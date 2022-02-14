Ground Cover Plants – Suppress weeds with these 22 solutions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ground Cover Plants – Suppress weeds with these 22 solutions

By DC Thomson Shop
February 14, 2022, 8:50 am
Suppress weeds with these 22 solutions.
Suppress weeds with these 22 solutions.

Tackle troublesome weeds with these excellent ground cover plant solutions.

Featuring an exciting variety of colourful options, we start with a perennial extremely effective at suppressing weeds right through to autumn.

1. Cerastium

Cerastium.
A reliable perennial, Cerastium produces a fantastic carpet of evergreen foliage.

Growing bright white flowers during the summer months, beat the weeds in your border or rockery.

Also known as, ‘Mouse-ear Chickweed’, Cerastium is unfussy and will grow anywhere in the garden – even in poor, dry soil.

Featured in Half Price 30 Ground Cover Collection

2. Dwarf Asters

Dwarf Aster
Another excellent perennial, Dwarf Asters grow colourful flowers.

At their best, masses of foliage help to suppress weeds.

An ornamental species, enjoy big and beautiful daisy flowers know to attract butterflies and bees into the garden.

Featured in Half Price 30 Ground Cover Collection

3. Campanula Carpatica

Campanula carpatica.
At their best between May and August, Campanula Carpatica can grow into a stunning carpet of colour.

Enjoy masses of star-shaped flowers in beautiful violet-purple hues.

Ideal for borders, this is a wonderful way of tackling troublesome weeds, at the same time introducing generous colour into your garden.

Featured in Half Price 30 Ground Cover Collection

4. Campanula Carpatica Alba

Campanula Carpatica Alba.
Developing into a beautiful clump of flowers, add some refreshing interest with Campanula Carpatica Alba.

A native to Japan and Siberia, suppress weeds in your border or rockery with this lovely and extremely compact little plant.

Featured in Half Price 30 Ground Cover Collection

5. Cyclamen Hederifolium

Cyclamen Hederifolium.
Famous for their beautiful marbled leaves, Cyclamen Hederifolium is a distinctive feature in any garden.

Growing dainty pale pink flowers, Hederifolium offers lovely scent readers will enjoy year after year.

View on our Shop

6. Geranium Brookside

Geranium Brookside
Hardy, serving up plenty of colour, Geranium Brookside or Cranesbill produces saucer-like flowers.

Contrasting green foliage spreads well with the plant growing to a height between 50-60 centimetres.

Ideally placed at the front or in the middle of borders, Brookside is long-lasting and spreads effectively, chasing away the weeds.

View on our Shop

7. Geranium St Ola

Geranium St Ola.
A fantastic Geranium option, St Ola flowers all summer long, producing white flowers with pink blushed stamens.

Amongst some of the easiest flowers to grow in the garden, St Ola provides excellent ground cover and is unfussy on soil conditions.

View on our Shop

8. Geranium Striatum

Geranium Striatum.
Compact and low-growing, Striatum bears masses of beautiful pink flowers. Eventually forming into clumps, Striatum is quite bushy and very attractive to butterflies.

Requiring very little maintenance, plant Striatum in borders, rock gardens, or containers for best results.

View on our Shop

9. Sedum Kamschaticum

Sedum Kamschaticum.
Sedum Kamschaticum or ‘Stonecrop’ is a tough little perennial big on colour.

A long-lasting ground cover solution, Kamtschaticum thrives in well-drained soil.

Select either sunny or partially shaded areas of the garden for planting.

Growing into a fantastic mound of yellow flowers from May through to July, this is a long-lasting choice sure to suppress weeds in your garden.

Featured in Half Price 30 Ground Cover Collection

10. Sedum Takesimense Atlantis

Sedum Kamschaticum.
Winner of the RHS Chelsea Plant of the Year 2019, this hardy Sedum grows beautiful serrated green leaves.

Attracting bees and butterflies into the garden, Sedum takesimense Atlantis also provides some great coverage in the garden.

View on our Shop

11. Sedum Spurium

Sedum Spurium
A lovely, creeping perennial, Sedum Spurium produces vivid red flowers. Plant in low borders or your rockery for best results.

Also known as, ‘Dragon’s Blood’ Spurium bursts into life from June through to August, reaching a fully mature height of around 10 centimetres.

Featured in Half Price 30 Ground Cover Collection

12. Dianthus Deltoides

Dianthus Deltoids
Dianthus Deltoides or ‘Maiden Pink’ is native to parts of Asia and most of Europe.

A reliable, evergreen perennial, ‘Maiden Pink’ forms an attention-grabbing mat of colour.

Putting up a strong resistance to pests and diseases, this plant will help suppress weeds from June all the way through to September.

Featured in Half Price 30 Ground Cover Collection

13. Thymus serpyllum

Thymus serpyllum
Growing a tightly woven carpet of foliage, Thymus serpyllum is popular throughout the UK.

A must-consider for readers looking to attract pollinators into the garden.

Thymus serpyllum grows highly fragrant pink-mauve flowers during the summer months.

Featured in Half Price 30 Ground Cover Collection

14. Gypsophila Prostrata

Gypsophila Prostrata
Gypsophila Prostrata or ‘Baby’s Breath’ produces masses of pinkish flowers against silvery-green foliage.

For best results, plant in sunny areas in your garden.

Gypsophila Prostrata will thrive in the sun, adding much-needed ground cover between May and July.

Featured in Half Price 30 Ground Cover Collection

15. Red Helianthemum

Red Helianthemum
Red Helianthemum or ‘Sun Rose’ is ideal for planting in your rockery or border areas.

Flowering from May to June, growing to 15 centimetres, Helianthemum can spread between 30-40 cm.

This variety will thrive in sunny spots around the garden, letting you enjoy brilliant red saucer-shaped flowers.

Featured in Half Price 30 Ground Cover Collection

16. Potentilla Red Ace

Potentilla Red Ace.
Cheery, bright, growing lovely red poppy-like flowers, Red Ace blooms as early as May until late September.

Reaching a height up to 60 centimetres, Red Ace’s pleasant green foliage takes a back seat, leaving striking red flowers as the star attraction.

View on our Shop

17. Potentilla Sunset

Potentilla Sunset.
Another vibrant option from the Potentilla family, Potentilla Fruticosa Sunset is a warm yellow flower.

Long flowering, Sunset requires very little upkeep and is an ideal shrub solution.

The dense foliage provides wonderful ground coverage with single yellow flowers stealing the show.

View on our Shop

18. Dwarf Lavender Munstead

Dwarf Lavender Munstead
A firm garden favourite, dwarf Lavender Munstead adds a lovely fragrance to the garden.

Producing green leaves with beautiful blue flowers, this plant is an excellent ground cover solution.

Growing into a compact shape, this is also useful for low screening.

View on our Shop

19. Crocosmia Lucifer

Crocosmia Lucifer
Producing vibrant red funnel-shaped flowers, Crocosmia Lucifer adds striking interest to gardens.

A great ground cover solution for readers, Crocosmia flowers from June to August and makes for fantastic cut flowers.

Featured in great-value Crocosmia Collection

20. Crocosmia Sunglow

Crocosmia Sunglow
Adding some summer cheer to borders, Sunglow will appear in double rows on arching racemes from June to August.

Growing between 70-100 centimetres, Sunglow are also suitable for patio pots and containers.

Featured in great-value Crocosmia Collection

21. Crocosmia Emily McKenzie

Crocosmia Emily McKenzie
Producing bright orange and red funnel shaped flowers; Emily McKenzie is fantastic choice for readers looking to make a statement in their garden.

Growing to around 70 centimetres, this plant flowers from June to September.

Featured in great-value Crocosmia Collection

22. Lily of the Valley

Lily of the Valley
Growing scented, bell-shaped flowers between April and May, Lily of the Valley is ideal for damp and shaded border areas.

View on our Shop

