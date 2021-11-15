Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Light fantastic: Make a statement with a chandelier or pendant light

By Jacqueline Wake Young
November 15, 2021, 5:00 pm
Nero 13 Ceiling Light, £250, Next.

Switch on the ‘Big Light’ – as comedian Peter Kay would say.

Now that the clocks have gone back and we are plunged into darkness by teatime the central ceiling lights in our living rooms are being called into action.

Lighting is not merely functional, it creates a feeling of warmth and security which is especially desirable during the dark winter months.

For interiors, it falls into three broad categories, ambient lighting, task lighting and accent lighting.

Often the Big Light serves as the task light in a room – we switch it on for activities such as crafting, doing a jigsaw puzzle or reading the paper, otherwise it remains switched off.

This is a pity because such light fittings are designed to be in the centre of the room where they can be admired from all angles – even when switched on.

Chandeliers, which have multiple light sources, or pendant lights, which have only one, may be better employed as a contributor to a room’s ambient, or overall, lighting – and that all comes down to the choice of lightbulbs and how the light is controlled.

For example, a soft white LED bulb, of 2,700 Kelvins gives off a warm, yellowish tone and is the preferred choice for bedroom lighting and crystal chandeliers.

While an LED bulb of between 4,600 to 6,500 Kelvins has a blue-white tone, making it an ideal task light, for example for reading.

A show-stopping chandelier or pendant may not be light on the wallet. They can make a bold statement, so it’s worth deciding what that statement should be before investing in one.

Light up your home with our top picks:

Nuura Anoli 6 Chandelier, £2,059, Nest.
Seed Chandelier, £1,095, Soho Home.
Smoked glass top and ribbed glass bottom Grafton Globe pendant light, £1,055, Fritz Fryer.
Julien Macdonald Feather Shade Electric Ceiling Light, £99, Freemans.
Aston Lantern Pendant Light, £980, Fritz Fryer.
Moccas pendant light in Copper, Brushed Steel and Vintage Cream, £110-£165, Fritz Fryer.
Pretty Paisley Lamp Shade, £45, Joe Browns.
Marset Discoco Suspension Light, £2,215, Nest.
Tori Pendant, £89, Dunelm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]