Light fantastic: Make a statement with a chandelier or pendant light

Switch on the ‘Big Light’ – as comedian Peter Kay would say.

Now that the clocks have gone back and we are plunged into darkness by teatime the central ceiling lights in our living rooms are being called into action.

Lighting is not merely functional, it creates a feeling of warmth and security which is especially desirable during the dark winter months.

For interiors, it falls into three broad categories, ambient lighting, task lighting and accent lighting.

Often the Big Light serves as the task light in a room – we switch it on for activities such as crafting, doing a jigsaw puzzle or reading the paper, otherwise it remains switched off.

This is a pity because such light fittings are designed to be in the centre of the room where they can be admired from all angles – even when switched on.

Chandeliers, which have multiple light sources, or pendant lights, which have only one, may be better employed as a contributor to a room’s ambient, or overall, lighting – and that all comes down to the choice of lightbulbs and how the light is controlled.

For example, a soft white LED bulb, of 2,700 Kelvins gives off a warm, yellowish tone and is the preferred choice for bedroom lighting and crystal chandeliers.

While an LED bulb of between 4,600 to 6,500 Kelvins has a blue-white tone, making it an ideal task light, for example for reading.

A show-stopping chandelier or pendant may not be light on the wallet. They can make a bold statement, so it’s worth deciding what that statement should be before investing in one.

