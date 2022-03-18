Garden Furniture – Create an outdoor space you’ll love with these solutions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Garden Furniture – Create an outdoor space you’ll love with these solutions

By DC Thomson Shop
March 18, 2022, 7:01 am Updated: March 18, 2022, 11:57 am
Broxden Bistro 2 Seat Garden Set
Broxden Bistro 2 Seat Garden Set.

We preview a selection of garden furniture solutions including dining sets and benches, helping you make the most out of your garden.

Broxden Side Garden Table

Broxden Side Garden Table
Broxden Side Garden Table.

A handy side table for days spent outside enjoying the garden, the Broxden is finished in a lovely sandstone colour.

Click here for more info

Farmyard Garden Bench

Farmyard Garden Bench.
Farmyard Garden Bench.

Depicting a talking point farmyard scene, this first Garden Bench is made of cast aluminium well suited for the Scottish climate.

Farmyard Garden Bench
Farmyard Garden Bench.

Easy to care for, the frame is black powder-coated with subtle gold highlights catching the eye.

Click here for more info

Fleur de Lys Garden Bench

Fleur de Lys Garden Bench
Fleur de Lys Garden Bench.

Hardwearing, the Fleur de Lys Garden Bench makes for a great, long-lasting addition to the garden.

Powder-coated black with subtle gold highlights; the bench is made from steel and aluminium.

Click here for more info

Broxden Bistro 2 Seat Garden Set

Broxden Bistro 2 Seat Garden Set
Broxden Bistro 2 Seat Garden Set.

Easy to care for, this Broxden Bistro Set arrives with a cast aluminium table, two stackable chairs and easy-to-wash cushions.

Finished in a soft bronze, both the table and seat backs feature hand detailing.

Click here for more info

Waverley Bistro 2 Seat Garden Dining Set

Waverley Bistro 2 Seat Garden Dining Set
Waverley Bistro 2 Seat Garden Dining Set.

Powder-coated in a soft bronze, the Waverley 2 Seat Bistro Set is perfect for patio areas and key positions around the garden.

Non-rusting, made from cast aluminium, the set is supplied with two “Peppercorn” cushions.

Click here for more info

Carolina 2 Seat Garden Bench

Carolina 2 Seat Garden Bench
Carolina 2 Seat Garden Bench.

Featuring beautiful flower and hummingbird detailing on the seatback, the Carolina is a delightful cast aluminium bench offering years of service in the garden.

Click here for more info

Waverley 2 Seat Bench with Cushion

Waverley 2 Seat Bench with Cushion
Waverley 2 Seat Bench with Cushion.

Powder-coated in a soft sandstone colour, consider the Waverley 2 Seat Bench.

Arriving with a cushion, this bench follows a stylish design and is finished with some hand detailing.

Offering a neutral colour scheme, the bench looks great in the surroundings of the garden.

Click here for more info

Aperta Bistro Set with Adjustable Height Table

Aperta Bistro Set with Adjustable Height Table
Aperta Bistro Set with Adjustable Height Table.

The Aperta has a neutral palette that fits perfectly in both traditional and more modern gardens.

This set follows a grey colour scheme with no self-assembly required. Simply settle on a spot, sit back, relax and unwind in your garden.

Use an easy twist and lift motion to adjust the table height according to your needs.

Click here for more info

Napoli Folding Bistro Set with Reclining Armchairs

Napoli Folding Bistro Set with Reclining Armchairs
Napoli Folding Bistro Set with Reclining Armchairs.

Suited to the Scottish climate, the attractive Napoli Folding Bistro Set is easy to clean and care for.

No self-assembly required on arrival, readers will receive two reclining high back chairs and a toughened glass top table.

Click here for more info

Levante 4-Seat Set

Levante 4-Seat Set
Levante 4-Seat Set.

This next Levante set has a neutral colour scheme fitting into both traditional and more modern garden areas.

With a mixed grey weave and blended grey all-weather cushions, this luxurious set includes four armchairs and a practical table (110cm in diameter).

Click here for more info

Charlotte 4 Seat Garden Dining Set

Charlotte 4 Seat Garden Dining Set
Charlotte 4 Seat Garden Dining Set.

The Charlotte Dining Set is beautifully designed, finished in a soft bronze colour.

Non-rusting, the set arrives with four comfortable, stackable armchairs and weather cushions.

Click here for more info

Waverley 4 Seat Garden Dining Set

Waverley 4 Seat Garden Dining Set
Waverley 4 Seat Garden Dining Set.

Finished in a classic sandstone colour, the Waverley set features four stylish high backed armchairs with hand detailing.

At 107 centimetres in diameter, the included table helps with hosting duties at mealtime.

Click here for more info

Ariana 6 Seat Garden Dining Set

Ariana 6 Seat Garden Dining Set
Ariana 6 Seat Garden Dining Set.

Stylish, easy to care for, the Ariana Dining Set includes stylish all-weather weave armchairs (stackable) and a toughened, smokey grey opaque finish glass top table.

Click here for more info

Georgia Lounge Fire Pit Set

Georgia Lounge Fire Pit Set
Georgia Lounge Fire Pit Set.

Featuring a bronzed effect powder-coated paint finish, the Georgia Lounge Fire Pit Set features generous armchairs with adjustable feet, all-weather cushions and the “pièce de résistance”, a gas fire pit table.

Click here for more info

Alabama 6 Seat Garden Dining Set

Alabama 6 Seat Garden Dining Set
Alabama 6 Seat Garden Dining Set.

Modern and sophisticated looking, the Alabama is finished in a brushed grey.

The set comes with comfortable stacking armchairs and all-weather deluxe seat pads alongside a table.

All made from aluminium, the table has a geometric pattern inlay with detailing catching the eye on seatbacks.

Click here for more info

Broxden 6 Seat Garden Dining Set

Broxden 6 Seat Garden Dining Set
Broxden 6 Seat Garden Dining Set.

This Broxden Dining Set consists of a cast aluminium table with a large central removable rotating lazy Susan and six stacking cast aluminium armchairs.

Finished in a soft bronze, the set is easy to care for with comfortable cushions also supplied.

Click here for more info

Broxden 8 Seat Garden Dining Set

Broxden 8 Seat Garden Dining Set
Broxden 8 Seat Garden Dining Set.

An EIGHT-seat alternative, this next Broxden Dining Set is perfect for the party hosts amongst you.

Click here for more info

Alabama Corner Lounge Set with Gas Fire Pit

Alabama Corner Lounge Set with Gas Fire Pit
Alabama Corner Lounge Set with Gas Fire Pit.

Featuring a 16kw gas fire pit with amber fire glass beads, this set comes with an aluminium cover transforming the fire pit into a trusty table when not in use.

Easy to maintain, this set arrives with three turquoise scatter cushions and larger grey cushions for the seating.

Click here for more info

Alabama Corner Lounge Set

Alabama Corner Lounge Set
Alabama Corner Lounge Set.

Stylish and easy to maintain, the Alabama Lounge Set is a fantastic addition to deck or patio areas.

Included, simply adjust the table to your needs using a simple lift and rotate process.

Click here for more info

Alabama Rectangular Gas Firepit

Alabama Rectangular Gas Firepit
Alabama Rectangular Gas Firepit.

Designed to keep you warm and cosy long into the evening, this firepit features a modern grey-brushed effect paint finish and a central gas fire pit hearth.

Click here for more info

San Marino Compact Corner Lounge Set

San Marino Compact Corner Lounge Set
San Marino Compact Corner Lounge Set.

Ideal for gardens where space is at a premium, the San Marino includes sofa seating and a smokey grey colour table.

Great for barbecues, included all-weather cushions are easy to clean ahead of any social gatherings.

Click here for more info

Browse all Garden Furniture

Transform your green space with our Garden Furniture range. Click here to browse our full selection.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]