Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Gift these 8 beautiful plants this Christmas

By DC Thomson Shop
December 2, 2021, 11:07 am
Browse a selection of fabulous plant gift ideas.
Browse a selection of fabulous plant gift ideas.

Thoughtful ideas your chosen recipient will enjoy long after the big day passes, browse a selection of lovely plant gifts.

We start with a quirky idea guaranteed to be a talking point this Christmas…

1. Gin and Tonic Plant

Gin and Tonic Plant
Gin and Tonic Plant.

A quirky, slightly unusual choice to start, this Gin and Tonic Plant is set to make for a memorable gift this Christmas.

Supplied pre-planted in a decorative red pot, this plant (Philotheca myoporoides) releases a fragrance reminiscent of a freshly poured gin and tonic when its foliage is rubbed or brushed against.

Once Christmas is over, plant outside in a sheltered spot and your chosen recipient will enjoy scented blooms when spring arrives.

Click for more information

2. Azalea

Azalea.
Azalea.

Available in a choice of colours (pink, white and red), a beautiful Azalea can be the perfect side table feature.

Growing into a lollipop shape, a little pruning makes for a striking talking point this winter.

Click for more information

3. Narcissus Paperwhites & Copper Snowflake Pot

Narcissus Paperwhites & Copper Snowflake Pot.
Narcissus Paperwhites & Copper Snowflake Pot.

Specially prepared to flower during the festive season, this pot of dainty Paperwhites arrive pre-planted in a snowflake-embellished pot.

Five bulbs tucked under soil and decorative moss produce multi-headed plants your chosen recipient will love this festive season.

Click for more information

4. Amaryllis & Gold Illuminated Vase

Amaryllis & Gold Illuminated Vase.
Amaryllis & Gold Illuminated Vase.

Best positioned on a sunny windowsill, this gorgeous scarlet Amaryllis is the perfect addition to the home this winter.

Accompanied by an illuminated gold pot, this plant produces trumpet-shaped blooms that will last for weeks.

Click for more information

5. Christmas Cactus & Plum Pot

Christmas Cactus & Plum Pot.
Christmas Cactus & Plum Pot.

Breaking away from the traditional, this first Cactus produces blooms in striking shades of pink and white.

Arriving in a plum-coloured pot, this is one of the most eye-catching plants on today’s list.

Click for more information

6. White Amaryllis & White Snowflake Pot

White Amaryllis & White Snowflake Pot.
White Amaryllis & White Snowflake Pot.

Another excellent option, our festive White Amaryllis plant first produces lance-shaped foliage followed by beautiful blooms lasting for weeks.

Click for more information

7. Amaryllis Bauble

Amaryllis Bauble.
Amaryllis Bauble.

Our stylish Amaryllis Bauble adds much-needed colour to dreary winter days.

Within 6-8 weeks of arrival, giant blooms will grow out of a rather chic Christmas bauble.

Requiring very little maintenance (a little watering), this plant also looks great on windowsills.

Click for more information

8. Orange Christmas Cactus & Copper Pot

Orange Christmas Cactus & Copper Pot.

Perfect for brightening up the home during winter, this Christmas Cactus will grow lovely orange blooms appearing among succulent green foliage.

Click for more information

Add some festive sparkle this Christmas

Browse our full festive homeware selection here.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from the Press and Journal