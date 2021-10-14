Community spirit: New homes being built in Bridge of Don

Strong foundations are being laid in one of Aberdeen’s newest communities thanks to a key partnership with a local firm.

Malcolm Allan Housebuilders are the latest developers to come on board at Grandhome, a new community being built in the Bridge of Don.

The Kintore based company will build about 130 new homes on the site from flats to detached homes suitable for first-time buyers, families, downsizers, couples and city professionals.

Bruce Smith, chairman of the Grandhome Trust, said the new housing development will continue to thrive thanks to the expertise of the team at Malcolm Allan Housebuilders who will join CALA Homes, Dandara and AJC as homebuilders for the first neighbourhood at Grandhome.

“After more than a decade of planning, it has been very rewarding over the last few years to watch Grandhome become a thriving community with around 200 new homes,” said Mr Smith.

“As we continue to grow, we’re thrilled to welcome Malcolm Allan Housebuilders as a new homebuilding partner.

“They are a highly reputable family-owned company with a long and strong local history having been building homes in Aberdeenshire for more than 50 years.

“Their traditions and values will complement Grandhome and ensure that it continues to be a place that people are proud to call home.”

Led by The Grandhome Trust, a family entity that has held the land for more than 300 years, the first neighbourhood will have about 600 new homes with the long-term aim of building up to 7,000 new homes.

Built with the spirit of community in mind, the homes are within walking distance of parks, green spaces, shops, schools and community facilities including Banana Moon, a new nursery which has opened at the site.

As a proud local housebuilder, Bruce Allan, director of Malcolm Allan Housebuilders, said it’s a honour to be part of such an exciting project.

“We are delighted to be working with Grandhome who share our commitment to exceptional quality, and to providing the most desirable homes in the North-East,” said Mr Allan.

“This is a really exciting new community which is delivering on its long-held ambition to build an exemplary place with high levels of design, huge amounts of green space and a real sense of community.

“At Malcolm Allan, we appreciate the long-term view as we’ve been building quality homes for over 50 years.

“The key to our success has been ensuring consistently high standards across our developments and focusing on customer satisfaction, and we’re proud to be the only Aberdeenshire-based five-star rated housebuilder.”

Designed by an internationally recognised team of architects, the first residents moved in to the new community in early 2019.