Furnished showflats with lift access from £130k – you need to see these

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Furnished showflats with lift access from £130k – you need to see these

In partnership with Status Properties
February 23, 2022, 4:30 pm
modern flats with lifts in Aberdeen centre, in Union Street
The new apartments at Union Street, Aberdeen

Luxury city centre living is usually available with a luxury price tag to match – but not this stunning development in the heart of Aberdeen city centre.

These newly-renovated, modern and stylish apartments in the city’s trendy Union Street available from £130,000. It’s your chance to snap up a unique city centre property at “a significantly reduced price”, says Alex Hutcheon of The Mortgage and Property Centre, who is marketing the flats.

This exclusive boutique development consists of nine one and two-bedroom apartments offering an unrivalled opportunity to enjoy a high standard of city centre living.

Already, the three two-bedroom apartments have been snapped up.

Open-plan living at Union Street development
Embrace open-plan living at Union Street development

Now just six one-bedroom apartments remain, two of which are furnished showflats. Will you be one of the lucky buyers to indulge in this tempting new city centre lifestyle?

With a clean contemporary finish, this bespoke development has been thoughtfully designed specifically to complement modern lifestyles, perfect for first-time buyers, investors and professionals.

But this building at 480 Union Street which houses the new apartments over three floors was not always a residential complex.

Developers have sympathetically converted the stunning C-listed building at 480 Union Street into nine luxury apartments – and, despite having redeveloped and created hundreds of flats over many years, the developers revealed to The Press & Journal that this particular development “ranks highly in their achievements”.

What you need to know about the Union Street apartments

kitchen at Union Street development: new flats with lifts in Aberdeen
Stunning interior with beautiful fitted kitchen
  • The project to refurbish the redeveloped former office suites has been ongoing for just over a year
  • Great value for money, apartments 1, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 9 are now on the market for £130,000-£140,000
  • Great care has been taken to ensure that the original features of this listed property have been retained and returned to their former glory.
Refined cornicing
Elegant staircase
  • Another selling point of the development at Union House is that it has the added benefit of a passenger lift. Step inside any one of the six one – bedroom apartments that are on the market and be prepared to be impressed as they show style, class and comfort.
  • A furniture package is available offering £6,000 of quality furniture for only £,3,000.
  • Make an appointment to view the apartments and two furnished showflats.

The history

The upgraded building housing the new apartments has an interesting history dating back to 1830. It is believed this former commercial property, which is located in Union Street Conservation Area, had not undergone any major renovations since 1900 until the current developers came along.

During the 14- month refurbishment project, the original C-listed façade was to remain untouched whereas on the inside, it was completely renovated as builders stripped out old office suites and took the building back to bare stone walls, before installing new insulation to the exterior and interior walls.

This means the new centrally-heated flats retain warmth efficiently and this is enhanced by the new doubled-glazed secondary glazing units that have been fitted inside the original windows. The added benefit of secondary glazing means that the property is not only kept warm, even in the coldest of winters, but is completely sound-proof too so no traffic can be heard from the city streets below.

All this right on your doorstep…

cocktails in Union Street bars
Union Street has plenty of bars

Because the development is located in the west end of Union Street – Aberdeen’s main thoroughfare – there are numerous amenities nearby including:

  • Excellent shopping facilities, including boutiques and independent stores
  • High street retailers and a wide variety of specialised shops
  • Pubs and clubs
  • Restaurants
  • Refurbished Union Terrace Gardens and other parks
  • Supermarkets
  • Cinema and theatres
  • Shopping centres including Bon Accord Centre, Trinity Centre and Union Square
  • Public transport links with both rail and bus services in walking distance

Interested in seeing the not-to-be-missed show apartments? Then contact The Mortgage and Property Centre in Aberdeen to arrange a viewing today.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]