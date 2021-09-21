Pastures new: Seven-bedroom Inverurie farmhouse could be yours for £495k

Tranquil countryside living by day, cocktails in the city by night, this “one of a kind” seven-bedroom Inverurie farmhouse enjoys the best of both worlds.

From the sprawling garden grounds and quirky period features to the paddock and outbuildings, Conglass Farmhouse is rural by nature yet central in location.

With shops, sports facilities and schools just a stone’s throw away in Inverurie, coupled with excellent rail and road links to Aberdeen city centre, this resplendent family home really is the holy grail of properties.

Owners Patrick Stephen, a farmer, and his wife Jackie, a racehorse trainer, believe it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a family to own a home full of heart, soul and plenty of character.

“It’s never been on the market before, apart from when my grandfather bought it off the estate, so it’s a very unique opportunity,” said Patrick.

“I grew up here, and as one of four brothers it was a super place to grow up as we had a big garden where we would play football.

“The farmhouse has so much space and I think that’s what people are looking for, particularly after Covid.

“There’s also great views out the upper windows.”

Garden wedding

The gardens are so big in fact that the couple held their wedding in the beautiful grounds.

“Jackie and I got married here in a marquee in the garden,” said Patrick.

“It was very relaxed and we had a few hundred people there.”

On first glance it’s easy to see why the couple chose to tie the knot in their garden as it’s both private and pretty, with sweeping lawns, shrubs and deciduous trees.

The extensive garden also has a small fenced paddock, perfect for horses, sheep or other livestock.

After soaking up the peaceful garden ambiance, relax even further inside the charming farmhouse.

Four public rooms

Rustic yet regal, the entrance vestibule with its tiled flooring and box bay window is where the farmhouse magic really begins.

And with so much space, the reception hallway is the perfect place to enjoy those long-awaited family reunions.

After shedding the coats and jackets, pop the kettle on and head through to the bright and cosy family room.

Period features

For those who love period features, this room is sure to impress as there is a bay window with its very own seat overlooking the garden as well as a log-burning stove and fitted bookcases.

Or for the perfect night in with friends, crack open the bubbly and head through to the drawing room where there is an open fire.

Farmhouse kitchen with AGA

And when food is ready to be served, simply head through to the bright formal dining room for a five-star at-home dining experience.

Forever the social hub of the home, the kitchen is simply made for all things food and family life with space for dining and fantastic features including an oil-fired light-blue four-oven AGA.

Bringing the outdoors in are double glass panel doors which open on to a large decked area.

Seven bedrooms

Also on the ground floor is a utility room, shower room, cloakroom and a bright study with a fitted bookshelf and views of the garden.

After enjoying all that the garden and ground floor has to offer, head upstairs for a refreshing night’s sleep.

With seven bedrooms to choose from, there’s plenty of room for all the family or visiting guests.

Drifting off is easy in the principal bedroom which has dual-aspect windows and a fireplace.

Adjacent to this room is a further bedroom with a connecting door which could be transformed into a dressing room or en suite.

Waking up will also feel great in the four further double bedrooms with the added bonus of not having to queue for the bathroom as there is a cloakroom with toilet and a three-piece family bathroom on this floor.

Meanwhile, the bright attic room with wood-panelled walls and ceiling has development potential as an en suite bedroom, games room, cinema room or hobby space.

Storage options

Together with wonderful accommodation, this property also has superb storage space in the form of a basement which is accessed via an external staircase with two large rooms.

Outside, there is also a car port, two storage sheds, a wood store, bike store, log shed, former pigsty and a garage.

As the couple together with their two daughters and their beloved Patterdale terrier set off to start a new life in the Borders, they’re happy that their special home will make another family very happy.

“Conglass is a lovely family home with a happy feel about it,” said Patrick.

“I think the space, privacy and its several unusual features will appeal most to buyers.”

Conglass Farmhouse, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £495,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Savills on 01224 971111 or for more details go to the website.