apartment flows from one room to the next with fresh neutral décor creating a sense of calm and relaxation.

“We’ve deliberately kept the space neutral yet modern, as we want our space to invoke a sense of calm and relaxation.

“Even more so, as we’ve been working from home since March 2020.

“Recently, Rachel’s been trying to build our collection of statement pieces and sneaking in as many plants as she can.”

Open-plan living

Setting the relaxing tone of the property is the spacious and welcoming entrance hall with plenty of storage space.

At the heart of the home is the smart kitchen which is on open-plan to the lovely lounge where there is space for dining and French doors out to the shared gardens.

“We’ve loved having open-plan living in this flat, as it’s given us so much flexibility on the occasions we’ve entertained our friends and family over dinner,” said Paul.

“That way, both the conversation and cocktails can continue to flow at the same time.”

Also impressive are the two sunny south-facing double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite shower room.

Completing the home is the modern bathroom.

“This flat has also been our first home together as a couple, so it will always have a special place in our hearts,” said Paul.

“It’s been an adventure mixing our different styles and personalities together to create a home that we both love.”

Outside space

Outside, the factor-managed development has shared gardens, residents’ parking, a CCTV entry system and a car barrier at the front.

The couple believe the property would be perfect for first-time buyers who want to be close to the hustle and bustle of the city but also near the beach.

“This flat would be perfect for first-time buyers, especially those who want to be close to the heart of the city or the universities, who also have a love of the outdoors,” said Paul.

“For a flat, we have plenty storage and a full family-sized kitchen, which is great for entertaining.

“We’ve kept our style quite classic, so whether the next home-owner is looking to keep that sleek modern look, or for a blank canvas to introduce a bolder style, it’s the perfect space.”

96 Ocean Apartments, 52-54 Park Road, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £180,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP on 01224 564636.