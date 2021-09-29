Tardis west end apartment on the market for £197k

Looks can be deceiving as this charming west end apartment proves.

From the outside, the Queen’s Avenue flat doesn’t give much away in terms of space and size, but put one foot over the threshold and it’s like stepping into a Tardis.

Bright and airy throughout, the first-floor flat boasts two excellent bedrooms and a large dining room which could easily be turned into a bedroom, plus a spacious lounge, kitchen, bathroom and even a garage.

Central yet peaceful location

Only a stone’s throw away from the city centre yet close to Johnston Gardens and Hazlehead Park, the property also enjoys excellent transport links, schools, shops and leisure and healthcare facilities on the doorstep.

After taking in the beautifully landscaped gardens – perfect for soaking up the summer sunshine – head inside where the warm, homely vibes continue.

Style and space

Just like the sunshine streaming through its windows, this home is a ray of light with fresh neutral décor and superb space throughout.

Setting the tone is the stylish entrance vestibule with large walk-in storage cupboard which leads into the beautifully decorated hallway.

Overlooking the garden grounds, the calm and relaxing lounge provides the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Large dining kitchen

Or if cooking is your way of switching off from the world, head through to the large dining kitchen.

With superb storage space together with an array of appliances including an electric hob with oven, fridge freezer, dishwasher and microwave, there’s no excuse not to become the next Gordon Ramsay or Jamie Oliver.

And whether it’s Friday night drinks with friends or a Sunday roast with the family, the dining room lends itself as an excellent entertainment space.

A good night’s sleep

The beauty of this room is that it could easily be transformed into a third bedroom or even a home office.

Meanwhile, breakfast in bed can be enjoyed in either of the two double bedrooms, the first of which enjoys a peaceful garden view with triple wardrobes.

The second double bedroom is also chic and cosy with fitted wardrobes to fit every last pair of shoes and clothing.

Four-piece bathroom

From long soaks in a candle-lit bubble bath to refreshing morning showers, the large four-piece bathroom is a serene sanctuary.

Outside, the apartment is situated within mature landscaped grounds which are maintained by Aberdeen City Council.

And you won’t have to park miles away as there is car parking adjacent to the front door of the apartment block.

In addition, there is a garage with power and light, gas-fired central heating and the property will be sold inclusive of all fitted floor coverings, light fittings, curtains, blinds and appliances.

8 Queen’s Avenue, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £197,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP on 01224 564636.