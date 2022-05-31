Jim McColl: RHS says word ‘pests’ to be banned as crowds swarm to Chelsea Flower Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Jim McColl: RHS says word ‘pests’ to be banned as crowds swarm to Chelsea Flower Show

By Jim McColl
May 31, 2022, 6:00 am
Crowds of visitors during this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London.
Crowds of visitors during this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London.

According to recent news from the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), use of the word “pest” is to be banned.

Greenfly, whitefly, slugs, snails, vine weevils, eelworms and many others are no longer deemed to be “pests”.

One of our new ‘friends’ the vine weevil.

Oh really? Whilst there can be no halfway house, for ordinary gardeners – and that includes me – it will be nigh impossible to change our attitudes to these creatures overnight after a lifetime of learning and seeing the damage they can cause.

Some of today’s control measures may be a bit OTT but I think it has to be a bit of a pipe dream to think that we can do without them.

A visitor takes a photograph of roses during the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this year. Picture: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Attitude

In the short term, many will find this “edict” hard to understand let alone comply with.  Don’t get me wrong, I wish we could adopt such an attitude at the drop of a sprayer but that is very unlikely.

I can’t see all of these creatures being treated “sympathetically” as fellow inhabitants of Mother Earth with every right to be here.

Class them as you like but if these creatures are ruining my crop of carrots, they better know that I will be doing my best to stop them.

Crop of carrots

Some of you will realise that I chose to mention carrots specifically. Why? Because the dreaded carrot fly CAN be thwarted rather easily – simply cover the crop with fleece to keep the little blighters out.

Remember, however, that there can be an attack later in the season when a second generation of flies hatch.

These are the ones which will burrow into mature roots.

Another unwelcome guest, Aphids enjoying lunch on a red currant shoot.

Don’t say I didn’t warn you, we still need to study garden pests closely to understand their life cycle, discovering perhaps when they are at their most vulnerable.

Undoubtedly some readers will happily join in or even welcome the idea that we cease to regard some organisms as pests.

Other techniques

On the other hand, should those of us who wrestle with the idea, while trying to master other techniques, to protect our plants, be classed as “baddies”?

I hope not. Let’s not forget that in the world of disease control in plants, huge strides forward have been made by our plant breeders creating resistant varieties.

We must live in the hope that varieties of plants, unattractive to feeding beasties, will be created over time, but I reckon that is a bit of a pipe dream.

The Plantman’s Ice Garden at Chelsea.

Like us, these same beasties must eat to live. I just wish the flipping whitefly which are back on my fuchsias would find something else more to their liking.

I hate having to use these yellow sticky traps; apart from them being unsightly, the first thing they are likely to catch is me.

Chelsea Flower Show

In gardening circles, the talk of the last week has undoubtedly been Chelsea Flower Show, which, by the way, I was invited to attend by none other than the new president, Mr Keith Weed, the privilege and honour being bestowed on new holders of the Victoria Medal of Honour.

Sadly, the journey and the necessary traipsing about is rather more than I can manage nowadays, so I have had to be avidly watching some of the TV programmes and never cease to be astonished at the garden design competitions.

A hot tub at one of the garden exhibits at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

From a level piece of ground, no bigger than a tennis court, a mature-looking woodland garden can be created in days, just to be dismantled in a fraction of the time, when the show is over.

The cost of these “picture gardens” must seem to be an abomination to many but I grant you the skills shown by the designers are nothing short of miraculous, admired by thousands, but sadly for most of us they are likely to remain flights of fancy.

Design

How do they manage it?

I remember a story from Chris Beardshaw (one of this year’s winners again) which explained how it all works.

He went off to Germany, to a specialist tree nursery to acquire a mature tree, to be a major feature in his planned design. He picked out a tree to suit his plan, cost: £20,000.

A colourful display and equally colourful guests at Chelsea. Picture: Tom Bowles/Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock.

He asked the grower to “put it to one side” whilst he set out back home to find a customer for the tree AFTER it had served its purpose at Chelsea.

Only then was he able to sign on the dotted line.

Though TV programme makers tend to emphasise these grand exhibits and ideas outwith our wildest dreams, there is so much to engage the millions of “ordinary” garden lovers from town and country; for them it is a wonderful day out, with pen and notebook at the ready.

Taking pictures of flowers with a mobile phone is the way it is now. Picture: Tom Bowles/Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock.

Actually, that is no longer the norm, it is out with the mobile phone, snap a picture and note name, cost and supplier then move on.

I am so jealous, but these days have gone and to think I could have been meeting a few old chums along with a free lunch, without queuing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]