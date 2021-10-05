End of era for Ferryhill family home as it goes on the market for £395k

Streets where families spend their entire lives growing up together, looking out for each other and partying together are hard to come by these days.

But Devanha Gardens East is an exception to this rule, proven by the fact that homes in the street have rarely change hands over the past 40 odd years.

Four bedrooms

Located in the picturesque Ferryhill area of the city, the families who have grown old together are now moving on, safe in the knowledge that the next generation of young families will enjoy a street built on love, respect and neighbourliness.

One of those families who are selling up are Raymond and Helen Skinner, who will leave not just with boxes full of their worldly possessions but with 44 years of special memories in a street where their daughter Erika grew up safe and happy.

With two public rooms, four bedrooms, an open-plan lounge/dining room, stylish kitchen, home office and beautiful gardens, it’s no surprise that Helen will find it a “wrench” to leave their superb semi-detached home.

“This was the first ‘house’ we had owned together, and moving from a flat on the other side of the city we had been looking for a house with space and our own garden,” said Helen.

“It was also an area I was familiar with, as I had at one time lived in nearby Deemount Road where my father had a house.

“Raymond also had his business for many years in nearby Crown Street so it meant he could swap the car journey for a walk to work.”

History

Built by Duncan McMillan in 1906, the couple bought the house in 1977 from a lady who operated it as a bed and breakfast.

“We still got the occasional person coming to the door for the first few months after we moved in, asking if there was any room available,” laughed Helen.

Three levels

Set out over three levels, the gorgeous granite home boasts elegant period features such as high ceilings and cornicing.

Over the years, the couple have made the most of these fabulous features by bringing more space and light into the property.

“We wanted to create more light so one of the main things we did was to open up the living and dining aspect on semi open-plan, making the living room larger than the original space,” said Helen.

“A fairly bold statement that we added was the granite and marble fireplace in the living room.

“Raymond was fairly particular about sourcing a thick, quality piece of marble for the new fireplace.”

Modern kitchen

Also impressive is the modern kitchen and the smart and stylish bathroom on the mezzanine level.

On the first floor there are two large double bedrooms and a spacious single bedroom, while on the second floor there is a further large double bedroom with views over the back garden to the River Dee and the harbour.

In addition, there is a handy box room which could be transformed into a nursery or hobby room.

Apple trees

Outside, there are beautiful front and back gardens with mature apple trees, vegetable plot and plum and pear trees.

Over the years, the family have enjoyed some memorable parties both inside and out.

“Some of the most memorable big parties we have had over the years in this house seem to have revolved around our daughter, including a 21st celebration in the garden with a marquee and all our neighbours as well as all her friends and ours,” said Helen.

“That party went on all day, with us eventually all moving from the back garden round to the front garden and into the street to catch the last rays of the sun in the late evening.

“There have also been some memorable New Year’s Eve parties where the house comfortably catered for quite a crowd.”

Although the couple will be sad to move on, as they look for a property with fewer stairs, they feel incredibly lucky to have spent their life at 17 Devanha Gardens East.

“We have found this little enclave of Ferryhill to be both very peaceful and safe but also very well located, with the city centre only a few minutes’ walk away and also Duthie Park and the local primary school nearby” said Helen.

“It proved to be a great place for our daughter to grow up. It has also been a really friendly neighbourhood to live in over the years.”

The couple think the home would suit a couple or a family.

17 Devanha Gardens East, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £395,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP on 01224 564636 or check it out their website.