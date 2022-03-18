Garden Furniture – Create an outdoor space you’ll love with these solutions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We preview a selection of garden furniture solutions including dining sets and benches, helping you make the most out of your garden.

Broxden Side Garden Table

A handy side table for days spent outside enjoying the garden, the Broxden is finished in a lovely sandstone colour.

Farmyard Garden Bench

Depicting a talking point farmyard scene, this first Garden Bench is made of cast aluminium well suited for the Scottish climate.

Easy to care for, the frame is black powder-coated with subtle gold highlights catching the eye.

Fleur de Lys Garden Bench

Hardwearing, the Fleur de Lys Garden Bench makes for a great, long-lasting addition to the garden.

Powder-coated black with subtle gold highlights; the bench is made from steel and aluminium.

Broxden Bistro 2 Seat Garden Set

Easy to care for, this Broxden Bistro Set arrives with a cast aluminium table, two stackable chairs and easy-to-wash cushions.

Finished in a soft bronze, both the table and seat backs feature hand detailing.

Waverley Bistro 2 Seat Garden Dining Set

Powder-coated in a soft bronze, the Waverley 2 Seat Bistro Set is perfect for patio areas and key positions around the garden.

Non-rusting, made from cast aluminium, the set is supplied with two “Peppercorn” cushions.

Carolina 2 Seat Garden Bench

Featuring beautiful flower and hummingbird detailing on the seatback, the Carolina is a delightful cast aluminium bench offering years of service in the garden.

Waverley 2 Seat Bench with Cushion

Powder-coated in a soft sandstone colour, consider the Waverley 2 Seat Bench.

Arriving with a cushion, this bench follows a stylish design and is finished with some hand detailing.

Offering a neutral colour scheme, the bench looks great in the surroundings of the garden.

Aperta Bistro Set with Adjustable Height Table

The Aperta has a neutral palette that fits perfectly in both traditional and more modern gardens.

This set follows a grey colour scheme with no self-assembly required. Simply settle on a spot, sit back, relax and unwind in your garden.

Use an easy twist and lift motion to adjust the table height according to your needs.

Napoli Folding Bistro Set with Reclining Armchairs

Suited to the Scottish climate, the attractive Napoli Folding Bistro Set is easy to clean and care for.

No self-assembly required on arrival, readers will receive two reclining high back chairs and a toughened glass top table.

Levante 4-Seat Set

This next Levante set has a neutral colour scheme fitting into both traditional and more modern garden areas.

With a mixed grey weave and blended grey all-weather cushions, this luxurious set includes four armchairs and a practical table (110cm in diameter).

Charlotte 4 Seat Garden Dining Set

The Charlotte Dining Set is beautifully designed, finished in a soft bronze colour.

Non-rusting, the set arrives with four comfortable, stackable armchairs and weather cushions.

Waverley 4 Seat Garden Dining Set

Finished in a classic sandstone colour, the Waverley set features four stylish high backed armchairs with hand detailing.

At 107 centimetres in diameter, the included table helps with hosting duties at mealtime.

Ariana 6 Seat Garden Dining Set

Stylish, easy to care for, the Ariana Dining Set includes stylish all-weather weave armchairs (stackable) and a toughened, smokey grey opaque finish glass top table.

Georgia Lounge Fire Pit Set

Featuring a bronzed effect powder-coated paint finish, the Georgia Lounge Fire Pit Set features generous armchairs with adjustable feet, all-weather cushions and the “pièce de résistance”, a gas fire pit table.

Alabama 6 Seat Garden Dining Set

Modern and sophisticated looking, the Alabama is finished in a brushed grey.

The set comes with comfortable stacking armchairs and all-weather deluxe seat pads alongside a table.

All made from aluminium, the table has a geometric pattern inlay with detailing catching the eye on seatbacks.

Broxden 6 Seat Garden Dining Set

This Broxden Dining Set consists of a cast aluminium table with a large central removable rotating lazy Susan and six stacking cast aluminium armchairs.

Finished in a soft bronze, the set is easy to care for with comfortable cushions also supplied.

Broxden 8 Seat Garden Dining Set

An EIGHT-seat alternative, this next Broxden Dining Set is perfect for the party hosts amongst you.

Alabama Corner Lounge Set with Gas Fire Pit

Featuring a 16kw gas fire pit with amber fire glass beads, this set comes with an aluminium cover transforming the fire pit into a trusty table when not in use.

Easy to maintain, this set arrives with three turquoise scatter cushions and larger grey cushions for the seating.

Alabama Corner Lounge Set

Stylish and easy to maintain, the Alabama Lounge Set is a fantastic addition to deck or patio areas.

Included, simply adjust the table to your needs using a simple lift and rotate process.

Alabama Rectangular Gas Firepit

Designed to keep you warm and cosy long into the evening, this firepit features a modern grey-brushed effect paint finish and a central gas fire pit hearth.

San Marino Compact Corner Lounge Set

Ideal for gardens where space is at a premium, the San Marino includes sofa seating and a smokey grey colour table.

Great for barbecues, included all-weather cushions are easy to clean ahead of any social gatherings.

