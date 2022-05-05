Create a beautiful hanging basket display with these 8 plants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Create a beautiful hanging basket display with these 8 plants

By DC Thomson Shop
May 5, 2022, 8:50 am Updated: May 5, 2022, 11:43 am
Trailing Petunia Tumbelina. Buy one basket for £24.99 or order two for only £39.98 and save £10!
Create a wonderful hanging basket display with today’s colourful selection featuring Million Bells, Fuchsia and Lobelia.

We start with a summer trailing favourite…

1. Million Bells

Million Bells Yellow.
Buy our 18 Million Bells Collection for only £19.98, 12+6 FREE! (3 of each colour)

Create a colourful summer display with these trailing Calibrachoa.

Adding interest and colour, our collection features a vibrant selection including pink, yellow and blue.

Flowering from June to October, flower trails can stretch from 50 to 60 centimetres.

Click here for more info

2. Giant Trailing Fuchsia

Trailing Fuchsia Holly’s Beauty.
Order our 18 Giant Trailing Fuchsia Collection for only £17.98, 12+6 FREE! (3 of each variety).

Bursting into colour from June onwards, consider our Giant Trailing Fuchsia collection.

Trailing 50-60 centimetres from baskets or containers, featured varieties include Holly’s Beauty (pictured), Voodoo (deep purple and raspberry) and Snowburner (red and white).

Click here for more info

3. Begonia Illuminations

Begonia Illuminations
Begonia Illuminations. Buy 6 for £9.99 or order 24 for £19.98, HALF PRICE!

A great mixture for pots and containers, these trailing Begonias produce semi-double blooms in an assortment of bright colours.

A versatile addition to the garden, this selection works well in sun or semi-shade.

Click here for more info

4. Double Surfinia

Double Surfinia. Buy our 18 Double Surfinia Collection for only £19.98, 12+6 FREE!
Create an avalanche of colour in your garden with our Double Surfinia collection.

Producing lovely double flowers spilling over the sides of baskets, trails can grow between 80-100 centimetres!

Click here for more info

5. Trailing Surfinia

Buy our 18 Trailing Surfinia Collection for only £17.98, 12+6 FREE! (RRP £26.97)

Perfect for readers looking to make a statement in the garden, Surfinia produce trails between 80-100 centimetres long.

A vibrant summer display option, four plants for a small basket (six for a larger one) leads to best results.

Click here for more info

6. Lobelia Cascade

Lobelia Cascade. You can buy 30 for £14.99 or order 60 for £24.98 and save £5.
Create a delightful hanging basket display with this fantastic Lobelia Cascade solution.

A great trailing option, Lobelia produce trails between 40-50 centimetres and adds a touch of elegance to the garden.

Click here for more info

7. Petunia Tumbelina

Trailing Petunia Tumbelina. Buy one basket for £24.99 or order two for only £39.98 and save £10!
Producing ruffled, double flowers, our mixture of Tumbelina Petunias are perfect for hanging basket areas around the garden.

Creating trails between 70-90 centimetres, this mixture flowers from June through to September.

Click here for more info

8. Ivy Leaf Geraniums

Ivy Leaf Geraniums
Ivy Leaf Geraniums. Buy one basket for £24.99 or order two for only £39.98 and save £10!

Featuring a selection of single flowering varieties, our Ivy Leaf Geraniums make for a lovely summer display.

Producing trails between 30-60 centimetres, this trailing option adds a beautiful selection of shades of colour to the garden.

Click here for more info

