It is the same every year. As the days get colder, we use more heating oil over winter, resulting in high demand across Scotland.

And this high demand can mean an increase in prices and longer delivery times, which is why it is so important to be smart and prepared when it comes to your heating oil over winter.

By teaming up with an expert, we’ve put together some easy, simple tips on how you can save money over the next few months. Read on to find out more and discover three top tips for keeping your home warm.

First of all…

Know the levels of your heating oil – especially in winter

One of the most common mistakes when it comes to heating oil is failing to monitor your tank levels. This should be done all year round, but is especially important in winter when oil deliveries will be at their busiest.

Did you know the simple use of technology can help greatly with this? Johnston Oils Signal Smart monitor, for example, gives you complete control over your home heating oil – from anywhere at any time.

Gary Orr from Johnston Oils explains: “One of the direst situations to be in during winter is your heating oil completely running out.

“With the Signal Smart monitor, however, you can set up automatic ordering so that the system will alert us when your oil levels reach the trigger point and we will have your oil heating oil delivered in plenty of time.

“This helps customers to avoid next day delivery costs as the trigger point ensures there is sufficient oil in the tank allowing orders to go through on our lowest rate of the day.

“It also means you don’t have to go down to the bottom of your garden to check your tank manually in all manner of conditions!”

Join a heating oil club to save money

Oil clubs are managed by Johnston Oils to help communities across Scotland save money on heating oil over winter.

What is an oil club? It’s simply a group of people living in an area who come together to order oil at the same time.

And by bringing communities together and coordinating them to order in bulk, Johnston Oils have helped thousands of Scottish households save money on their fuel costs.

Gary says: “It helps us too, as we can plan the most efficient route for our tankers and deliver just once or twice a month to rural areas, as opposed to four or five, saving on transportation costs.

“These savings are then passed onto the customers within the group so they can order at a lower rate, ultimately saving money on their heating oil.”

And they couldn’t be easier to join, simply click on the Oil Club tab on the Johnston Oil website.

Use a heating oil payment plan

Oil payment plans can help you to avoid large, unbudgeted oil bills by spreading the cost over 12 months.

Gary explains: “Our oil payment plans have grown in popularity and provide an alternative method of payment for your heating oil.

“Payment plans are based on your annual heating oil usage spread equally over 12 monthly direct debit payments. We will agree your monthly payment value and which date in the month suits you best.”

3 heating tips for winter from the experts

These simple steps can help keep your heating costs down over the coldest months of the year.

1. Draught proof

Keep curtains drawn and doors closed to block out draughts. Look to place a draught excluder along the bottom of doors to keep rooms cosy.

2. Service your heating system

Ensure your heating system is operating at maximum efficiency by having it serviced annually and bleeding radiators regularly.

3. Know your oil tank

Check your oil tank regularly, with the change in the seasons you may be using more heating oil than you think. Re-order when your tank is around 300ltrs so you have plenty of time for a delivery to arrive.

