Furnished showflats with lift access from £130k – you need to see these

Luxury city centre living is usually available with a luxury price tag to match – but not this stunning development in the heart of Aberdeen city centre.

These newly-renovated, modern and stylish apartments in the city’s trendy Union Street available from £130,000. It’s your chance to snap up a unique city centre property at “a significantly reduced price”, says Alex Hutcheon of The Mortgage and Property Centre, who is marketing the flats.

This exclusive boutique development consists of nine one and two-bedroom apartments offering an unrivalled opportunity to enjoy a high standard of city centre living.

Already, the three two-bedroom apartments have been snapped up.

Now just six one-bedroom apartments remain, two of which are furnished showflats. Will you be one of the lucky buyers to indulge in this tempting new city centre lifestyle?

With a clean contemporary finish, this bespoke development has been thoughtfully designed specifically to complement modern lifestyles, perfect for first-time buyers, investors and professionals.

But this building at 480 Union Street which houses the new apartments over three floors was not always a residential complex.

Developers have sympathetically converted the stunning C-listed building at 480 Union Street into nine luxury apartments – and, despite having redeveloped and created hundreds of flats over many years, the developers revealed to The Press & Journal that this particular development “ranks highly in their achievements”.

What you need to know about the Union Street apartments

The project to refurbish the redeveloped former office suites has been ongoing for just over a year

Great value for money, apartments 1, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 9 are now on the market for £130,000-£140,000

Great care has been taken to ensure that the original features of this listed property have been retained and returned to their former glory.

Another selling point of the development at Union House is that it has the added benefit of a passenger lift. Step inside any one of the six one – bedroom apartments that are on the market and be prepared to be impressed as they show style, class and comfort.

A furniture package is available offering £6,000 of quality furniture for only £,3,000.

Make an appointment to view the apartments and two furnished showflats.

The history

The upgraded building housing the new apartments has an interesting history dating back to 1830. It is believed this former commercial property, which is located in Union Street Conservation Area, had not undergone any major renovations since 1900 until the current developers came along.

During the 14- month refurbishment project, the original C-listed façade was to remain untouched whereas on the inside, it was completely renovated as builders stripped out old office suites and took the building back to bare stone walls, before installing new insulation to the exterior and interior walls.

This means the new centrally-heated flats retain warmth efficiently and this is enhanced by the new doubled-glazed secondary glazing units that have been fitted inside the original windows. The added benefit of secondary glazing means that the property is not only kept warm, even in the coldest of winters, but is completely sound-proof too so no traffic can be heard from the city streets below.

All this right on your doorstep…

Because the development is located in the west end of Union Street – Aberdeen’s main thoroughfare – there are numerous amenities nearby including:

Excellent shopping facilities, including boutiques and independent stores

High street retailers and a wide variety of specialised shops

Pubs and clubs

Restaurants

Refurbished Union Terrace Gardens and other parks

Supermarkets

Cinema and theatres

Shopping centres including Bon Accord Centre, Trinity Centre and Union Square

Public transport links with both rail and bus services in walking distance

