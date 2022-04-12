Jim McColl: Why your hedge is a garden hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jim McColl: Why your hedge is a garden hero

By Jim McColl
April 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 12, 2022, 11:38 am
Hedges help in the battle against climate change as well as providing habitats and shelter.

Recently I came across a report from one of the universities on how hedges benefit the environment in our towns and cities.

What struck me was the relationship between that finding and the current problems across the land regarding the loss of so many trees as a result of the gales and how that will affect our environment.

Carbon capture

There must be hundreds of miles of hedging in our towns and cities, still doing a fine job relating to carbon capture.

Usually hedges are planted to provide shelter and privacy but maybe we should be planting more of them so that town and city dwellers can feel that they are contributing to the slowing down of climate change.

Hedges provide habitats for birdlife and other creatures.

Wildlife

Hedges provide habitats for birds and other wildlife, shelter for our garden plants and, linking into the current discussions on climate change, they have a significant part to play in carbon capture.

With so many new houses being built and reportedly many new gardeners too, methinks it is time for a recap.

Establishing a hedge will protect the plants in the garden, provide a bit of privacy and it can be an added attraction too.

Cotoneaster simonsii is a semi-evergreen suitable for a hedging height of up to 1.5m.

If you are trying to establish any plants on a new site (not just hedging) it pays to work on the soil conditions by cultivating the area incorporating some well-rotted compost or farmyard manure (FYM).

As if that weren’t enough to contend with however, these young plants may have to battle with the wind from day one unless you anticipate that problem, by giving them some shelter.

Planting

This is a good month to be planting.

To digress for a moment, many hedging subjects like privet, beech and hawthorn are bought as bare-rooted plants.

Time is now running out to get them planted as the new growth begins to appear. You have days, not weeks, to get the job completed.

Oh, I am well aware that landscape contractors, especially on major sites like road schemes, will carry on bare-root planting until the end of April at least, but the best of them will be drawing their stock from cold storage.

Leyland Cyprus provides privacy and shelter.

Bare-rooted plants

If your plants are in pots you don’t have to be in such a hurry.

Bare-rooted plants can be planted temporarily all together, just as they are, in a hole dug in the veg plot.

Firmed in gently with the heel this will keep them in good nick till you are ready to plant them.

There were two essential points to be made at the outset, soil conditions as I have already mentioned, the other being protection.

Griselinia littoralis is good for gardens near the coast.

The shelter to be provided is vitally important, so much so that good planners would have it in place before the planting is done.

The simplest technique is to erect a post and wire fence in the normal way (with posts at 2m centres), three wires being sufficient, positioned on the windward side and then on the outside of the wires, stretch a roll of windbreak fabric about one metre high.

Fence mistakes

One basic mistake I see regularly is attaching the fabric on the leeward side of the posts, when this is done, it means that the wind will be forever pushing the material AWAY from the posts putting a constant strain on the fixings.

Western Hemlock was planted at Beechgrove.

Here is another tip – don’t use staplers to pin the fabric in place. With the fabric stretched on the windward side of the post, it should be held in place with wooden battens, which are screwed or nailed to each post.

To the plants – the most common are privet and beech, with hawthorn the most often used in the countryside.

Hedge favourites

One of my favourite semi-evergreen hedges suitable for the garden, certainly ideal for hedging up to a height of 1.5m or thereby, is Cotoneaster simonsii.

That said, I do prefer to use evergreen plants for hedging in the garden situation.

My favourite for seaside situations is Griselinia – it is a cracker, incidentally it will do well up to 2m high.

Pyracantha works for inland hedges and has lots of berries for wildlife.

Inland, I have to say that Pyracantha for hedges up 1.5m with glossy green leaves and lots of berries for the wildlife comes high on my list and then for anything higher I switch to conifers.

In our last house we had a Leyland Cyprus hedge which grew to 2m high.

That certainly gave us privacy from a public path and shelter all year around from punishing east winds.

Beechgrove

Another belter which we planted at Beechgrove was probably even better than the Leyland – Western Hemlock.

Contrary to what people might think these two vigorous conifers could be kept within bounds with ONE trimming per year, usually in September.

