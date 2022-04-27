Kevin McCloud on low-carbon builds and how home tech is advancing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Kevin McCloud on low-carbon builds and how home tech is advancing

By Sam Wylie-Harris
April 27, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 27, 2022, 11:52 am
Kevin McCloud
Eco Homes: TV presenter Kevin McCloud shares his thoughts on the latest planet-friendly technology for homes. Photo by PA

They say charity starts at home – and in many ways, so too do our efforts to live more planet-friendly lifestyles.

This year’s Grand Designs Live will feature a new Green Living Live area, which will highlight latest innovations in things like insulation, sustainable materials and energy-saving technology.

They’ll also be showcasing a low-carbon home to inspire and inform consumers about the future of eco-friendly home design.

“It’s got good insulation in its bones,” says TV’s Kevin McCloud, who’ll again be hosting the event. “So it doesn’t leak heat and therefore it consumes less.

“I think that’s a really important first principle,” McCloud, 62, adds. “You can buy all the tech and gadgets, but you’ve got to start with the bones of what you have already.”

Low carbon home: Kevin McCloud says eco-friendly homes are not only good for the planet but can also save you money. Photo by PA

Insulate and ventilate

For McCloud – known for his passion for eco-builds – good insulation and ventilation are both important and ideally go hand-in-hand.

“This means double secondary glazing, extra insulation in the loft, more insulation in the walls, if you can get it,” he says. “Insulation under a suspended timber floor, over a cellar, draft proofing, and all the time making sure the air changes are good, the air quality isn’t being compromised, and you’re avoiding condensation.”

Recycling heat

Having a recycling bin in your kitchen, and looking at ways to reuse materials before chucking them out, is one thing. But what about recycling and reusing heat?

It’s something that’s increasingly being looked at – on a bigger scale, as well as via smaller home technologies, such as heat exchanger/recovery fans for kitchens and bathrooms.

Home tech: Doing your bit for the planet is easier than ever thanks to new technology. Photo by PA

“For example at the exhibition, we have a number of technologies designed to extract waste heat from the home, which is mechanical ventilation and a heat recovery system – a fairly common piece of tech now [which] simply reacts like a heat exchanger [essentially a device designed to efficiently transfer heat from one place to another],” says McCloud.

Next level tech

When it comes to home tech, McCloud says one of the newer options is a monitor that tells you about the condition of your home’s air quality – such as the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor (£52.99, Amazon), which is easy to install through the Alexa app and cited as one of the cheapest available.

“It tells you what the nitrous oxide level is, or the carbon monoxide level, it tells you to open a window and explains why you might have a headache,” says McCloud.

Designs are evolving too in a bid to create appliances that are more energy-efficient than their predecessors – such as instant hot water taps. Photo by PA

Energy-efficient household appliances

The Energy Saving Trust suggests looking out for the energy label when buying new household appliances.

Appliances are tested for how much energy they use and given a rating on a scale of A to G – with A being the most efficient product in its class, and G being the least efficient. Some appliances use an older scale, from A+++ to G.

“It’s across the whole scale, from white goods and fridges that monitor their own performance, through to things like hot water taps, which are far more efficient than kettles,” says McCloud.

Grand Designs Live returns to Excel London from April 30 to May 8

