8 summery ways to make your home feel like a beach retreat

By Sam Wylie-Harris
June 2, 2022, 5:00 pm
Alfresco dining: Nothing says summer better than eating outdoors. Photo by PA.
Alfresco dining: Nothing says summer better than eating outdoors. Photo by PA.

Sun, sea, sand and a cottage by the sea – or idyllic beach hut.

A holiday getaway where the fresh sea air and call of the coast inspires us to throw open the doors and mirror the natural beauty of salvaged wood, sun-bleached shells and nautical stripes dotting the waterfront.

The next best thing? Convert your pad into a stylish staycation space where woven baskets and tufty cushions provide texture, sky blues lend a Mediterranean touch, and your inner beachcomber feels right at home.

So whatever the weather brings this summer, your home will always be a tropical paradise.

Here’s what we’ve collected along the seashore…

Beach picnic

Life’s a beach: Set of four portmore tumblers, £20, portmore jug, £25, brading picnic basket, £30, framlingham picnic blanket, £80, rest of items from a selection, Garden Trading. Photo supplied by PA.

Glass and rattan are natural bed fellows with picnic spreads and a touch of sea spray. These stackable tumblers are available in natural or ink, and would look great mixed together.

And with plenty of gloriously sandy beaches on our doorsteps – Aberdeen, Balmedie and Newburgh to name a few – this picnic set is sure to be well used.

Bread bag

Plenty of fish in the sea: This eco linen bread bag is the catch of the day, £24, Helen Round.

This eco linen bread bag will keep your freshly baked loaves and San Francisco sourdough fresh for longer. Plus, we love the hand-printed shoal of fish swimming into view.

Shell interior

Coming out your shell: This white shell ornament brings the beach indoors, £16, Matalan. Photo supplied by PA.

Not only will this conch shell style up your tablescape, but it can be used to weigh down your tablecloth if the “sea” breeze picks up.

Dip bowl

Five star: This nautical outdoor blue starfish chip ’n’ dip Bowl, is perfect for alfresco summer dining, £16, Next. Photo supplied by PA.

Seafood snacks and Mediterranean dips will taste that much more delicious in this statement starfish bowl. So get planning that summer barbecue pronto.

Bathroom decor

Coastal chic: The nautical seahorse stand, £8, and the natural pebble heart-shaped wall hanging, £8, other items from a selection, Dunelm. Photo supplied by PA.

As well as a good luck charm, this eye-catching seahorse keeps the mood mellow and carefree, and brings the coastal theme that much closer to home. The perfect way to freshen up the bathroom.

Wall art

Seaside art: Beach hut wall art, £25, Next. Photo supplied by PA.

Fun and quirky, this curio cabinet can even be propped on a shelf with other decorations to channel holiday vibes.

Alfresco comfort

Sea’s the day: This blue stripe cushion will leave you dreaming of far off places, £10 Sass & Belle. Photo supplied by PA.

A little bit of Scandi meets beachy bijou, you can never have enough scatter cushions to place among sun loungers, or an oversized sofa or daybed.

So lie back, relax and soak up some vitamin “sea”.

Taste of Ibiza

Summer sanctuary: Table runner, £10, Ibiza shell planter, £15, natural woven bread basket, £5, rest of items from a selection, Matalan. Photo supplied by PA.

Think boho beach style, long lazy lunches, summer soundtrack, muslin billowing and a bowl of fresh fruit on the table to bring any outdoor space to life. Did someone say Balearic bliss?

