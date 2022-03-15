[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Whether you’re looking at the roof of your shed, outbuildings, industrial building or even your house, metal roofing might just be a perfect alternative to tiles. Here’s why.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

While we may commonly think of metal roofing for sheds or industrial buildings, some already recognise its superb qualities for houses.

Mark Duncan, director of Planwell, explains: “Interestingly, the Nordic countries tend to use this type of metal roofing for domestic purposes far more than we do here.

“Countries like Sweden and Iceland have these roofs everywhere and I could see a time where Scotland follows suit. Once people have used them for sheds or garages they realise both how practical and attractive they are, so they do become a real consideration if your home needs reroofed.

“They’re practically indestructible and last a lifetime, as well as all the other benefits like being low cost and easy to fit. It’s definitely a product people come back to and recommend to others once they discover us, which is very satisfying.”

What is the lifespan of a roof from Planwell?

Planwell metal roofing has a 20-year guarantee, although it should last a lifetime.

As well as durability, there are many other advantages to this roofing alternative. It’s low cost, easy to fit, attractive and affordable. It’s also weatherproof, high quality and maintenance free (as you’d expect from a product meant to last a lifetime).

Planwell metal roofing also comes in lots of colour choices.

Can you fit a metal roof yourself?

When it comes to Planwell’s metal roofing, yes – it is a DIY enthusiast’s dream. You can install it yourself or turn to a handyman, if you’d prefer.

Its metal roofing product can be used for houses, sheds, outhouses, garages, industrial buildings and can also be used as a metal fence. But the best thing is it’s lightweight and easy to install.

For directors Mark and Murray Duncan, making their product easy to use is a focus. It’s all about providing the kind of service they would expect themselves.

“We have always looked at things from the customer point of view,” explains Mark. “We produce and manufacture a product we know is extremely high quality and we consider every detail that will make life easier for our customers.

“We manufacture made-to-measure panels to suit individual requirements and they are very simple to fit, either by the customer themselves or they can employ a handyman to do it.

“All the instructions are online though we always provide a hard copy too. We supply all customers with a fixing socket for their self-drill screws, and gloves, and we can also supply a small tin of touch-up paint and extra fittings if required.”

Building an excellent reputation for roofing in Scotland

Planwell’s reputation across Scotland is based on 50 years of excellent service, since John Duncan first started a steel fabrication firm in Buckie and his sons then joined him in the business.

“It’s very much a family business,” says Mark. “Murray and I have been with the firm for 43 and 41 years respectively, but sadly Dad died a few years ago so it’s quite poignant reaching this milestone without him. He’d have been very proud to see us celebrate 50 years in business this year.”

Planwell covers all of Scotland, including the Northern Isles and the Hebrides, and Mark points out that they’re happy with every size of order.

“We started originally providing for smaller orders and businesses and realised quite quickly that we could as easily scale up to do much larger orders,” he says.

“Now, it doesn’t matter how small or how large the order the customer wants and we can do everything from sheds to huge industrial buildings. Our metal roof sheeting includes a full range of specially formed flashings which are also manufactured at our factory to suit customer’s individual requirements.

“We’re very confident that purchasing a new roof from Planwell Roofing Supplies will provide you with real, long term value for your money.”

