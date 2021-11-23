Five-bedroom detached family home near beach for over £359,000

If the idea of a large detached family home just minutes from the beach sounds too good to be true, take a closer look at 21 Keith Avenue at Balmedie, Aberdeen.

Occupying a large plot in a peaceful location just minutes away from Balmedie beach, this five-bedroom detached house has been thoughtfully extended and features an attractive garden, sun lounge and garage.

Current owners Andrea and John Duncan have lived at number 21 since 1996 and have done much in the way of renovating and decorating. They have maintained the house to a high standard and the new owner will find it ready to move into.

John explained what first attracted them to the house.

Good for a growing family

“The size fitted in with our newly growing family with a lovely big and secured garden,” he said.

“The closeness to the beach was an added bonus, as was the local primary school.

“We have spent a lot of time and effort in improving the house to a level we absolutely love.

“All the bathrooms and en suites have been completely rebuilt, including the luxurious master en suite.

“A new kitchen was fitted along with a fantastic extension housing the dining area. New doors and banisters have been installed in beautiful high-quality oak only recently.

“The garden has been completely redesigned with patio areas catching the sun all day and high-quality artificial grass installed keeping a low-maintenance garden that looks good all year round.”

Close to both country and city

Asked what they have enjoyed most about living here, John said: “The space, the community feel and the closeness to the beach and woods for dog walks.

“We are near the town but far enough away to enjoy country life with easy access to the nearby bypass.”

The property enjoys the modern comforts of gas central heating, double glazing, excellent storage as well as a partially-floored loft.

The lounge – which is approximately 23ft by 13ft (7.24m x 4.10m) – has a feature electric fire and surround and a large picture window that overlooks the front garden.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of base and wall-mounted units and provides access into both the sun room and utility room.

The sun lounge has been thoughtfully added to the rear of the house and provides additional living accommodation and access to the garden.

As with the main lounge, the sun lounge also has generous proportions, at approximately 21ft 10ins by 9ft 2ins (6.65m x 2.80m).

Completing the ground floor accommodation is the cloakroom toilet and the versatile family room.

Plenty on offer

Upstairs, the master bedroom features ample storage space and en suite bathroom fitted with a four-piece suite.

The guest bedroom features built-in storage and an en suite shower room.

There are a further three double bedrooms, one of which benefits from built-in wardrobes. The family shower room is fitted with a two-piece suite and separate shower enclosure.

Externally, the driveway provides ample space for off-street parking and leads to the large single garage.

The south-facing rear garden is split level and fully enclosed, making it a child and pet-friendly environment.

The garden is mainly laid with artificial lawn and features a patio area creating a spot for alfresco dining.

There are also plants, shrubs and trees as well as a large garden shed, greenhouse and one other shed.

The village of Balmedie, to the north of the city, is home to an award-winning beach and Balmedie Country Park with a wide range of wildlife and expansive sand dunes.

Balmedie’s amenities include a library, sports centre, play parks, supermarket and a pharmacy.

For those who love the outdoors there is an array of places to walk and cycle along the coastline and a number of golf courses.

There is primary schooling at Balmedie and secondary education is catered for at Bridge of Don Academy.

John said that the couple have decided to move on due to “downsizing with our children having left home and to be close to elderly parents”.

When asked what sort of buyer he thought the house might suit especially, he said the property was a “perfect home for a family with a safe, secluded, enclosed garden”.

Number 21 Keith Avenue, Balmedie, Aberdeen, is on the market with Aberdein Considine for offers over £359,000.

Visit aspc.co.uk for details.