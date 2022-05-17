Jim McColl: Expert tips on growing your own tomatoes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim McColl: Expert tips on growing your own tomatoes

By Jim McColl
May 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 17, 2022, 10:39 am
A greenhouse is a useful addition to a garden, especially in a climate such as ours.
A greenhouse is a useful addition to a garden, especially in a climate such as ours.

Right now, some of you may be planting up your tomatoes in the greenhouse/polytunnel/garden room whilst others may still be swithering about how to go about the job.

Truth to tell, there are a number of ways in practice.

Firstly, however, let’s put growing outdoors off the agenda because our variable weather conditions mitigate against successful cropping – maybe one day though.

A small polytunnel in a chilly garden.

That said, I have no doubt that somewhere in Scotland, someone will be growing tomatoes outdoors, perhaps in large pots which were planted up indoors and moved outside when the long, balmy summer days are with us.

To provide basic conditions, the first step to consider would be to grow them in part of the vegetable garden but in a polytunnel.

Growing conditions

This works because you do have some control of the growing conditions.

Over the years, I have visited many an allotment where this was standard practice with some of the growers.

There is, however, a serious problem to be considered with this technique.

A rotation plan is recommended for growing tomatoes.

Growing in the same soil year in and year out is likely to see a build-up of root diseases particular to that crop, hence the reason why we recommend a rotation programme for our vegetables, and in this context tomatoes are no different from cabbages, carrots or celery, in fact they are related to potatoes and therefore subject to the same range of root problems.

The answer is simple, of course, move the polytunnel on to a fresh area each year, just as part of the normal rotation.

Plants protected from the elements in a larger polytunnel.

I don’t think so but, have I left best till last?

Yes indeed, there is another technique used to overcome the potential problems by growing in the same piece of ground year after year.

Grafted tomato plants

You may be happy to pay a little extra to buy grafted tomato plants because they are specifically designed to be able to grow the crop in the same soil year in and year out.

The point being that the rootstock is resistant to soil-borne fungus diseases and some nematodes (eelworm).

It is a technique developed for commercial growers as an alternative to chemical soil sterilisation.

It is claimed that grafted plants are more tolerant of drought conditions and overwatering.

Tomato plants planted in the soil – note the ‘aid to watering’.

I cannot comment further on that because I have never resorted to growing grafted tomato plants – it is maybe time I had a go.

I should add that, historically, it was standard practice to grow commercial tomato crops in the soil in glasshouses every year BUT the soil had to be sterilised during the winter months in between growing seasons.

That was accepted general practice when I came in to the industry in the early Fifties.   Over a period of several weeks during the winter months, we slaved over steam sterilising the soil to a depth of about 45cms in these huge glasshouses.

Growpots on top of a growbag.

Because of  spiralling costs, the technique changed from sterilising the entire crop area to just sterilising the growing strips then methods of chemical sterilising were developed and indeed proved to be quite successful.

Using grafted plants came to the fore for a while then we changed to growing in growbags.

These were filled with a peat-based compost and then polystyrene granules. This last technique meant that the plants were fed with liquid feed from day one.

Growbags and growpots

In the Eighties and Nineties, our crops at Glengarioch Distillery, grown in glasshouses and tunnels, heated with waste energy from the distilling process, were all grown in growbags.

And so, methinks the present most popular method remains using growbags.

There is a twist to the system which I find successful.

That is to cut three holes on the top of the bag then set special bottomless plastic pots (growpots) on top, one over each hole.

These pots can be filled with your usual potting compost before planting.

Each pot has a deep saucer pierced with holes which make watering much more efficient.

Jim’s kind of tomato: Shirley, Rosela and Sungold.

Being a traditional old codger, I tend to grow the standard so-called salad varieties like Moneymaker and maybe one or two cherry types but I don’t bother with the Beefsteak varieties.

To my mind, the salad types are more prolific and tastier.

Everyone to their own.

Now, one last point about training.

It is customary to grow indoor tomatoes as a single upright stem, supported by stout jute twine (at one time called tomato fillis).

A delicious salad made with a variety of different tomatoes.

Be sure that the twine is twisted round the plant stem, passing it under a leaf joint to prevent the plant from slipping.

You are NOT twisting the stem round the twine and furthermore, DON’T pass the twine under the stalk supporting a truss of fruits – just think of what happens should the stem slip – yes, you will strangle the fruit truss.

