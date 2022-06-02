8 summery ways to make your home feel like a beach retreat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sun, sea, sand and a cottage by the sea – or idyllic beach hut.

A holiday getaway where the fresh sea air and call of the coast inspires us to throw open the doors and mirror the natural beauty of salvaged wood, sun-bleached shells and nautical stripes dotting the waterfront.

The next best thing? Convert your pad into a stylish staycation space where woven baskets and tufty cushions provide texture, sky blues lend a Mediterranean touch, and your inner beachcomber feels right at home.

So whatever the weather brings this summer, your home will always be a tropical paradise.

Here’s what we’ve collected along the seashore…

Beach picnic

Glass and rattan are natural bed fellows with picnic spreads and a touch of sea spray. These stackable tumblers are available in natural or ink, and would look great mixed together.

And with plenty of gloriously sandy beaches on our doorsteps – Aberdeen, Balmedie and Newburgh to name a few – this picnic set is sure to be well used.

Bread bag

This eco linen bread bag will keep your freshly baked loaves and San Francisco sourdough fresh for longer. Plus, we love the hand-printed shoal of fish swimming into view.

Shell interior

Not only will this conch shell style up your tablescape, but it can be used to weigh down your tablecloth if the “sea” breeze picks up.

Dip bowl

Seafood snacks and Mediterranean dips will taste that much more delicious in this statement starfish bowl. So get planning that summer barbecue pronto.

Bathroom decor

As well as a good luck charm, this eye-catching seahorse keeps the mood mellow and carefree, and brings the coastal theme that much closer to home. The perfect way to freshen up the bathroom.

Wall art

Fun and quirky, this curio cabinet can even be propped on a shelf with other decorations to channel holiday vibes.

Alfresco comfort

A little bit of Scandi meets beachy bijou, you can never have enough scatter cushions to place among sun loungers, or an oversized sofa or daybed.

So lie back, relax and soak up some vitamin “sea”.

Taste of Ibiza

Think boho beach style, long lazy lunches, summer soundtrack, muslin billowing and a bowl of fresh fruit on the table to bring any outdoor space to life. Did someone say Balearic bliss?